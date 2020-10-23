 Skip to content
(ABC7 San Francisco)   Notoriously aggressive turkey captured by wildlife expert posing as frail woman, proving again why it's a bad idea to mess with a lady who knows her way around Wild Turkey   (abc7news.com) divider line
dkulprit [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Gerald, the inordinately aggressive turkey that..."

Really?  Because the only thing I know about turkey, outside of being delish, is that they're assholes.  They make geese look like friendly cuddly birds.

So I'm not sure what they mean by "inordinately".  Because that's seems ordinary to me.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Why are they backing the Armenians?
 
fek [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Turkeys are assholes.  We have a bunch of them around my neighborhood.  They are especially bothersome during the mating season.  Geese get aggressive, but can't hurt you.  Turkeys have spurs and can cut you up.
 
dickrickulous
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
So do turkeys have a homing instinct like pigeons do?
 
mrparks
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
That just raises more questions.
 
RoLleRKoaSTeR [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Frail" woman you say.
It's a trick. Get an ax.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The best JA song you've probably never heard
Jefferson Airplane - Wild Turkey
Youtube Pgy6AVkZmeo
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"I saw his reaction to me and I said, 'Oh, you want a piece of this? I'll give it to you.'"

Predictably, Gerald charged straight at her. But 40 years of experience prepared her for this moment. She "scruffed" the turkey, grabbing him by the neck in a way that doesn't hurt the bird.

Dear Penthouse Forum,

I never thought it would happen to me, but there I was coming onto this woman who was just asking for it. I knew she wanted some wattle, and I was going to give it to her good when suddenly she grabbed me in a way no woman had ever done before...

When I woke up I was in a cardboard box. I was then dumped naked in the middle of nowhere.

What started as the promise of a some fun sexy time for me became a nightmare, and to this day I have difficulty working up a good gobble.
 
browneye [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Okay....I thought after reading a fark thread about a month ago that geese are the King/Queen of evil birds. But now you're telling me its really turkeys that are the Fowls From Hell? I'm so confused.
 
