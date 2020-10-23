 Skip to content
(Click Orlando)   Florida burglar's cunning plan foiled by fridge alarm. That might seem strange, but if you had a stranger rummaging through your meat and veg, you'd be alarmed too   (clickorlando.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
looks familiar
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: looks familiar


Florida Man is a contagious memetic condition - upon contracting it the flesh writhes and morphs until the one true cracker-ass dumbfark appearance has been achieved.
 
jefferator
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
He was mackin' food....so couldnt be meth.  Just plain cray cray.....lock that mother fker up.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
If he'd taken a photo of the fridge contents with his phone, the 'door open' alarm wouldn't have foiled his cunning plan.

Back in my day you made an oil painting Polaroid MS Paint image of what was in the fridge (bastardized Carlin?)
 
Rik01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I'm starting to read more about refridg alarms than ever before. Does this mean people are getting increasingly tired of raising hawgs in their homes?
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
It's much better to rummage your meat through a stranger.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Depends on who's rummaging my meat, Subby
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
All he wanted was a Pepsi. Just one Pepsi. And she wouldn't give it to him.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

LewDux: [i.imgflip.com image 575x434]


You need to get to the liquor store
 
Truck Fump
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Theft of a firearm should be a felony. We have enough problems with illegal firearms already.
And I don't see any charges for felon in posession of a firearm, which ought to be there as well.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Okay, so... is someone going to explain what the heck a "fridge alarm" is, and why someone would have one installed?  'Cause I don't get it.
 
