(Swindon Advertiser)   A bare-chested drug dealer who brandished an axe as he confronted a Good Samaritan has been jailed together with his step-son, who fired-off the Taser that sent the man tumbling to the floor. The family that commits crime together, does time together   (swindonadvertiser.co.uk) divider line
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Charming family, aren't they.

Back in the day these two would have become future Australians.  Maybe England needs a new colony on the moon, or one of those really awful hell holes like the US.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: Charming family, aren't they.

Back in the day these two would have become future Australians.  Maybe England needs a new colony on the moon, or one of those really awful hell holes like the US.


ci.memecdn.comView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Space - Neighbourhood (Official Lyrics Video)
Youtube _ri6t31aD-k
 
Loucifer
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Forget it, Jake. It's Swindon.
 
ocelot
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I've always wondered where Samarita is.They seem like nice people.
 
zippyZRX
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Wait Wah?

Dad 32...son 20.... um.....
 
Sonnuvah
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

zippyZRX: Wait Wah?

Dad 32...son 20.... um.....


Stepson
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Article says "stepson".
That is wrong.
That is his son.
Look at ALL the features; face shape, eyes, nostril shape, eyebrows,
 
Mock26
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Yeah, sterilization really needs to be a legitimate punishment for winners like these two.
 
Aquapope [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
150g of weed?  Did I read that wrong?  That's like less than 6 ounces of weed.  This is a lot of bullshiat for 6 ounces of weed.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Sonnuvah: zippyZRX: Wait Wah?

Dad 32...son 20.... um.....

Stepson


Fine.
So either brothers, or some child abuse was going on.
 
jvl [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

ocelot: I've always wondered where Samarita is.They seem like nice people.


Not sure if serious.  "The Good Samaritan" was, in fact, a good person from Samaria.
 
Latinwolf [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: BumpInTheNight: Charming family, aren't they.

Back in the day these two would have become future Australians.  Maybe England needs a new colony on the moon, or one of those really awful hell holes like the US.

[ci.memecdn.com image 540x540]


So I take it that you didn't know that the first white people to reside in Australia were criminals sent there by the brits?
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Sonnuvah: zippyZRX: Wait Wah?

Dad 32...son 20.... um.....

Stepson


Wasn't the youngest grandfather in British history like 25? And didn't he become such like five years ago?
 
Call the Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: Charming family, aren't they.

Back in the day these two would have become future Australians.  Maybe England needs a new colony on the moon, or one of those really awful hell holes like the US.


What is it about Britain that people there are so shiatty that the world would benefit from them being shot into space
 
chitownmike
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

jvl: ocelot: I've always wondered where Samarita is.They seem like nice people.

Not sure if serious.  "The Good Samaritan" was, in fact, a good person from Samaria, in a work of fiction.


Where's narnia?
 
