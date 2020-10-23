 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC 12 Richmond)   I know why the caged bird sings. It wants someone to give its birdcage a lift to the next town, after it was abandoned on the side of the road   (nbc12.com) divider line
12
    More: Sad  
•       •       •

274 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Oct 2020 at 1:41 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Cockatiel, huh? Still  a sad story here regardless.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not sure which is more sad: That the bird was left abandoned on the side of the road, or the events that compelled its previous owner to do that.
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bastards! They could've at least left it on the steps of the Shelter for cryin' out loud. Poor kiddo, We'd take it in! I've already rescued 5, and I'm sure the boys could handle one more with a little cage upsell. I just now put mine to bed for the night after their evening flight.

NephilimNexus: Not sure which is more sad: That the bird was left abandoned on the side of the road, or the events that compelled its previous owner to do that.


Seed isn't expensive, and yet it's not cheap either. I can understand that it's better to let it go rather than eat it.
 
Maybe you should drive
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NephilimNexus: Not sure which is more sad: That the bird was left abandoned on the side of the road, or the events that compelled its previous owner to do that.


I tend to think that the person who left this bird there is both an asshole and going through tough times.  The two aren't mutually exclusive.
 
khatores
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Something tells me they found him on the side of the road to begin with...

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Poor baby. Cockatiels are friendly and loving birds. But birds do not make good pets if you're not willing to do what it takes to take care of them.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well done on the tasteless headline, Subs.
 
freakingmoron [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wish I'd have found it because I'd give it a home. I'd teach it to sing a song. Because, hey, FREEBIRD!
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Maybe you should drive: NephilimNexus: Not sure which is more sad: That the bird was left abandoned on the side of the road, or the events that compelled its previous owner to do that.

I tend to think that the person who left this bird there is both an asshole and going through tough times.  The two aren't mutually exclusive.


All of what you said could be reasons but I am reasonably certain that all birds are assholes and that's probably why
 
Greylight
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
You may write me down in history
With your bitter, twisted lies,
You may trod me in the very dirt
But still, like dust, I'll rise.

Does my sassiness upset you?
Why are you beset with gloom?
'Cause I walk like I've got oil wells
Pumping in my living room.

Just like moons and like suns,
With the certainty of tides,
Just like hopes springing high,
Still I'll rise.

Did you want to see me broken?
Bowed head and lowered eyes?
Shoulders falling down like teardrops,
Weakened by my soulful cries?

Does my haughtiness offend you?
Don't you take it awful hard
'Cause I laugh like I've got gold mines
Diggin' in my own backyard.

You may shoot me with your words,
You may cut me with your eyes,
You may kill me with your hatefulness,
But still, like air, I'll rise.

Does my sexiness upset you?
Does it come as a surprise
That I dance like I've got diamonds
At the meeting of my thighs?

Out of the huts of history's shame
I rise
Up from a past that's rooted in pain
I rise
I'm a black ocean, leaping and wide,
Welling and swelling I bear in the tide.

Leaving behind nights of terror and fear
I rise
Into a daybreak that's wondrously clear
I rise
Bringing the gifts that my ancestors gave,
I am the dream and the hope of the slave.
I rise
I rise
I rise.

Maya Angelou.
 
EL EM [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I suspect the abandoner waited until the day warmed up, left the bird, and called it in. Mostly because I'm tired of being outraged and sorrowful every waking minute of every day.
 
phishrace
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Article is short on details. I'm not making any assumptions until I learn more about this bird. The bird may have had it coming.

Ruby The Swearing Parrot Compilation
Youtube GjuUGafebMY
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.