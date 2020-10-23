 Skip to content
(Politico)   Judge Sullivan to DOJ: "You lie"   (politico.com)
    More: Followup  
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That makes me laugh. The Judge is asking are you sure of what you filed and if certified and it turns out to contain false items someone from DoJ should be going to prison with Flynn.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That also makes me laugh. You just know the judge is just running out the clock, waiting for a new administration so he can really lower the boom on Flynn.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gopher321: That also makes me laugh. You just know the judge is just running out the clock, waiting for a new administration so he can really lower the boom on Flynn.


considering he told Flynn in no-uncertain-terms that what he did was treasonous, yeah, I can see that being a good motivation, especially if it looks like Biden will win
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope Biden appoints Sullivan to SCOTUS when  Kavanagh quits.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, they'll find this handy next year.

"You have to dismiss all the charges against Donnie and his administration. The judge says the DOJ lies about everything!"
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wademh: I hope Biden appoints Sullivan to SCOTUS when  Kavanagh quits.


Merrick Garland first
 
JudgeSmails [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wademh: I hope Biden appoints Sullivan to SCOTUS when  Kavanagh quits.


that'll give him more time to spend with his beer.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ImpendingCynic: Yeah, they'll find this handy next year.

"You have to dismiss all the charges against Donnie and his administration. The judge says the DOJ lies about everything!"


Which is funny since the FBI collected the intelligence, but the higher-up DOJ put fake dates on everything to fit Trump's narrative.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Begoggle: wademh: I hope Biden appoints Sullivan to SCOTUS when  Kavanagh quits.

Merrick Garland first


True enough, and Sullivan is 73.
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wademh: I hope Biden appoints Sullivan to SCOTUS when  Kavanagh quits.


See, now you say when he "quits" - which I don't think he will ever do - and I say when he "is impeached by a Democratic controlled congress".
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Begoggle: wademh: I hope Biden appoints Sullivan to SCOTUS when  Kavanagh quits.

Merrick Garland first


Why is everyone so hung up on Merrick Garland? He was a middle of the road, centrist (read: actually still extremely conservative) compromise pick to try to appease the Republicans, who shiat all over him anyway. We just lost RBG. Put a raging libby lib on there.
 
zgrizz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Its time for Sullivan to go.

The job of a judge is to be an IMPARTIAL arbiter of the facts presented.

Nothing more.

This guy is a jackass clown of the highest order. Borat is a better qualified judge. If judges need to stay in good standing with the bar, this idiot needs to be disbarred.

(I need to investigate that, because ANYBODY can register a bar complaint, and they can't be ignored).
 
jbuist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wademh: I hope Biden appoints Sullivan to SCOTUS when  Kavanagh quits.


Why wait? I am not remotely against Biden making the court an 11 person crew.

It needs to happen (or go to 13) and whoever does it is going to piss somebody off. We might as well do it now when it'll return some balance to the court instead of tipping it one way or another.

Biden goes to 11, next pres goes to 13.  If we end up with a slight liberal slant then, oh well.  Donnie got to have 180 Federal judges outside of SCOTUS.  Payback is a biatch.

(Former Republican)
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

zgrizz: Its time for Sullivan to go.

The job of a judge is to be an IMPARTIAL arbiter of the facts presented.

Nothing more.

This guy is a jackass clown of the highest order. Borat is a better qualified judge. If judges need to stay in good standing with the bar, this idiot needs to be disbarred.

(I need to investigate that, because ANYBODY can register a bar complaint, and they can't be ignored).


The impartial fact is that the DOJ farked with the dates to fit a narrative and blamed an intern. If any other lawyer did that, they'd be disbarred and thrown in jail. But the judge is letting them have a Mulligan.

Let us know how your bar complaint goes!
 
40 degree day
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Flynn's maximum leverage is right now, today. He should insist on a full pardon by Monday or else he goes public with everything he knows about Trump's shady foreign dealings.
 
DoctorCal [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

jbuist: wademh: I hope Biden appoints Sullivan to SCOTUS when  Kavanagh quits.

Why wait? I am not remotely against Biden making the court an 11 person crew.

It needs to happen (or go to 13) and whoever does it is going to piss somebody off. We might as well do it now when it'll return some balance to the court instead of tipping it one way or another.

Biden goes to 11, next pres goes to 13.  If we end up with a slight liberal slant then, oh well.  Donnie got to have 180 Federal judges outside of SCOTUS.  Payback is a biatch.

(Former Republican)


Where do people get this idea that the size of the USSC can be changed by Executive Order?

I mean, I guess maybe the recent scREEEEEEEching from the right about how Biden needs to aNSwEr thE QUesTioN about whether he would "pack" the court has cultivated that misconception?
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

zgrizz: Its time for Sullivan to go.

The job of a judge is to be an IMPARTIAL arbiter of the facts presented.

Nothing more.

This guy is a jackass clown of the highest order. Borat is a better qualified judge. If judges need to stay in good standing with the bar, this idiot needs to be disbarred.

(I need to investigate that, because ANYBODY can register a bar complaint, and they can't be ignored).


No, a Judge serves FOR LIFE, and this is exactly why.   And Judge Sullivan, by the way is generally considered a pretty conservative judge.  He was the one who held prosecutors in contempt for their actions during the Senator Stevens trial, let Judicial watch pursue their Lois Lerner email case, presided over one of the "b-b-but her emais" cases against Hillary, etc,
 
Dr Dreidel [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

DoctorCal: jbuist: wademh: I hope Biden appoints Sullivan to SCOTUS when  Kavanagh quits.

Why wait? I am not remotely against Biden making the court an 11 person crew.

It needs to happen (or go to 13) and whoever does it is going to piss somebody off. We might as well do it now when it'll return some balance to the court instead of tipping it one way or another.

Biden goes to 11, next pres goes to 13.  If we end up with a slight liberal slant then, oh well.  Donnie got to have 180 Federal judges outside of SCOTUS.  Payback is a biatch.

(Former Republican)

Where do people get this idea that the size of the USSC can be changed by Executive Order?

I mean, I guess maybe the recent scREEEEEEEching from the right about how Biden needs to aNSwEr thE QUesTioN about whether he would "pack" the court has cultivated that misconception?


Whatever Biden says or wants, it'll take 218 Representatives and 60 Senators unless Dems nuke the filibuster.
 
jbuist
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

DoctorCal: Where do people get this idea that the size of the USSC can be changed by Executive Order?


Because it has no limit.  The only rule is the president nominates and the Senate gives advice and consent.  If those two things happen we have a new Justice.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

wademh: I hope Biden appoints Sullivan to SCOTUS when  Kavanagh quits.


Or is impeached.
 
jbuist
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Dr Dreidel: Whatever Biden says or wants, it'll take 218 Representatives and 60 Senators unless Dems nuke the filibust


The House isn't involved at all and the Senate moved to the "nuclear option" on justices a while ago.

Biden needs 51 to do it. That's it. Same as the Republicans need for ABC right now.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Magorn: zgrizz: Its time for Sullivan to go.

The job of a judge is to be an IMPARTIAL arbiter of the facts presented.

Nothing more.

This guy is a jackass clown of the highest order. Borat is a better qualified judge. If judges need to stay in good standing with the bar, this idiot needs to be disbarred.

(I need to investigate that, because ANYBODY can register a bar complaint, and they can't be ignored).

No, a Judge serves FOR LIFE, and this is exactly why.   And Judge Sullivan, by the way is generally considered a pretty conservative judge.  He was the one who held prosecutors in contempt for their actions during the Senator Stevens trial, let Judicial watch pursue their Lois Lerner email case, presided over one of the "b-b-but her emais" cases against Hillary, etc,


But he's not doing what Trump wants, which means he's a libby activist judge and should be jailed!
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

zgrizz: Its time for Sullivan to go.

The job of a judge is to be an IMPARTIAL arbiter of the facts presented.

Nothing more.

This guy is a jackass clown of the highest order. Borat is a better qualified judge. If judges need to stay in good standing with the bar, this idiot needs to be disbarred.

(I need to investigate that, because ANYBODY can register a bar complaint, and they can't be ignored).


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cew-smoke
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

zgrizz: Its time for Sullivan to go.

The job of a judge is to be an IMPARTIAL arbiter of the facts presented.

Nothing more.

This guy is a jackass clown of the highest order. Borat is a better qualified judge. If judges need to stay in good standing with the bar, this idiot needs to be disbarred.

(I need to investigate that, because ANYBODY can register a bar complaint, and they can't be ignored).


Your statement is confusing. The DOJ has already submitted two altered pieces of evidence. It seems the judge should be eyeballing any future evidence submitted by the DOJ going forward in this trial.
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

zgrizz: Its time for Sullivan to go.

The job of a judge is to be an IMPARTIAL arbiter of the facts presented.

Nothing more.

This guy is a jackass clown of the highest order. Borat is a better qualified judge. If judges need to stay in good standing with the bar, this idiot needs to be disbarred.

(I need to investigate that, because ANYBODY can register a bar complaint, and they can't be ignored).


Bar Associations are for lawyers. Judge Sullivan is (as the title might clue you in) a judge. Federal judges are judges for life & generally would participate as a trial lawyer ever again due to the massive conflicts of interest it would cause (would you trust a county court judge not to be influenced by the federal judge's awesome stature?).

But file your Bar complaint against a person whose Bar license probably lapsed decades ago.
 
DoctorCal [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

jbuist: DoctorCal: Where do people get this idea that the size of the USSC can be changed by Executive Order?

Because it has no limit.  The only rule is the president nominates and the Senate gives advice and consent.  If those two things happen we have a new Justice.


Really? That's the only rule? Huh. Why doesn't Trump nominate 20 more Justices right now, then?

Stop smarting your own posts.
 
Stratohead
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"Do you want to change your bullshit story, sir?"
Youtube 1tRhC_QTpfY
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

wademh: Begoggle: wademh: I hope Biden appoints Sullivan to SCOTUS when  Kavanagh quits.

Merrick Garland first

True enough, and Sullivan is 73.


Dictatorial_Flair: Begoggle: wademh: I hope Biden appoints Sullivan to SCOTUS when  Kavanagh quits.

Merrick Garland first

Why is everyone so hung up on Merrick Garland? He was a middle of the road, centrist (read: actually still extremely conservative) compromise pick to try to appease the Republicans, who shiat all over him anyway. We just lost RBG. Put a raging libby lib on there.


I nominate AOC.  She has the right everything.  Maybe then, we can get some shiat done in the supreme court.
 
jbuist
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

DoctorCal: Really? That's the only rule? Huh. Why doesn't Trump nominate 20 more Justices right now, then?


Somebody probably told him it's a bad idea and maybe he listened.  Or maybe nobody told him. It's very possible he has no idea how it works.

DoctorCal: Stop smarting your own posts.


I'm not.  I admitted to being a Republican earlier in the thread.  I'm not trying to look smart here.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

zgrizz: arbiter of the facts presented.


The facts are that the presentations were/are false.
 
ukexpat
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: wademh: I hope Biden appoints Sullivan to SCOTUS when  Kavanagh quits.

See, now you say when he "quits" - which I don't think he will ever do - and I say when he "is impeached by a Democratic controlled congress".


They may very well impeach him, but as has oft been said in this very forum, the Dems won't have the votes in the senate to remove him from the bench.
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

zgrizz: Its time for Sullivan to go.

The job of a judge is to be an IMPARTIAL arbiter of the facts presented.


Yes, the facts are the DOJ submitted false evidence that their team altered.

Nothing more.

This guy is a jackass clown of the highest order. Borat is a better qualified judge. If judges need to stay in good standing with the bar, this idiot needs to be disbarred.

(I need to investigate that, because ANYBODY can register a bar complaint, and they can't be ignored).

LOL yeah I'm sure the bar gets right on their daily load of mail from crackpot trumpers.
 
ukexpat
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

jbuist: DoctorCal: Where do people get this idea that the size of the USSC can be changed by Executive Order?

Because it has no limit.  The only rule is the president nominates and the Senate gives advice and consent.  If those two things happen we have a new Justice.


Well, there is a limit - the Judiciary Act, but that can be amended.
 
ukexpat
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

ukexpat: jbuist: DoctorCal: Where do people get this idea that the size of the USSC can be changed by Executive Order?

Because it has no limit.  The only rule is the president nominates and the Senate gives advice and consent.  If those two things happen we have a new Justice.

Well, there is a limit - the Judiciary Act, but that can be amended.


...assuming the Dems control the House and the Senate.
 
State_College_Arsonist [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Sullivan is out of control and the case needs to be dismissed as per the wishes of the executive branch.  This guy is adamant that Flynn be jailed for something, anything, and has taken extraordinary steps to accomplish that goal.  He hates Flynn, he is an open political partisan and he should not be allowed to continue serving as a judge in this case.

The government has already admitted that the 302s were rewritten after the fact and that the originals were hidden from the defense.  One of the interviewing agents was not even sure if Flynn lied or just got it wrong, and that impression was hidden from the defense.  After Flynn copped a plea to keep the feds from going after his family, Sullivan railed at Flynn for committing treason, when Flynn was only charged with making a false statement and did not commit treason.  And now that the government has acknowledged the problems with the case and wishes to dismiss the charges, Sullivan wants to appoint his own prosecutor to continue the case.

Thus whole thing is crazy, and it amazes me that Sullivan has been allowed to keep this going as long as he has.
 
DoctorCal [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

jbuist: DoctorCal: Really? That's the only rule? Huh. Why doesn't Trump nominate 20 more Justices right now, then?

Somebody probably told him it's a bad idea and maybe he listened.  Or maybe nobody told him. It's very possible he has no idea how it works.

DoctorCal: Stop smarting your own posts.

I'm not.  I admitted to being a Republican earlier in the thread.  I'm not trying to look smart here.


Well, somebody certainly has no idea how it works.

You genuinely believe that a President can nominate a new USSC justice at any time, no matter how many Justices are already on the court, and if there is a compliant Senate they can approve the nomination and increase the size of the court by 1? Have you ever, even once, seen anything in public discourse about the court that affirms that stupid farking idea?

Ok, well, either you believe it and are a total imbecile, or you don't and you are a lame troll. Either way I'm done with this conversation.
 
patrick767 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

eurotrader: someone from DoJ should be going to prison with Flynn.


Bill Barr sure as fark should, but he won't.
 
Dr Dreidel [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

jbuist: Dr Dreidel: Whatever Biden says or wants, it'll take 218 Representatives and 60 Senators unless Dems nuke the filibust

The House isn't involved at all and the Senate moved to the "nuclear option" on justices a while ago.

Biden needs 51 to do it. That's it. Same as the Republicans need for ABC right now.


Wait, I thought that adding SCOTUS Justices required a law - as the various Judiciary Acts have been. Not talking about the process for seating new ones to fill empty slots (which *is* 100% Senate).

Which requires a majority of The House (as many as 218 votes, unless the chamber is less than full), and 60 Senate votes to overcome the inevitable filibuster (again, unless the Dems nuke it entirely).

And THEN all it takes is Biden's signature.
 
DoctorCal [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
And now a fresh idiot is taking this concept of Executive Branch authority over the Judiciary even further, suggesting the President can just fire judges from Federal District Courts.
 
