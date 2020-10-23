 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Detroit_News)   Well ... at least he paid for his items before leaving the murder scene   (detroitnews.com) divider line
6
    More: Weird  
•       •       •

578 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Oct 2020 at 6:35 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Well it's not like he's a criminal...
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
It's the principle of the thing.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Oh, and should have stayed at the scene.
That can really count against him.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Should have never left the scene.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Cpl?
 
dryknife
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I guess he left because after that altercation he really needed a drink.
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.