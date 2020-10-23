 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBC)   Gord, let me out of this car right now. I need my FREEDOM   (cbc.ca) divider line
11
    More: Facepalm  
•       •       •

800 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Oct 2020 at 3:50 PM (47 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"And now I will drink a glass of water while promising guns AND universal healthcare!"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mainsail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: "And now I will drink a glass of water while promising guns AND universal healthcare!"

[Fark user image 780x439]


Now, why am I in Canada?
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrspeacock
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Dude keeps his work vehicle in the same shape I do.
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pert
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"William Rice recalls the moment his raptor recovery became a rescue after he picked up lifeless bird from road....While en route to 100 Mile House, Rice heard a rustle from the back of his van and looked back to see the eagle staring at him."

media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Lillya
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Shift_Left_Political [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Reminds me of that Jeff Foxworthy story
 
whidbey
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Looks like he wants his bag of Cheezies or whatever that is.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
A metaphor for the upcoming election?
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.