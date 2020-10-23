 Skip to content
(Task and Purpose)   This Barbie Dreamhouse is for girls who like to blow stuff up   (taskandpurpose.com) divider line
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

M1A2 Abrams main battle tank, codename: Barbie Dreamhouse

Delivering pink 105mm shells with Style!
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That face the enemy must make when they hear on the radio who blew up their armored carrier...
 
talkertopc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's fantastic.
 
ClavellBCMI [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: [Fark user image 425x227]
M1A2 Abrams main battle tank, codename: Barbie Dreamhouse

Delivering pink 105 120mm shells with Style!


FTFY, since the M1 series has been using the German-made120mm main gun for some time now
 
Dinodork
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: [Fark user image image 425x227]
M1A2 Abrams main battle tank, codename: Barbie Dreamhouse

Delivering pink 105mm shells with Style!


Every M1 after the A1 upgrade shoot 120mm. The old M68 armed versions didn't even make it to desert storm in army service.
 
rhiannon [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Here's to you, Barbie Dreamhouse: May you continue to kick ass forever, wherever you are.

They lost a tank?
 
mrparks
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

ClavellBCMI: Private_Citizen: [Fark user image 425x227]
M1A2 Abrams main battle tank, codename: Barbie Dreamhouse

Delivering pink 105 120mm shells with Style!

FTFY, since the M1 series has been using the German-made120mm main gun for some time now


You could have at least worked that into a dick joke.

Like " 105mm? These girls don't get out of bed unless you have 120mm"
 
daffy
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I wish I could have had one of those. It would have been nice to fight against my brother. He had all sorts of nice weapons.
 
g.fro
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

rhiannon: Here's to you, Barbie Dreamhouse: May you continue to kick ass forever, wherever you are.

They lost a tank?


They're old pictures, the crew have all been promoted and reassigned. The new crew probably gave the tank a new name.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Main weapon on an M1A2 Abrams MBT is a Rheinmetal/Borsig 120mm gun, not a 105mm.  Don't know if it's colored pink or not.

FYI - R/B is the same company that built the 88mm gun back in the day.  So the same company that built the gun that blew up the Sherman tanks in the 40s is now building the gun that goes on our Abrams tanks starting in the 1980s.
 
Truck Fump
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
When you shoot like they do, you can name it anything you like.

Well done.
 
g.fro
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

mrparks: ClavellBCMI: Private_Citizen: [Fark user image 425x227]
M1A2 Abrams main battle tank, codename: Barbie Dreamhouse

Delivering pink 105 120mm shells with Style!

FTFY, since the M1 series has been using the German-made120mm main gun for some time now

You could have at least worked that into a dick joke.

Like " 105mm? These girls don't get out of bed unless you have 120mm"


Only the tank commander was female.
 
mrparks
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Main weapon on an M1A2 Abrams MBT is a Rheinmetal/Borsig 120mm gun, not a 105mm.  Don't know if it's colored pink or not.

FYI - R/B is the same company that built the 88mm gun back in the day.  So the same company that built the gun that blew up the Sherman tanks in the 40s is now building the gun that goes on our Abrams tanks starting in the 1980s.


They had a very convincing marketing slogan: Rheinmetall: Now 100% Nazi free!
 
rhiannon [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

g.fro: rhiannon: Here's to you, Barbie Dreamhouse: May you continue to kick ass forever, wherever you are.

They lost a tank?

They're old pictures, the crew have all been promoted and reassigned. The new crew probably gave the tank a new name.


Ahh. Ken's Dreamcamper.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Like most Fark threads, it turns into a gun size argument.

/love you guys
 
Glockenspiel Hero [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

mrparks: ClavellBCMI: Private_Citizen: [Fark user image 425x227]
M1A2 Abrams main battle tank, codename: Barbie Dreamhouse

Delivering pink 105 120mm shells with Style!

FTFY, since the M1 series has been using the German-made120mm main gun for some time now

You could have at least worked that into a dick joke.

Like " 105mm? These girls don't get out of bed unless you have 120mm"


Given that 120mm is less than 5 inches I'm not so sure that works...
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Have you ever felt like you just stumbled into the wrong dollhouse?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
What an actual dollhouse of this sort would come with:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ingo
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: mrparks: ClavellBCMI: Private_Citizen: [Fark user image 425x227]
M1A2 Abrams main battle tank, codename: Barbie Dreamhouse

Delivering pink 105 120mm shells with Style!

FTFY, since the M1 series has been using the German-made120mm main gun for some time now

You could have at least worked that into a dick joke.

Like " 105mm? These girls don't get out of bed unless you have 120mm"

Given that 120mm is less than 5 inches I'm not so sure that works...


Unless you're an up-blower and not a shower.
 
fusillade762
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

rhiannon: Here's to you, Barbie Dreamhouse: May you continue to kick ass forever, wherever you are.

They lost a tank?


infinitemirai.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I'll be in my bunk.
 
fusillade762
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
taskandpurpose.comView Full Size


Kinda disappointed I don't see "Frank Exchange of Views" or "Shoot Them First".
 
elkraf
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I loved the name "FURY"
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

daffy: I wish I could have had one of those. It would have been nice to fight against my brother. He had all sorts of nice weapons.


Coincidentally, I know from a serious fight with my sister as a child, a regular barbie dream house makes an imposing weapon.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

mrparks: Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Main weapon on an M1A2 Abrams MBT is a Rheinmetal/Borsig 120mm gun, not a 105mm.  Don't know if it's colored pink or not.

FYI - R/B is the same company that built the 88mm gun back in the day.  So the same company that built the gun that blew up the Sherman tanks in the 40s is now building the gun that goes on our Abrams tanks starting in the 1980s.

They had a very convincing marketing slogan: Rheinmetall: Now 100% Nazi free!


They got sued though and had to change the slogan to "70% fewer nazis than the leading brand"
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

fusillade762: [taskandpurpose.com image 700x437]

Kinda disappointed I don't see "Frank Exchange of Views" or "Shoot Them First".


My favorites are the misspelled colossus and "chocolate city"
 
g.fro
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: fusillade762: [taskandpurpose.com image 700x437]

Kinda disappointed I don't see "Frank Exchange of Views" or "Shoot Them First".

My favorites are the misspelled colossus and "chocolate city"


BLOOK LUST?
 
g.fro
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: mrparks: Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Main weapon on an M1A2 Abrams MBT is a Rheinmetal/Borsig 120mm gun, not a 105mm.  Don't know if it's colored pink or not.

FYI - R/B is the same company that built the 88mm gun back in the day.  So the same company that built the gun that blew up the Sherman tanks in the 40s is now building the gun that goes on our Abrams tanks starting in the 1980s.

They had a very convincing marketing slogan: Rheinmetall: Now 100% Nazi free!

They got sued though and had to change the slogan to "70% fewer nazis than the leading brand"


"Guaranteed less than 50% Nazis."
 
