(Supermarket News)   More than 230,000 Americans dead in epidemic. No, not that epidemic   (supermarketnews.com) divider line
khatores
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
This is typical of the current Trump DOJ's policy of imposed incompetence - intentionally injecting stupid into the system so that it comes back to discredit them.
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
When I was in rehab for alcoholism, most of the people in there got hooked on oxy and vics before graduating to heroin. Will anyone in the pharma industry see the inside of a cell? I think not. These people are corner boys with white skin and shady lawyers.
 
dkulprit [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
As much as I hate Walmart, they have a point.

Unless they were like that 1 pharmacy in the small town that doled out like 1,000 pills per resident, it's not really on them.

I'm sure there are individual pharmacists that are questionable, but as a whole I don't think walmart was had any sort of policy to fill as many scripts as possible.
 
r1niceboy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
That's over 19 years. The flu kills more people per year
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
First, maybe the pharmacists ought not be responsible for determining whether to fill a prescription or not.
Second, pharmacists should have qualified immunity if they fill a fraudulent prescription.
Last, why couldn't we have a system where prescriptions are either filled onsite or forwarded to the pharmacy directly from the doctor's office?
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
my wife and i both OD'ed a couple of times. fark that shiat. i choose life.

Choose Life - Trainspotting (1/12) Movie CLIP (1996) HD
Youtube Naf_WiEb9Qs
 
camarugala
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

khatores: This is typical of the current Trump DOJ's policy of imposed incompetence - intentionally injecting stupid into the system so that it comes back to discredit them.


This is current of the pharmaceutical industry covering its ass. I can't imagine Trump has anything to do with it despite what your personal reality has to find someone to blame.
You're a recovering addict yes?
Well your lack of willpower is no ones fault but your own. Don't make this a political issue. You're a weak person, learn from that.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
So synthetic Heroin is about as bad as regular Heroin. Wow, so nobody caught that until it was a national tragedy of vast proportions.

/This is what happens when you take all the the teeth out of regulatory agencies.
 
foxtail
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: First, maybe the pharmacists ought not be responsible for determining whether to fill a prescription or not.
Second, pharmacists should have qualified immunity if they fill a fraudulent prescription.
Last, why couldn't we have a system where prescriptions are either filled onsite or forwarded to the pharmacy directly from the doctor's office?


My doctor sends it right to the pharmacy. Stuff is ready by the time I can get across town to get it most of the time.
 
RussianPotato
‘’ less than a minute ago  
ODs peaked in 2016-17 and have been decreasing since then.  Trump did this one right.
 
