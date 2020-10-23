 Skip to content
(Medical Xpress)   Red meat and dairy are definitively linked to cancer. Fish and fowl are okay. Farkers are seen weeping over their plates of bacon, giving the side eye to okra   (medicalxpress.com)
    Sad  
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
5 hours ago  
Bacon is white meat
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
4 hours ago  
So long as tobacco smoke and cocaine are ok, I'll be just fine.

/Aw fark, just googled it.
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [OhFark]
4 hours ago  
What if I employ a strict regimen of THC intake to saturate my system with anti-cancer-causing agents? I vape and I can do a half-ounce a week if I put my...my.....something to it.

What were we talking about again?
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [OhFark]
4 hours ago  

kudayta: So long as tobacco smoke and cocaine are ok, I'll be just fine.

/Aw fark, just googled it.


Mix some pot in with that to nullify the effects of the tobacco. You'll live to be a hundred.
 
ginandbacon [TotalFark]
4 hours ago  
MY COLD CANCER RIDDEN HANDS!
 
blender61 [TotalFark]
4 hours ago  
 Okra, tomatoes and grilled corn  cooked up with a little bit of  bacon or ham fat. You drain most of the fat off and you got a rippen side dish.

I like okra and I can not lie.
I also like greens. Except for collard greens.  We eat them all the time when in season.

Cheese, we like it and I dare you to try and pry that out of our hands.


The incorporation of red meat and dairy has shaped our evolutionary history. For the better and the worse.
Everything is a trade off.
 
buckwebb [TotalFark] [OhFark]
4 hours ago  
I'm ok with this and my decision was made a long time ago.  If I die from eating red meat then, well, I die. Not giving up my yoghurt either.
 
blender61 [TotalFark]
4 hours ago  

ginandbacon: MY COLD CANCER RIDDEN HANDS!


Well, there is the short and sweet of it.  :)
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [OhFark]
4 hours ago  

buckwebb: I'm ok with this and my decision was made a long time ago.  If I die from eating red meat then, well, I die. Not giving up my yoghurt either.


I'm with ya, but you probably don't need to worry about the yogurt.
 
1funguy [TotalFark]
3 hours ago  
cell phones
microwaves
plastic
paint
asbestos

I'm starting to think the game is rigged, we are all going to die, and instead of doing any real work they just say "Well, there you go, it's Cancer!" and just move on.

You never hear of people dying of consumption or hardening of the arteries anymore.  No money in it.
 
Thanks for the Meme-ries [TotalFark] [OhFark]
3 hours ago  
Joke's on you!

Beef Magazine says you're wrong:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BadReligion [TotalFark] [OhFark]
3 hours ago  
Reverend Horton Heat - Eat Steak
Youtube wQynViAF6Ds
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
3 hours ago  
Cancer it is.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
3 hours ago  

PainInTheASP: buckwebb: I'm ok with this and my decision was made a long time ago.  If I die from eating red meat then, well, I die. Not giving up my yoghurt either.

I'm with ya, but you probably don't need to worry about the yogurt.


Based on what?
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
2 hours ago  
Cocaine comes from plants. It's organic!

isn't it?
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


you gave me cancer, milkman dan
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 hour ago  

lindalouwho: PainInTheASP: buckwebb: I'm ok with this and my decision was made a long time ago.  If I die from eating red meat then, well, I die. Not giving up my yoghurt either.

I'm with ya, but you probably don't need to worry about the yogurt.

Based on what?


Scienticians.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 hour ago  

PainInTheASP: lindalouwho: PainInTheASP: buckwebb: I'm ok with this and my decision was made a long time ago.  If I die from eating red meat then, well, I die. Not giving up my yoghurt either.

I'm with ya, but you probably don't need to worry about the yogurt.

Based on what?

Scienticians.


That article is older, but I hope you're right. I've been eating mostly non-fat Greek yogurt every day for almost 10 years because I don't have a colon.
I see my gastro doc in a couple of months and he's the head of research for that department, I'll see what he says. This study is preliminary, anyways.
 
bborchar
30 minutes ago  
What doesn't cause cancer these days?
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
30 minutes ago  
You may live longer, but at what cost?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
30 minutes ago  
Too much of anything is bad. Moderation is the key to everything.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
28 minutes ago  
fish is full of mercury and pollution.

chicken is full of growth hormone and preservative.

thanks to big business food isn't fit to eat, there are no politicians worth voting for, and cars are too expensive.
 
FormlessOne [BareFark]
27 minutes ago  
Remember - when you see an article like this, read the original (at https://www.pnas.org/content/112/2/54​2). From their conclusion (emphasis mine):

There are limitations in directly comparing this mouse study and the human situation. Unlike the case in humans, there was a single dietary source of Neu5Gc that was not varied in intake and the antibody production was not sustained throughout the lifetime of the animal. Also, the target organ for the adenoma-to-carcinoma sequence was the liver, not the colon. The obvious question arising from such experimental mouse studies is whether circulating anti-Neu5Gc antibodies correlate with cancer risk in human population studies. We are currently exploring this possibility, but we are also aware of the numerous complicating variables in humans, such as the varying amount and unknown bioavailability of Neu5Gc from dietary red meat, the amount of Neu5Gc tissue loading in benign and malignant tissues, the complex and variable polyclonal antibody profiles of individual humans, the skewed distribution of antibody levels within populations, the possibility that very high antibody levels can inhibit tumor progression (18), and the variability of concurrent inflammatory conditions.
Further work is also necessary to determine the exact pathways by which Neu5Gc is taken up into tissues, and potential approaches to prevent or eliminate such incorporation are being explored. The current findings indicate that this unique example of xenosialitis driven by a dietary glycan is pathologically relevant and may be involved in inflammation-driven diseases that are known to be associated with red meat consumption, including carcinomas.
 
FormlessOne [BareFark]
26 minutes ago  
Read "we found a direct correlation in mice, and we think that may matter even though the mechanism is different, the affected organs are different, and that there's no comfortable way to determine if a useful comparison can even be made."
 
skyotter
26 minutes ago  
If you tell me to eat okra or die painfully, I'll ask how painfully.
 
Dodo David [TotalFark]
21 minutes ago  
You can have my steak when you pry it from my cold, dead hands.
 
mikalmd
20 minutes ago  
I've told my friends that I'd feel like a fool lying in that hospital dying of nothing ..
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
19 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: [Fark user image 764x336]

you gave me cancer, milkman dan


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Camus' Ghost
13 minutes ago  
I've seen what happens to elderly members of my family, so pass the cheesy beef burritos damnit!  I'll take cancer over dementia any day
 
sotua [TotalFark]
13 minutes ago  

Dodo David: You can have my steak when you pry it from my blue, rare hands.


FTFY
 
MaestroJ
13 minutes ago  
Listen, subby, I NEED these things right now. I don't need you taking this from me right now. This slice of cheese is going on this burger as a late-night meal before my ten hour shift tomorrow, and you are going to say "good job."
 
buravirgil
12 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Read "we found a direct correlation in mice, and we think that may matter even though the mechanism is different, the affected organs are different, and that there's no comfortable way to determine if a useful comparison can even be made."


Have they tried allowing human subjects to recline on a sofa? Sofas are comfortable. In a humidity and temperature controlled environment. That's what I've read, anyways. I wouldn't know from personal experience. Every time I afford a sofa, powerful forces conspire and combine to take it away. I don't wonder if your username doesn't have something to do with that, now that I think about it. Why would anything formless possess integrality? How do you think you are, anyways?
 
fsbilly
11 minutes ago  
Bacon is neither red meat nor dairy.

I'm a vegetarian and I know that.
 
HighwayBill [TotalFark]
4 minutes ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: Cocaine comes from plants. It's organic!

isn't it?


Carbon atom says yes
to another bump
 
DorisLessingCat [TotalFark]
3 minutes ago  
Cancer - Joe Jackson
Youtube EM2MGN_w4sU

At least enjoy some funky Joe Jackson while contemplating your mortality.
 
ToughActinProlactin
3 minutes ago  
Your dog wants chemotherapy.
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
2 minutes ago  
similar to the link between high cholesterol and an increased risk of heart disease

And that's where this bullsh*t study falls apart. High blood cholesterol has very little to do with diet.
 
HighwayBill [TotalFark]
1 minute ago  

FormlessOne: www.pnas.org


That's a pnas dot gif
 
ToughActinProlactin
1 minute ago  

whatshisname: similar to the link between high cholesterol and an increased risk of heart disease

And that's where this bullsh*t study falls apart. High blood cholesterol has very little to do with diet.


I have it on good authority that animal fats reduce LDL levels.
 
