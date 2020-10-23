 Skip to content
(Twitter) New High Score. Please enter your initials: U-S-A
    Sick  
Original Tweet:  
Original Tweet:
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Let's see one of those third world shiatholes try to beat us at the 'Rona. F*ck yeah!
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I also want to see Trump explain to us again, that he is not actually, a long time dead, person in history. I want someone to call him Frederick Douglas next.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I was just looking at the numbers. We will see 100,000 cases a day just in time for the holidays.
 
Cake Hunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The only reason we have the highest numbers is that the US has the highest total population of any country on earth. Simple math.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I keep track of the numbers from worldometers. In a 24 hour period from 4pm MST to 4pm MST, I show 84,000 new cases.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Nadie_AZ: I was just looking at the numbers. We will see 100,000 cases a day just in time for the holidays.


Which holiday? Halloween?
 
KungFuJunkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
More cases yield a lower death rate. Study it out.
 
Needlessly Complicated [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

IgG4: Nadie_AZ: I was just looking at the numbers. We will see 100,000 cases a day just in time for the holidays.

Which holiday? Halloween?


Fark user image
 
PluckYew [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So sending kids back to the classroom just in time cold and flu season was a fantastic idea, right Mr Undertaker?
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
roddikinsathome [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

PluckYew: I <3 the fark filter


Word Replacer 2 could help...
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rounding the corner, circling the drain, whatever.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WA had 820 today. We're on an upswing here.
 
thehobbes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Holy fark. i wasn't hallucinating. Trump crowds are now chainting "we love you" to dear leader.

He's farking delusional.
 
thehobbes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Biden literally said Law and Order 15 seconds after you challenged him!!!!

sorry- no campaign thread.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know what it is....it's all them ding-dang tests.  The more people that get tested, the more people get the Covid.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It will all just go away when the weather gets warm.
Viruses hate warm weather.
Republicans assured us it would be gone by Easter.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoCortex42: Rounding the corner, circling the drain, whatever.


Round the corner enough times and you wind up going the same way you started.

/Two wrong don't make a right, but three lefts do
 
Brooksider
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I do much wish that Biden would have ended last night's debate with, "If he [trump] can't even protect himself or not even his family from this virus,  how you he think he can protect you?"
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: Let's see one of those third world shiatholes try to beat us at the 'Rona. F*ck yeah!


Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sh​e​ets/detail/the-top-10-causes-of-death
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So how do we know this isn't Covid 20 and it's just a lot like old one nine?  I say reset the clocks.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's nothing a bunch of old people on Harleys can't fix.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We´re an all time high,
We´ll change all that´s gone before.
Doing so much more than falling in love.
On an all time high,
We´ll take on the world and wait.
So hold on tight, let the flight begin.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: WA had 820 today. We're on an upswing here.


Fark user imageView Full Size

This is a 2 day average chart. The situation isn't dire like SD or ND, but we're not really heading in the right direction.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fark'emfeed'emfish: Lambskincoat: Let's see one of those third world shiatholes try to beat us at the 'Rona. F*ck yeah!

[Fark user image image 425x654]
[Fark user image image 425x370]
https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-she​ets/detail/the-top-10-causes-of-death


Fascinating. You've told us the most common means of death four years before the pandemic.

You stupid fark.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: It's nothing a bunch of old people on Harleys can't fix.

Fark user image


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thehobbes: Holy fark. i wasn't hallucinating. Trump crowds are now chainting "we love you" to dear leader. He's farking delusional.


I'm of the firm suspicion that in these rallies there are planted 3-7 dispersed people in the crowd who are synchronized to start chanting what ever the hell on prompt command and then the rest of the MAGAts just go along with it like trained idiots.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 1 hour ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: WA had 820 today. We're on an upswing here.


In a state of what? 7.6 million?
My farking county's numbers today
Fark user imageView Full Size


Mostly Rural. Population: 88k.
Thats right. Over 1% of us know they are covid positive. So many farking rat-lickers out here. Wear a damn mask people.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: fark'emfeed'emfish: Lambskincoat: Let's see one of those third world shiatholes try to beat us at the 'Rona. F*ck yeah!

[Fark user image image 425x654]
[Fark user image image 425x370]
https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-she​ets/detail/the-top-10-causes-of-death

Fascinating. You've told us the most common means of death four years before the pandemic.

You stupid fark.


You now have a Fark account. Go forth and be merry, or pippin.
 
whitroth
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you don't believe it, then prove us wrong: volunteer at a hospital or medical center that's got a C-19 ward. The staff are utterly exhausted, hell, a woman from Nowheresville, KS, hundreds of miles west of Witchita, was talking on the air about their cases.

Either volunteer, and prove everyone else is wrong, or admit that you're a psychotic that thinks that what you believe outweighs what's in front of your eyes.
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's so funny.  I remember that every time I did good on a video game or pinball machine and I could enter my initials, I always entered LSD.

I'm sure some of y'all have seen those machines.
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: WA had 820 today. We're on an upswing here.


The only thing that's saved Europe and especially the US so far is the fact that it was summer. There are just too many people who are too selfish and stupid to just wear masks, and now that it's getting cold they're going to be inside with us infecting everyone in sight.


Warmth that encourages people to go outside where it has a much harder time spreading, and all three of heat, humidity and more sunlight in summer efficiently kill corona off.

Brace yourselves, winter is coming...

And thanks to the Russpublicans, with it the apocalypse for every eatery and restaurant.
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: Let's see one of those third world shiatholes try to beat us at the 'Rona. F*ck yeah!


I drove by Rona street this morning. I laughed. I cried.
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful
‘’ 1 hour ago  
America is now a third world shiathole with the 'Rona. F*ck yeah!
 
JohnHall
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: Let's see one of those third world shiatholes try to beat us at the 'Rona. F*ck yeah!


The 7 day per capita case count across western europe is significantly higher than US.

I believe UK (population 65 million) and Belgium (population 11 million) had  over 20k cases today.

We're in terrible shape, but don't kid yourself if think the rest of the western world is so much better
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Original: Original Tweet:

washingtonpost: U.shiats all-time high in daily new coronavirus cases https://t.co/ZWzbeA4FEH


Gotta love when the filter helps make the point that much more effective.
 
thehobbes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

berylman: thehobbes: Holy fark. i wasn't hallucinating. Trump crowds are now chainting "we love you" to dear leader. He's farking delusional.

I'm of the firm suspicion that in these rallies there are planted 3-7 dispersed people in the crowd who are synchronized to start chanting what ever the hell on prompt command and then the rest of the MAGAts just go along with it like trained idiots.


It's not a conspiracy. It is known that Trump staffers instigate most of this. In this case, Trump needed female voices in suburbia pretending they like him. His staffers do this to placate him.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
JohnHall
‘’ 1 hour ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: We Ate the Necco Wafers: WA had 820 today. We're on an upswing here.

[Fark user image image 850x463]
This is a 2 day average chart. The situation isn't dire like SD or ND, but we're not really heading in the right direction.


2 day average? That shows a downswing compared to last week
 
El Borscht
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Donald Trump has done more for the pandemic community that any president in history.
 
BorisSimon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Begoggle: It will all just go away when the weather gets warm.
Viruses hate warm weather.
Republicans assured us it would be gone by Easter.


Well, the vaccine is coming and Easter is six month away.  So he may be correct.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shiat, what's that, like 23rd key or something?
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
washingtonpost.com
 
HighwayBill [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aungen: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: fark'emfeed'emfish: Lambskincoat: Let's see one of those third world shiatholes try to beat us at the 'Rona. F*ck yeah!

[Fark user image image 425x654]
[Fark user image image 425x370]
https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-she​ets/detail/the-top-10-causes-of-death

Fascinating. You've told us the most common means of death four years before the pandemic.

You stupid fark.

You now have a Fark account. Go forth and be merry, or pippin.


I say be Merry.  I have it on good authority that Pippin is a fool of a Took.
 
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SurelyShirley: [Fark user image 486x308]


why is tump pointing out the size of obamas d1ck
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.com
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Begoggle: It will all just go away when the weather gets warm.
Viruses hate warm weather.
Republicans assured us it would be gone by Easter.


I don't think they specified which Easter.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ski9600: That's so funny. I remember that every time I did good on a video game or pinball machine and I could enter my initials, I always entered LSD. I'm sure some of y'all have seen those machines.

Fark user image
So we meet at last.


Fark user imageView Full Size
So we meet at last.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.