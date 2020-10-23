 Skip to content
 
(Gizmodo)   If your 2020 bingo card includes 'no sea ice forming in the arctic' then you've just won a full house. Unfortunately, though, it's built on permafrost   (earther.gizmodo.com) divider line
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Just sell the house and move.
SELL THE HOUSES TO WHO AQUAMAN?
Youtube 0-w-pdqwiBw
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Shipping companies, car manufacturers, and everyone else who needs to move stuff between Europe and China are ecstatic
 
Sasquach [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"Permafrost"
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This is the biggest Oh, Shart thing to date.
Global fisheries depend on that ecosystem working more-or-less correctly.
And a lot more things depend on that ecosystem than one might think.
Agriculture is the biggest one - if the monsoons fail just a few years in a row, that's something like 2B people starving.  US agriculture, too.
 
FunkJunkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This is where the feedback loop goes apeshiat.
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I would have voted for Joe Biden, but Trump made sense with his comments about liberals forcing me to tear down my home and put in small windows.
 
Flappyhead [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
As climatologists predicted over ten years ago.  Maybe we should listen to those guys.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Give it time. Sometimes it can be late.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The boomers are going to have the last laugh, aren't they?
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That cold must have all been sent here to Seattle. I'm freezing.
 
HighwayBill [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somaticasual: The boomers are going to have the last laugh, aren't they?


last gasp
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: Give it time. Sometimes it can be late.


If it's this late, it's too late.
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BINGO!! Holy shiat I got a BINGO!!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Flappyhead: As climatologists predicted over ten years ago.  Maybe we should listen to those guys.


Science is very anti american.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It's the latest ice-free date the sea has seen in recorded history" ...which started in 1979.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fortunately, everything will refreeze during the coming nuclear winter.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somaticasual: The boomers are going to have the last laugh, aren't they?


The boomers are busy dying of coronavirus.
 
Trik
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
astelmaszek
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Dahnkster: I would have voted for Joe Biden, but Trump made sense with his comments about liberals forcing me to tear down my home and put in small windows.


Fark user imageView Full Size
Is a life really worth living with small windows? What's a few polar bears.
 
lurkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

FunkJunkie: This is where the feedback loop goes apeshiat.


The world ocean conveyor (AMOC) is slowing down.
Carbon isn't mixing down into the colder deep water as much and oxygen near the surface (upper 700') is decreasing.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

WTP 2: "It's the latest ice-free date the sea has seen in recorded history" ...which started in 1979.


People were looking for a way to sail across the Arctic for a thousand years. There are records. Those attempts got increasingly well-equipped and thorough in the 19th and 20th centuries. Then in the early 21st century, open water suddenly shows up, first in the Northwest Passage along Canada, then in the Northeast Passage along Russia.

In 2020, the Northeast Passage is still open in late October.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MellowMauiMan
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: The boomers are going to have the last laugh, aren't they?


I'm 70 now. My generation is going to die in the nick of time.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Algebrat: WTP 2: "It's the latest ice-free date the sea has seen in recorded history" ...which started in 1979.

People were looking for a way to sail across the Arctic for a thousand years. There are records. Those attempts got increasingly well-equipped and thorough in the 19th and 20th centuries. Then in the early 21st century, open water suddenly shows up, first in the Northwest Passage along Canada, then in the Northeast Passage along Russia.

In 2020, the Northeast Passage is still open in late October.
[Fark user image 425x506]


Yabutt the records only go back to '79, there could have been no ice at all in '78 and nobody would've known about it!!

It's well known in the scientific community that ice just disappears and reappears at it's leisure so drill baby drill!
 
Hoobajube [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Once I saw how 30-50% of our country reacted with denial, stigginit, and conspiracy theories in the face of the directly observable cause-and-effect relationship of a virus that has overwhelmed hospitals and can infect people and kill them weeks later...

Any hope that a majority of us can even handle the more complex concept of human-induced climate change is a pipe dream.  They'll call it a liberal hoax while simultaneously cheering it as God's punishment as coastal cities become submerged...
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
This thread is now a metaphor for the sudden blissful silence that will descend over the planet when the most obnoxious species on its face finally drives itself to extinction.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Hoobajube: Once I saw how 30-50% of our country reacted with denial, stigginit, and conspiracy theories in the face of the directly observable cause-and-effect relationship of a virus that has overwhelmed hospitals and can infect people and kill them weeks later...

Any hope that a majority of us can even handle the more complex concept of human-induced climate change is a pipe dream.  They'll call it a liberal hoax while simultaneously cheering it as God's punishment as coastal cities become submerged...


NC outlawed making policies based on research of coastal changes that they didn't like.

That'll stop the Outer Banks from being swallowed by the ocean!

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2​0​18/sep/12/north-carolina-didnt-like-sc​ience-on-sea-levels-so-passed-a-law-ag​ainst-it
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: Hoobajube: Once I saw how 30-50% of our country reacted with denial, stigginit, and conspiracy theories in the face of the directly observable cause-and-effect relationship of a virus that has overwhelmed hospitals and can infect people and kill them weeks later...

Any hope that a majority of us can even handle the more complex concept of human-induced climate change is a pipe dream.  They'll call it a liberal hoax while simultaneously cheering it as God's punishment as coastal cities become submerged...

NC outlawed making policies based on research of coastal changes that they didn't like.

That'll stop the Outer Banks from being swallowed by the ocean!

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/20​18/sep/12/north-carolina-didnt-like-sc​ience-on-sea-levels-so-passed-a-law-ag​ainst-it


That's littoral insanity!
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fusillade762
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fun Fact: Many houses in Alaska are built on top of a layer of gravel so heat from the structure doesn't melt the permafrost underneath and wreck the foundation.
 
smunns
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I've gotten some great buys on Mammoth tusks for guitar saddles and bridges.  All this melting has exposed some good remains, so it's not all bad.
 
crackizzle
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
So, uhm, this is where the feedback loops becomes infinite right? Not 20-40 years from now, right now. So, nothing we can do to stop it now, we need to adjust to planning on how to handle the inevitable.
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
NOT COOL PEOPLE! NOT COOL!
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Give it time. Sometimes it can be late.


We're not talking about a torn condom and a mistress here...
 
astelmaszek
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: Hoobajube: Once I saw how 30-50% of our country reacted with denial, stigginit, and conspiracy theories in the face of the directly observable cause-and-effect relationship of a virus that has overwhelmed hospitals and can infect people and kill them weeks later...

Any hope that a majority of us can even handle the more complex concept of human-induced climate change is a pipe dream.  They'll call it a liberal hoax while simultaneously cheering it as God's punishment as coastal cities become submerged...

NC outlawed making policies based on research of coastal changes that they didn't like.

That'll stop the Outer Banks from being swallowed by the ocean!

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/20​18/sep/12/north-carolina-didnt-like-sc​ience-on-sea-levels-so-passed-a-law-ag​ainst-it


Insurance companies haven't though. I suspect long before the governments get their shiat together, it will be insurance that will force most to face reality.
 
