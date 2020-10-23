 Skip to content
(Driving (Canada))   8? In a row?   (driving.ca) divider line
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Toronto 60-year-old charged with several offenses after flaunting the law once again

"Flouting."  The word you are looking for is "flouting."  Unless he was actually parading the law around like a peacock, in which case, carry on.

Either way, I'm sure he's most upset that he never managed to get to the farmer's market.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The Tweet sparked many replies asking why the man wasn't simply jailed after having so many violations. What is the point of issuing these violations when the enforcement solution is to just hand out tickets?

This is my question.  "You're banned from driving, eh."

"What happens if I drive?"

"You'll get another lifetime ban."

WTF, Canada?
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Laws only work if people follow them

/Rick Romero reporting
 
mikalmd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe they're being to nice ..
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow. It's ALMOST like he doesn't take the restriction seriously. If only something could be done.
 
Marcos P [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey try not to drive on a suspended license on your way to the parking lot!
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
White and Canadian?

That explains it.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No mention of what he was banned for since that seemed to be a main topic of the article.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Would it be too much trouble for the writer of this article to let us know how he got banned from driving 8 times?
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did he say he was sorry and they are cool now?
They should just start confiscating his cars, maybe it will start to get very expensive for him.
 
Kraig57
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not worried about eight lifetime driving bans...

Fark user imageView Full Size


...when you have nine lives.
 
Electrify
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't worry, 9 and he'll get the message.

Don't make the judge put 10 on though, then you'll get a stern letter!
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You keep using that word...
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Psychopusher: Toronto 60-year-old charged with several offenses after flaunting the law once again

"Flouting."  The word you are looking for is "flouting."  Unless he was actually parading the law around like a peacock, in which case, carry on.

Either way, I'm sure he's most upset that he never managed to get to the farmer's market.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wendigogo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Psychopusher: Toronto 60-year-old charged with several offenses after flaunting the law once again

"Flouting."  The word you are looking for is "flouting."  Unless he was actually parading the law around like a peacock, in which case, carry on.

Either way, I'm sure he's most upset that he never managed to get to the farmer's market.


WT actual F. A so called journalist doesn't know the difference between flaunt and flout?

Smh
 
Daedalus27 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There should be a jail sentence if convicted.

That being said, this is a driving offense and there was no actual harm.  It would seem that there is a public safety threat due to the continued use of the roads while prohibited and that to ensure the confidence in the justice system that a person 8 times with a lifetime ban continuing to drive could allow the judge to justify locking their ass up.  However, we are dealing with covid-19 and I believe Canada disfavors remand for all but the most serious offenses so it is tough to throw people in jail right now.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Glad it's not 9!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Psychopusher: Toronto 60-year-old charged with several offenses after flaunting the law once again

"Flouting."  The word you are looking for is "flouting."  Unless he was actually parading the law around like a peacock, in which case, carry on.

Either way, I'm sure he's most upset that he never managed to get to the farmer's market.


60 isn't farmers market murdering age. Maybe 75 or 80.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kraig57: Not worried about eight lifetime driving bans...

[Fark user image image 220x161]

...when you have nine lives.


7 more to go...
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Apparently the Toronto cops don't have SCMODS.

Fark user imageView Full Size

/eight lifetimes in canada is far worse than death
 
OtherLittleGuy [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unimpressed:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Try not to drive any cars through the parking lot!
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Psychopusher: Toronto 60-year-old charged with several offenses after flaunting the law once again

"Flouting."  The word you are looking for is "flouting."


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You'll never get the highscore if you don't try.

/did work with multiple people in Montana that had 7 or 8 DUIs. Not a good past time.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Toronto seems to hand out more lifetime driving bans than they can enforce
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Psychopusher: Toronto 60-year-old charged with several offenses after flaunting the law once again

"Flouting."  The word you are looking for is "flouting."  Unless he was actually parading the law around like a peacock, in which case, carry on.


I think the word you are thinking of is fluting.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I recall being in traffic court years ago on a speeding ticket when there was a guy in front of me fighting a ticket for going 105 in 55 IIRC and the man was a little past middle-aged...."son of the soil" kinda guy, he was super respectful and polite, called the judge "Your honor" and "sir" excessively as he explained that this unfortunate incident happened because his speedometer had malfunctioned, but he'd gotten it repaired (presented the bill from the mechanic) and well, shucks if the judge was to give him another chance, wouldn't nothing like that happen ever again.

The judge seemed inclined to leniency and said he wanted to double check the guy's driving record before proceeding and put him to the side while he called the next few cases.

A few minutes later his clerk comes in carrying a STACK of paper, that she puts in front of the judge, whose eyebrows shoot up as he flips through them, and then he looks up at the man who was waiting and says "Sir, you have quite possibly THE WORST driving record I have ever seen or could even IMAGINE seeing...."  and the Sheriff on duty in the court room must have known the judge well because as he said that I could hear the ratcheting sound of the sheriff getting a pair of handcuffs ready....

the Guy did time plus a little extra for contempt for telling the judge he had a spotless driving record
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Try not to get anymore life time driving bans on your way through the parking lot!
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I take full responsibility.  It's China's fault.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Magorn:

the Guy did time plus a little extra for contempt for telling the judge he had a spotless driving record

By spotless, he means he didn't hit Spot but did run over Fido.
 
wireguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hero tag out voting?
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eight lifetimes?  Pfft.  I'll be back driving before you know it!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
First time I was ever in a traffic court to deal with a speeding ticket, the judge was late. It was something like 3 hours later and the judge was still a no-show.

Another young dude in front of me who was trying to act all tough just stands up and says, "Fark these farkers!", and stormed out of the courtroom.

15 minutes later a clerk came in to address the courtroom and apologized for the absence of the judge. She said that due to unforeseen circumstances, the judge would not be able to make it to court that day. So in order to make it up to all of us defendants who had been patiently waiting, all of our cases would be automatically dismissed, no matter the charge.

However, anyone not present in the room at this time would be considered a "no-show", held in contempt, and issued an automatic warrant for their arrest. She then told the bailiff to not allow anyone else in, and the rest of us to form a single file line to get out cases processed.

That guy who left was an idiot.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Psychopusher: Toronto 60-year-old charged with several offenses after flaunting the law once again

"Flouting."  The word you are looking for is "flouting."  Unless he was actually parading the law around like a peacock, in which case, carry on.

Either way, I'm sure he's most upset that he never managed to get to the farmer's market.


Irregardless, fall all intensive purposes, we knew what they meant.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fraser now faces charges of operating a vehicle while prohibited, driving under suspension, speeding, use of plate not authorized for vehicle, and operating a vehicle without insurance.

At least the car wasn't stolen.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Wendigogo: WT actual F. A so called journalist doesn't know the difference between flaunt and flout?

Smh


The annoying thing is, my faith in journalistic integrity is still just high enough that I actually doubted myself for a moment and Googled it, just to be sure.  As it turns out, journalism is, indeed, dead.

In my defence, it's also been a day of insanity at work and I am completely fried.  Is it beer o'clock yet?

Vtimlin: 60 isn't farmers market murdering age. Maybe 75 or 80.


He was just practising, then.  Apparently he wants to be really good at it.
 
ShamanGator
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Vtimlin: 60 isn't farmers market murdering age. Maybe 75 or 80.

THANKS, Vtimlin: Having hit 60 recently, and not having crashed a Farmers Market. I was beginning to think I was slacking..
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Well, the 8 was probably in Centigrade or kilometers so it's really only 4.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

mrshowrules: Psychopusher: Toronto 60-year-old charged with several offenses after flaunting the law once again

"Flouting."  The word you are looking for is "flouting."  Unless he was actually parading the law around like a peacock, in which case, carry on.

Either way, I'm sure he's most upset that he never managed to get to the farmer's market.

Irregardless, fall all intensive purposes, we knew what they meant.


There is no exscaping the law!
 
