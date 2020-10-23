 Skip to content
(MetroWest Daily News)   This mugshot clearly shows it was worth being arrested four times   (metrowestdailynews.com) divider line
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
IRTFA and im not clear on how one shares a parking spot.  Did I miss it?
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

born_yesterday: IRTFA and im not clear on how one shares a parking spot.  Did I miss it?


I'm thinking they live in a condo complex.  Who knows
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 1 hour ago  

born_yesterday: IRTFA and im not clear on how one shares a parking spot.  Did I miss it?


The theory: I use it on even days, you use it on odd days.

The reality:  I don't want to move my car. So you get angry and smash my window.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: born_yesterday: IRTFA and im not clear on how one shares a parking spot.  Did I miss it?

I'm thinking they live in a condo complex.  Who knows


I could maybe even read TwholeFA

Police arrested David J. Stern, 25, of 11 Forest Ave. Apt. 1., at 7:40 p.m.

Could well still be condos.
 
JuggleGeek [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

born_yesterday: IRTFA and im not clear on how one shares a parking spot.  Did I miss it?


I'm pretty sure that means that the spot isn't assigned to anyone in particular, so whoever parks there first gets the spot.  (And then the other guy vandalizes stuff.)
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, it's probably not going to help win over a Jury, but...
After the second one, you might as well just start pulling funny faces.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: NotThatGuyAgain: born_yesterday: IRTFA and im not clear on how one shares a parking spot.  Did I miss it?

I'm thinking they live in a condo complex.  Who knows

I could maybe even read TwholeFA

Police arrested David J. Stern, 25, of 11 Forest Ave. Apt. 1., at 7:40 p.m.

Could well still be condos.


I looked it up on gMaps.  If I had to guess, which I do, I'd say Apt 1 is a converted garage in the back yard.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

born_yesterday: IRTFA and im not clear on how one shares a parking spot.  Did I miss it?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Bill Gates?
 
Lifeless
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: NotThatGuyAgain: NotThatGuyAgain: born_yesterday: IRTFA and im not clear on how one shares a parking spot.  Did I miss it?

I'm thinking they live in a condo complex.  Who knows

I could maybe even read TwholeFA

Police arrested David J. Stern, 25, of 11 Forest Ave. Apt. 1., at 7:40 p.m.

Could well still be condos.

I looked it up on gMaps.  If I had to guess, which I do, I'd say Apt 1 is a converted garage in the back yard.


Basement full of dead ghouls.
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
he's lucky he doesn't live in Philly where people shoot each other over parking spots.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: [Fark user image 602x497]

Bill Gates?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
morg [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
People that get upset over unassigned parking spaces are the same people that vehemently believe in baseball's "unwritten rules".

/bat flip
 
daffy
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
You can tell just what kind of ass he is. I lived next door to crazy for 21 years. They threw rocks in my pool, broke my fence, filled my mailbox with shaving cream and put sugar in my gas tank. Just to name a few of the rotten things they did. My husband kept saying that we should ignore them, as things built up. We did not call the police, we did not get affidavits from witnesses, then when the nastiest things happened to town detective, who was a friend of hers, told me that I should move. Get cameras. Video and have witnesses wright  statements. Go to the cops. If you have to, go above the investigators head. Don't let them treat you like crap.
 
moike [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

daffy: You can tell just what kind of ass he is. I lived next door to crazy for 21 years. They threw rocks in my pool, broke my fence, filled my mailbox with shaving cream and put sugar in my gas tank. Just to name a few of the rotten things they did. My husband kept saying that we should ignore them, as things built up. We did not call the police, we did not get affidavits from witnesses, then when the nastiest things happened to town detective, who was a friend of hers, told me that I should move. Get cameras. Video and have witnesses wright  statements. Go to the cops. If you have to, go above the investigators head. Don't let them treat you like crap.


Nah, fark all that.

Screwgun the doors shut while they're asleep and set the place on fire.

Shoot anybody trying to escape.
 
Doctor Poop
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

daffy: You can tell just what kind of ass he is. I lived next door to crazy for 21 years. They threw rocks in my pool, broke my fence, filled my mailbox with shaving cream and put sugar in my gas tank. Just to name a few of the rotten things they did. My husband kept saying that we should ignore them, as things built up. We did not call the police, we did not get affidavits from witnesses, then when the nastiest things happened to town detective, who was a friend of hers, told me that I should move. Get cameras. Video and have witnesses wright  statements. Go to the cops. If you have to, go above the investigators head. Don't let them treat you like crap.


Filling your mailbox with shaving cream is actually kind of hilarious.

/sorry
 
Osama bin Limbaugh
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

daffy: *snip*  Go to the cops. If you have to, go above the investigators head. Don't let them treat you like crap.


1. Skip the cops, the detective already showed you they don't gaf.
2, Security cameras, lawyers, Prepare for war
3. You'll probably have to move anyway, and your kids won't be safe in that town, from the townies or the cops.

/btdt
 
Tyrosine [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

JuggleGeek: born_yesterday: IRTFA and im not clear on how one shares a parking spot.  Did I miss it?

I'm pretty sure that means that the spot isn't assigned to anyone in particular, so whoever parks there first gets the spot.  (And then the other guy vandalizes stuff.)


Municipalities set rules for the minimum number of parking spaces, the number of accessible spaces, and visitor spaces. Problem is that land isn't cheap, and parking garages are expensive to maintain. It's therefore not uncommon to have condos or apartments where there is 1.5 spaces per unit. Typically this means that each unit has 1 guaranteed space, and can park up to one other resident car, but that 2nd spot is not guaranteed. So, situations like the article aren't that uncommon.

Complicating matters Real Estate Agents often tell prospective buyers that units come with 2 spaces. In these situations buyers often end up fighting with their neighbors and the condo board rather than going after the agent who lied or their own lawyer who failed to read the status certificate and explain the rules to the buyers before purchase.

/I've had to correct REAs on many occasions. They typically don't appreciate it, particularly when I do it in front of prospective buyers.
 
EngineerBob
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
CV Joint Bearing in the Gas Tank.makes a lovely sound😉
 
Loucifer
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lurk Who's Talking
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Tyrosine: JuggleGeek: born_yesterday: IRTFA and im not clear on how one shares a parking spot.  Did I miss it?

I'm pretty sure that means that the spot isn't assigned to anyone in particular, so whoever parks there first gets the spot.  (And then the other guy vandalizes stuff.)

Municipalities set rules for the minimum number of parking spaces, the number of accessible spaces, and visitor spaces. Problem is that land isn't cheap, and parking garages are expensive to maintain. It's therefore not uncommon to have condos or apartments where there is 1.5 spaces per unit. Typically this means that each unit has 1 guaranteed space, and can park up to one other resident car, but that 2nd spot is not guaranteed. So, situations like the article aren't that uncommon.

Complicating matters Real Estate Agents often tell prospective buyers that units come with 2 spaces. In these situations buyers often end up fighting with their neighbors and the condo board rather than going after the agent who lied or their own lawyer who failed to read the status certificate and explain the rules to the buyers before purchase.

/I've had to correct REAs on many occasions. They typically don't appreciate it, particularly when I do it in front of prospective buyers.


In CA, upon acceptance of a  prospective buyer's offer into an HOA, they are given a copy of the CC&RS, as well as the "legal description" which specifies which parking spaces. When you get the CC&RS, the agent giving it to you will note the time in hours & minutes, usually without saying anything. You then have exactly 72 hours to find something you cannot agree to live with (can be anything, maybe the color of the garbage disposals, ...) and you can cancel the sale without penalty, and any earnest money must be returned in full.
 
jtown
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

moike: daffy: You can tell just what kind of ass he is. I lived next door to crazy for 21 years. They threw rocks in my pool, broke my fence, filled my mailbox with shaving cream and put sugar in my gas tank. Just to name a few of the rotten things they did. My husband kept saying that we should ignore them, as things built up. We did not call the police, we did not get affidavits from witnesses, then when the nastiest things happened to town detective, who was a friend of hers, told me that I should move. Get cameras. Video and have witnesses wright  statements. Go to the cops. If you have to, go above the investigators head. Don't let them treat you like crap.

Nah, fark all that.

Screwgun the doors shut while they're asleep and set the place on fire.

Shoot anybody trying to escape.


tvovermind.comView Full Size
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
David J. Stern, 25
Fark user imageView Full Size

That's a really hard 25.
 
jtown
‘’ less than a minute ago  
One of those nutjobs lives down the road from me.  He's been harassing at least two of his immediate neighbors since he moved in.  Probably the third, too, but I haven't talked to them in a while.  He claims that his property extends across the road and into a neighbor's yard.

Narrator:  It doesn't.

The property line goes down the middle of the road with an equal offset to each side for the road.  No amount of reality from a survey can convince him that he doesn't own half the yard of the house across the road.  The guy who owns the disputed property finally moved his chicken coop so Looney McTuney would stop messing with the coop.  There's currently a court case stalled due to the 'rona.  That guy recently put his house on the market.  He says another neighbor has a court case of their own on pause.  Same thing.  Looney thinks he owns a chunk of their yard.

Today, I went out and the other neighbor had a landscaping company tackling brush on the side of their property.  Guess who was confronting them when I came back.  Looney McTuney himself was recording them with an old-school camcorder and stomped up the road to get a shot of the company name on the landscaper's truck.  They weren't working anywhere near Looney's property.
 
