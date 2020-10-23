 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Hold onto your butts: Giant Asian hornet nest confirmed in Washington state   (twitter.com) divider line
    More: Scary  
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Break out a flamethrower
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Please... do this right now.

j.gifs.comView Full Size
 
thehobbes [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Break out a flamethrower


It'll just make them angry.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Break out a flamethrower


negative.

Wait until nightfall.
Liquid nitrogen everything.

Then Soak hourly with nerve agents, and lung liquefiers.
Use the stuff we use on Pakistani kids.

Repeat every hour until core temps are no longer warm.

Then, flamethrower.
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Did you mean to put this in Politics? Are they CIA trained?
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Politics tab?
Hornets deserve better. They won't last a day in here.
 
mdarius [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

shastacola: [Fark user image 756x785]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thorpe: Politics tab?
Hornets deserve better. They won't last a day in here.


Fark user imageView Full Size

/got to pull this out again
 
orangehat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kill it with fire.
 
quatchi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I say we take off and nuke the site from orbit

/ It's the only way to make sure.
 
fzumrk [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

shastacola: Did you mean to put this in Politics? Are they CIA trained?


Murder hornets are a liberal hoax.  Even if they are real, it's my right as an american to spread harmful, invasive insect species throughout the land.  If you don't like it, you can move to mexico.
 
LovesToSpooge
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

shastacola: Did you mean to put this in Politics? Are they CIA trained?


Bee-IA.
 
Mukster
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

shastacola: Did you mean to put this in Politics? Are they CIA trained?


China Fly-rus!!!
 
Dr Dreidel [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
What giant Hornets might look like:

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
phrawgh [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Please... do this right now.

[j.gifs.com image 360x270] [View Full Size image _x_]


The Japanese just can't catch a break!
 
BlackPete
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Nuke Washington. Nuke all of the USA just to be sure. 

/you can take Surrey and Abbotsford too if that helps.
 
Short Victoria's War [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hammettman
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

shastacola: Did you mean to put this in Politics? Are they CIA trained?


Tenacious D - Hornet's Nest(video).mpg
Youtube GWdPz-FnpNc
 
Officer Collins
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Murder Hornets don't even rate in the top 10 of 2020 disasters.
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Giant Asian Hornet Nest is my favorite Kpop band.
 
thehobbes [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

BlackPete: Nuke Washington. Nuke all of the USA just to be sure. 

/you can take Surrey and Abbotsford too if that helps.


media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Just bring over a few of the crested honey buzzards. They eat all hornets and have a natural immunity to their stings by how their feathers are
 
Slide10000 [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
*sigh*

2020, the year that just keeps on giving.
 
Mock26
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Hot damn, they found it! I know that they have been searching for it for a while and that they even managed to catch a live hornet and put a tracker on it, but the hornet outflew the trackers and was soon out of range so they could not find the nest.
 
WayneKerr [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
It's the October Surprise, dummies.
 
phrawgh [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: Just bring over a few of the crested honey buzzards. They eat all hornets and have a natural immunity to their stings by how their feathers are


I'll allow it.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Japanese honey bees can kill murder hornets.

It's the weaker, dumber European bees that get slaughtered because they attack one by one.

The Japanese honey bees all work together to fight the murder hornets by vibrating to create heat.
 
skyotter
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
My murder hornet shirt
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EL EM [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Let's find giant wasps to eat the giant hornets. That'll put things right!
 
Gonzo317
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Thanks, Obama!
 
Angry Buddha
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

shastacola: [Fark user image 756x785]


Don't anthropomorphize the Murder Hornets. They hate that.
 
Doctor Poop
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I feel bad for the guy who had to smuggle those things overseas in his butt
 
OtherLittleGuy [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Break out a flamethrower


It's 2020. It'll only set off more wildfires.

/and we'll find out that they're fireproof
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

shastacola: Did you mean to put this in Politics? Are they CIA trained?


They don't require lasers on their heads
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I'm more concerned about the Giant Asshole invasion being proposed by Gene Simmons.
 
way south
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Sounds like its time for preemptive measures...

3.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
How do you know they sting people on the ass?
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Japanese honey bees aren't stupid like European bees. Fact!
Hornet cooked by bees
Youtube K6m40W1s0Wc
 
tfresh
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
So Fark has just become a Twitter aggregate service ?
 
mrspeacock
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

hammettman: shastacola: Did you mean to put this in Politics? Are they CIA trained?

[YouTube video: Tenacious D - Hornet's Nest(video).mpg]


Jack Black sucks.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Agricultural industries ought to get rid of their European bees and use Japanese bees instead.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Purple_Urkle: Japanese honey bees can kill murder hornets.

It's the weaker, dumber European bees that get slaughtered because they attack one by one.

The Japanese honey bees all work together to fight the murder hornets by vibrating to create heat.


Yes. Evolution makes things dumb. You win one internet.
 
hammettman
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

mrspeacock: hammettman: shastacola: Did you mean to put this in Politics? Are they CIA trained?

[YouTube video: Tenacious D - Hornet's Nest(video).mpg]

Jack Black sucks.


Did you mean to put that in a Fark Main tab comment?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Who the coronavirus doesn't get, the murder hornets will?

Time to vacation in Washington with a side trip through Idaho.
 
PluckYew [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

tfresh: So Fark has just become a Twitter aggregate service ?


Twitter hosts content for FREE!

News orgs and regular people will use it just for this.  It's where news now starts.
 
