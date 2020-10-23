 Skip to content
(WPXI.com)   She just looked away for one second and her child was able to remove gum from secret compartment, disengage safety and get off a round. Guess those gun drills she runs with her kids are paying off   (wpxi.com) divider line
Dimensio [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She is actually being charged despite this whole thing being unintentional and just a consequence of her gun being within reach of her child?

GOOD.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Police confirmed Karr does have a concealed carry permit,

Not for long I bet.
 
whyRpeoplesostupid [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
shooting his mouth off again

sorry


I know the way out
 
Glitchwerks [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I always put my gum in a secret compartment too.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Glitchwerks: I always put my gum in a secret compartment too.


Next to the pop rocks and caps...that's how we roll around here.
 
JohnnyApocalypse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gum safety, no chewing gum in the living room, absolutely no bubble blowing ever. Zero tolerance.
 
FNG [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CHEW CHEW CHEW
 
Hooferatheart [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
gum?
Does this look like "gub" or "gun"
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who the F*CK needs a handgun in Sam's Club?

A case could maybe be made for packing heat if you're going into a dangerous place or you have a known threat to your life, but come on, going to the goddamn grocery store? With your kid?

Fricking morons. Too bad the kid didn't shoot her instead.
 
Glitchwerks [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MrBallou: Who the F*CK needs a handgun in Sam's Club?


I see you've never had to scare off some boomers to get the last 500 pack of toilet paper on the pallet.
 
fallingcow
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MrBallou: Who the F*CK needs a handgun in Sam's Club?

A case could maybe be made for packing heat if you're going into a dangerous place or you have a known threat to your life, but come on, going to the goddamn grocery store? With your kid?

Fricking morons. Too bad the kid didn't shoot her instead.


Someone might politely ask you to put on a mask or leave. Gotta be able to defend yourself.
 
buckeyebrain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thesun.co.ukView Full Size
 
IRestoreFurniture [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Glitchwerks: I always put my gum in a secret compartment too.


Nobody ever pays me in gum... :(
 
mrspeacock
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How about charge her with "Everyone Endangerment" as well?
 
squidloe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The gum is always loaded.
 
khatores
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Kids, gum is not a toy!

Kids:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Youngstown Ohio. Sams Club. Here's my surprised face 🥱
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Responsible gum owner.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
IRestoreFurniture [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

MrBallou: Who the F*CK needs a handgun in Sam's Club?

A case could maybe be made for packing heat if you're going into a dangerous place or you have a known threat to your life, but come on, going to the goddamn grocery store? With your kid?

Fricking morons. Too bad the kid didn't shoot her instead.


Those free sample lines can be a warzone.
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
dga.orgView Full Size


No, sir, that says GUM
 
Tranquil Hegemony [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
It's clearly too soon to talk about gum control.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Usually gum compartments take at least a few minutes to get into..
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Southern Dandy
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

squidloe: The gum is always loaded.


If gum is outlawed, only outlaws will have gum.
 
gonegirl
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Reminds me of this Wal-Mart story - which, as far as I'm concerned, had a happier ending.

/one less "parent" that loves their child less than their toys
 
cew-smoke
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Reality check:

Secret compartment was not secured.
The safety was never on.
She looked away for minutes, not seconds.

There mystery solved.
 
squidloe
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: squidloe: The gum is always loaded.

If gum is outlawed, only outlaws will have gum.


Prophetic words. I'm going to chew on that for a while.
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: [dga.org image 450x306]

No, sir, that says GUM


leaving satisfied
 
kabloink [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Heineken Skywalker
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
beachpackagingdesign.comView Full Size
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: Glitchwerks: I always put my gum in a secret compartment too.

Nobody ever pays me in gum... :(


I was looking for a Bud Dwyer "How it feels to chew 5 gum" but then I found actual post-suicide by shotgun 5 gum memes and realized even I have my limits.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
FROM YOU, i learned it from watching you...
 
Zulu_as_Kono [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Boardman is a suburb of Youngstown. That's all you really need to know about Boardman.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

MrBallou: Who the F*CK needs a handgun in Sam's Club?

A case could maybe be made for packing heat if you're going into a dangerous place or you have a known threat to your life, but come on, going to the goddamn grocery store? With your kid?

Fricking morons. Too bad the kid didn't shoot her instead.


I'm with you on this. I'm trying to get into better shape, and want to take a Krav Maga defense course or something to protect myself instead of a CCW.

It isn't that I'm opposed to firearms, but I just don't want to lug around weapons everywhere I go. Plus, I have a hard enough time figuring out where my comb is when I go out. Who wants to mess around with a gun?
 
kabloink [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Guns are full of gum
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whitefangz64
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
So this entire tragedy could have been caused by a simple typo?

//proofreading can save your lice
 
kindms
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Not only are so farking stupid you feel the need to carry to the grocery store, you are so stupid you leave a gun in the cart with your unattended child.

just another responsible gun owner
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Derek and the Dominos- I looked away
Youtube 8ruy3dLT5ss
 
IRestoreFurniture [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: Usually gum compartments take at least a few minutes to get into..
[Fark user image image 650x683]


Whoever did that is a god dammed psychopath.
 
hagopiar
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
From a self defense point of view, a purse is one of the worse places to store your gun.  It's what thieves are going to grab first, so now you've given a thug a shiny new toy.
 
nyan9mm
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

cew-smoke: Reality check:

Secret compartment was not secured.
The safety was never on.
She looked away for minutes, not seconds.

There mystery solved.


If there even was a hidden compartment in the first place. Should have put it up the butthole like that gentlemen from a few days ago.
 
nyan9mm
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

nyan9mm: cew-smoke: Reality check:

Secret compartment was not secured.
The safety was never on.
She looked away for minutes, not seconds.

There mystery solved.

If there even was a hidden compartment in the first place. Should have put it up the butthole like that gentlemen from a few days ago.


This guy

https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.dail​y​mail.co.uk/news/article-8752741/amp/Po​lice-discover-loaded-PISTOL-concealed-​Louisiana-mans-buttocks.html

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
She should be thankful that both herself and her child are still alive to regret this. I can't count the number of "parent killed/grandmother killed/child killed" stories involve kids digging around in purses and glove compartments and other places people keep their cherished guns.

Most of those stories, the surviving family members went out of their way to defend the parent/granparent's right to have a gun. Only one story involved a parent turning the gun on himself after his child shot himself with his Father's gun.

So be thankful you and your child are still alive to learn from this and farking LEARN FROM IT!
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
What a bunch of heartless bastards. Truly disgusting. You read about a near tragedy like this and nobody - farking nobody - has the decency to ask if the gun is okay.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: From a self defense point of view, a purse is one of the worse places to store your gun.  It's what thieves are going to grab first, so now you've given a thug a shiny new toy.


The idea is that they shoot someone else first to give you time to prepare.  Sucks to be that guy.

Is there still a chick gun even made with a safety?
 
Bongo Blue
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Surprised there wasn't return fire.
 
GodComplex
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

MrBallou: Who the F*CK needs a handgun in Sam's Club?

A case could maybe be made for packing heat if you're going into a dangerous place or you have a known threat to your life, but come on, going to the goddamn grocery store? With your kid?

Fricking morons. Too bad the kid didn't shoot her instead.


Not quite Sam's club, but I got my conceal permit after I was accosted in the parking lot of a grocery store. Stopped carrying when the local homeless camp was cleared out. Not every place is sunshine and roses, but this person is still an idiot.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
From my dead, cool frost mouth.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
What moron allows their child to dig around in their purse?

Growing up, my mother's purse was verboten territory for us.
 
