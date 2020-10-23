 Skip to content
(Lehigh Valley Live)   Facebook post warning of lottery tickets under tires, police say yeah that happened so be careful out there   (lehighvalleylive.com) divider line
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like something pulled from Snopes.
 
El Borscht
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Facebook, cops, the lottery. A trifecta of stay-the-fark-away-from-me.

IMHO
 
HFK [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is as bad as somebody is going to give your kids edibles at Halloween.
 
whitefangz64
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This reminds me of the time I got in my car without checking the back seat first and nothing happened.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
anyone big enough to put tickets under a car tire, you should be afraid of...

might also be easy to spot, like a moving mountain kind of thing.
 
El Borscht
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

whitefangz64: This reminds me of the time I got in my car without checking the back seat first and nothing happened.


I was counting on that.
 
EL EM [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
It's human trafficking. Lehigh Valley housewives fetch hundreds on the market.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
i always go to facebook for life saving news...have ANY of these things been real ?
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
People read facebook posts?

Idiots.
 
fusillade762
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Also beware of bananas in your tailpipe.
 
fusillade762
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

El Borscht: whitefangz64: This reminds me of the time I got in my car without checking the back seat first and nothing happened.

I was counting on that.


https://tvtropes.org/pmwiki/pmwiki.ph​p​/Main/DangerTakesABackseat
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

WTP 2: i always go to facebook for life saving news...have ANY of these things been real ?


No
 
Fear the Clam [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
There's always lottery tickets under tires in my neighborhood, because the ghetto trash throw 'em in the gutter when they lose.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

WTP 2: i always go to facebook for life saving news...have ANY of these things been real ?


Maybe: freedom.eagleMAGA on Facebook told me vaccines caused my raging alcoholism, so chess mate, snowflake!

Ooh look, a lotto ticket!
 
olorin604
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I keep trying to warn my neighbors and the police that our neighborhood has been targeted for a human trafficking sweep because of the colored stickers on the newspaper boxes ... But no one will listen.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The old Distract-Them-With-A-Lottery Ticket-Under-The-Tire-Then-Rape-And-Mu​rder-You ploy. Oldest trick in the Distract and Rape and Murder Them book.
 
BolloxReader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
So a guy trying to catch a peek at a woman's ass outlined as she bends over?

Has this guy never been to a grocery store?
 
boozehat
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
reminds me of the time i woke up in a hotel room bathtub, covered in ice, with a message written on the mirror that said, "call 911"
 
wslush
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

whitefangz64: This reminds me of the time I got in my car without checking the back seat first and nothing happened.


1408 (2007) Jump Scare - Gerald Sees A Corpse In The Back Seat
Youtube buODVJSlXIE
 
Stretchy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

HFK: This is as bad as somebody is going to give your kids edibles at Halloween.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

BolloxReader: So a guy trying to catch a peek at a woman's ass outlined as she bends over?

Has this guy never been to a grocery store?


What is seen at our grocery store cannot be unseen.

/Pitiful, pitiful
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

jmr61: People read facebook posts?

Idiots.


Whats FacePage?
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
If this guy doesn't mend his ways, he'll end up on the Group W bench with the father rapers.
 
