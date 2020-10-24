 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC-US)   Sure, these off-brand products might not have legit inspection stickers, but they're super cheap and just as goo... hang on, my laptop is on fire again   (bbc.com) divider line
3
    More: Obvious  
•       •       •

117 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Oct 2020 at 4:05 AM (40 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



3 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Bob Down [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm posting this comment from Samsung Galaxy Note Sev*~@
 
DerAppie [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
That's what you get for getting the cheap crap.

It very much reminds me of a dude who bought charger cables in bulk from The Chinese Site because they lasted a few weeks, but that didn't matter because they were so cheap anyway.

Rather that spending 10 bucks on a cable that will last for years, spending 1 every month or two isn't a good deal
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I've been investing in cords and corded tools. Yeah, my mower and blower are 80 volt monsters, but around the house I can use the mains.
 
Displayed 3 of 3 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.