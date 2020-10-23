 Skip to content
(Ars Technica)   Oh, by the way, remdesivir doesn't actually work, but thanks to Trumpism, the FDA approved it anyway. So you can blend that up with your gin and tonic and crushed up flintstones and have some real good snake oil   (arstechnica.com) divider line
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WHO says its massive study was clearly not included in FDA review.

Obviously it was a fake study, like the ones that said hydroxychloroquine wasn't a cure.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, at least it does not actually kill you like hydroxychloroquine does, so maybe that is a step up.
 
GWSuperfan [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Doesn't matter if it's FDA approved. If there's clear evidence that it doesn't work, no insurer in the country will cover it. The people that are actually paying for healthcare tend to insist on evidence before they're willing to shell out cash.
 
Dumski [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The makers of remdesivir are happy that Dump and the complicit FDA tossed them a juicy bone. Grifters gotta grift.
 
Needlessly Complicated [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Again, for the people in the back:
Emergency Use Authorization != FDA approval
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Will the snake oil stop my snakes from squeaking? This is important.
 
quatchi [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
This WHO study is being studiously ignored by many because so many people have already pre-bought so much of this next to useless stuff around the world and don't want to look like fools.

Well, someone got rich
 
PartTimeBuddha [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: Will the snake oil stop my snakes from squeaking? This is important.


Those are mice who have overthrown their snake dominator!
 
kalvyn [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/oblig
 
thehobbes [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
So buy or sell Gilead?

Hmm
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Trump? Nah, he's just a spokesman. Blame the Lincoln Project for advertising it.
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Is it clear that it doesn't work or it does not lower the risk of death? If it does have some value in generating less severe symptoms without impacting morbidity there is still some value there (we just need to be honest about what that value is).
 
Needlessly Complicated [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Needlessly Complicated: Again, for the people in the back:
Emergency Use Authorization != FDA approval


Oh, dang, that's what I get for not reading the article. It's really approved. (My bad.)

That being said, WTF??? That doesn't even make any sense.
 
Charletron [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The WHO kinda sucks, there could be legitimate reasons why their study was not included. One of the studies the FDA relied on is published in NEJM (https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.105​6/​NEJMoa2007764)

The full report from the FDA is published as well (https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/drugs​at​fda_docs/nda/2020/214787Orig1s000Sumr.​pdf)

See for yourself if the data are BS.
 
T.rex [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

GWSuperfan: Doesn't matter if it's FDA approved. If there's clear evidence that it doesn't work, no insurer in the country will cover it. The people that are actually paying for healthcare tend to insist on evidence before they're willing to shell out cash.


I think you got that backwards.   If its FDA approved, it doesn't matter if it works.  Insurers will have to cover it.
 
