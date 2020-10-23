 Skip to content
(Patheos)   Idaho police arrest people who refuse to wear masks, citing 'religious exemption'   (friendlyatheist.patheos.com) divider line
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I say we take all of these anti-maskers, anti-vaxxers, and anti-science people, drop them on a remote deserted island and let them play out their Lord of The Flies fetish
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

TuckFrump: I say we take all of these anti-maskers, anti-vaxxers, and anti-science people, drop them on a remote deserted island and let them play out their Lord of The Flies fetish


That's what Europe in the 1600s basically did, it became the USA.
 
Fear the Clam [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
They should all get orally molested by people saying "You were asking for it, going around with your face all naked like that."
 
Boondock3806 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

kudayta: TuckFrump: I say we take all of these anti-maskers, anti-vaxxers, and anti-science people, drop them on a remote deserted island and let them play out their Lord of The Flies fetish

That's what Europe in the 1600s basically did, it became the USA.


Ouch. This exchange just rocked my world.
 
Boondock3806 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

TuckFrump: I say we take all of these anti-maskers, anti-vaxxers, and anti-science people, drop them on a remote deserted island and let them play out their Lord of The Flies fetish


If you happen to live in my voting district in GA, then your Fark Handle (well, technically Truck Fump's Fark handle, if that one exists) received votes in all the down ballot races where Republicans ran unopposed.

So if someone calls you and tells you that you've been elected comptroller or district attorney, it's technically possible that it's not a prank.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
The problem with letting them die.(I'm all for that) there going to take a lot of others with them in the process.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

kudayta: TuckFrump: I say we take all of these anti-maskers, anti-vaxxers, and anti-science people, drop them on a remote deserted island and let them play out their Lord of The Flies fetish

That's what Europe in the 1600s basically did, it became the USA.


This concludes today's lesson in early American History.
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
"It's really terrible for everyone to wear a mask, okay, so let's just go there."

i.redd.itView Full Size
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Boondock3806: kudayta: TuckFrump: I say we take all of these anti-maskers, anti-vaxxers, and anti-science people, drop them on a remote deserted island and let them play out their Lord of The Flies fetish

That's what Europe in the 1600s basically did, it became the USA.

Ouch. This exchange just rocked my world.


North America got the religious freaks. Australia got the criminals.
 
Boondock3806 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

GardenWeasel: Boondock3806: kudayta: TuckFrump: I say we take all of these anti-maskers, anti-vaxxers, and anti-science people, drop them on a remote deserted island and let them play out their Lord of The Flies fetish

That's what Europe in the 1600s basically did, it became the USA.

Ouch. This exchange just rocked my world.

North America got the religious freaks. Australia got the criminals.


Lucky bastards.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

GardenWeasel: Boondock3806: kudayta: TuckFrump: I say we take all of these anti-maskers, anti-vaxxers, and anti-science people, drop them on a remote deserted island and let them play out their Lord of The Flies fetish

That's what Europe in the 1600s basically did, it became the USA.

Ouch. This exchange just rocked my world.

North America got the religious freaks. Australia got the criminals.


They might have gotten the better deal.  Except for everything wanting to kill you.
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

BizarreMan: GardenWeasel: Boondock3806: kudayta: TuckFrump: I say we take all of these anti-maskers, anti-vaxxers, and anti-science people, drop them on a remote deserted island and let them play out their Lord of The Flies fetish

That's what Europe in the 1600s basically did, it became the USA.

Ouch. This exchange just rocked my world.

North America got the religious freaks. Australia got the criminals.

They might have gotten the better deal.  Except for everything wanting to kill you.


Maybe.  There's 60 million people in America that want to kill you.  Are there 60 million plants and animals, in total, that want to kill you in Australia?
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Boondock3806: TuckFrump: I say we take all of these anti-maskers, anti-vaxxers, and anti-science people, drop them on a remote deserted island and let them play out their Lord of The Flies fetish

If you happen to live in my voting district in GA, then your Fark Handle (well, technically Truck Fump's Fark handle, if that one exists) received votes in all the down ballot races where Republicans ran unopposed.

So if someone calls you and tells you that you've been elected comptroller or district attorney, it's technically possible that it's not a prank.


I doubt it's me. I'm stuck in the inbred hellhole that is Texas
 
NotCodger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
It's always nice to see mask requirements actually being enforced.
 
sdd2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Idaho Cops Arrest Maskless Christians Who Say God Wants You to See Their Faces

And we will see their faces in wonderful mugshot brilliance.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

runwiz: Idaho Cops Arrest Maskless Christians Who Say God Wants You to See Their Faces

And we will see their faces in wonderful mugshot brilliance.


🎶 They're all in their places
With bright shiny faces! 🎶
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Our face is the glory of the lord, we are made in his image,"

So why are you wearing pants?   Doesn't the same logic apply to your nether regions, which God also Created?

//clearly I can see they're nuts
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Our face is the glory of the lord, we are made in his image," she said.

God's response:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TuckFrump: I say we take all of these anti-maskers, anti-vaxxers, and anti-science people, drop them on a remote deserted island and let them play out their Lord of The Flies fetish


We did.
We put them in Idaho.
 
Tchernobog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Miste?
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kudayta: BizarreMan: GardenWeasel: Boondock3806: kudayta: TuckFrump: I say we take all of these anti-maskers, anti-vaxxers, and anti-science people, drop them on a remote deserted island and let them play out their Lord of The Flies fetish

That's what Europe in the 1600s basically did, it became the USA.

Ouch. This exchange just rocked my world.

North America got the religious freaks. Australia got the criminals.

They might have gotten the better deal.  Except for everything wanting to kill you.

Maybe.  There's 60 million people in America that want to kill you.  Are there 60 million plants and animals, in total, that want to kill you in Australia?


Fark user imageView Full Size

Technically, I guess it's possible.
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Begoggle: TuckFrump: I say we take all of these anti-maskers, anti-vaxxers, and anti-science people, drop them on a remote deserted island and let them play out their Lord of The Flies fetish

We did.
We put them in Idaho.


Touche
 
MasterPython
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: Boondock3806: kudayta: TuckFrump: I say we take all of these anti-maskers, anti-vaxxers, and anti-science people, drop them on a remote deserted island and let them play out their Lord of The Flies fetish

That's what Europe in the 1600s basically did, it became the USA.

Ouch. This exchange just rocked my world.

North America got the religious freaks. Australia got the criminals.


And a ship full of prostitutes
 
Epicanis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Devolving_Spud: "Our face is the glory of the lord, we are made in his image,"

So why are you wearing pants?   Doesn't the same logic apply to your nether regions, which God also Created?

//clearly I can see they're nuts


I say bring back the Adamites (and go proselytize at these whackos' homes and churches).
 
dark brew
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Headline is kinda misleading.  The yokels were arrested for trespassing after refusing to leave the health board's building.  I wish the police would actually arrest people for not wearing masks and I'm about as anti-arrest everyone as you can get, but we keep setting Covid records here in Idaho and I'm sick of the complainers bringing the rest of us down.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Have the police go all george floyd on them ,and then we can know that Idaho really does care about stopping the bio terror weapon known as chinese bat flu corona virus.  If they are just arresting people, we know that their goal is to infect prisoners and create more bio terror weapon carriers.  More weapons platforms to kill more humans.  Start having the police and military executing the bio terror weapons platforms, and the people who won't wear masks and are bio terrorist sympathizers.  Then we will know they police are on our side.  Until then, it is our duty as good people to burn down all the cities and salt the earth.  We must abolish the police and eliminate the bio terror weapons platforms.  Only a full out hot shooting civil war can help us now.
 
ukexpat
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Assuming the police aren't doing the citing, the headline doesn't need the comma...
 
Xcott [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

kudayta: TuckFrump: I say we take all of these anti-maskers, anti-vaxxers, and anti-science people, drop them on a remote deserted island and let them play out their Lord of The Flies fetish

That's what Europe in the 1600s basically did, it became the USA.


Well, it became New England.  The rest of the British colonies were settled as commercial ventures by the aristocracy or the upwardly mobile.  Only a bit to the north was religious fanatics.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Oh yeah Christians? Well these people say God doesn't want you to see their faces!

lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
lolmao500
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Maybe its time for a purge of these assholes once and for all?

Humanity would be better without them
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Oh yeah Christians? Well these people say God doesn't want you to see their faces!

[lh3.googleusercontent.com image 512x411]


God's not in that argument.  It's that men are dumb animals who can't control themselves, so women need to cover up to remove that temptation from men.

/Plus all the other historical & power dynamic reasons
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Begoggle: TuckFrump: I say we take all of these anti-maskers, anti-vaxxers, and anti-science people, drop them on a remote deserted island and let them play out their Lord of The Flies fetish

We did.
We put them in Idaho.


Here I thought most of southern US was serving that purpose already.
 
fusillade762
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I recently read an interesting article asserting that the 3rd Amendment could be used to enforce mask mandates, quarantines and stay-at-home orders.  Of course I can't find it now.
 
hlehmann [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Maybe its time for a purge of these assholes once and for all?

Humanity would be better without them


My god tells me that all anti-mask zealots need to be destroyed, and my god would never lie to me.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"Our face is the glory of the lord, we are made in his image,"

Fark user imageView Full Size


Jesus says; ''put on a mask, you morons''.
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

fusillade762: I recently read an interesting article asserting that the 3rd Amendment could be used to enforce mask mandates, quarantines and stay-at-home orders.  Of course I can't find it now.


This one?  It's an interesting read, and ties together how the amendment came about.  But, while disease might have been a major concern in its creation, it's wasn't written in a way that it matters.

https://amp.theatlantic.com/amp/articl​e/616791/
 
