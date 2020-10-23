 Skip to content
(LA Times)   Yeah, but Americans have always been uncomfortable with prophylactics
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I've always been pro-phylactery.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Even if masks only helped 1% (evidence suggests that this figure is much higher)...that's still 1% more than no mask.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: Even if masks only helped 1% (evidence suggests that this figure is much higher)...that's still 1% more than no mask.


Masks could prevent 100% of Covid and raise the dead who were victims of it and we would still have a sizable population crowing about how it's their choice not to wear the masks and we have to respect their personal choices and freedoms.
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Harder to breath with the condom over the face. Vote
 
patrick767 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're Americans! We shall NOT be mildly inconvenienced just to save a few, or a few hundred thousand, lives! FREEEEEEDUUUUMMMMMMBB!!!
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But it's uncomfortable and dorky!

:whines:
:infects:
:dies:
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Prophylactic?

i2-prod.mirror.co.ukView Full Size
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chewynathan2: Harder to breath with the condom over the face. Vote


Can we spread a rumor that if all the Trump voters put a latex condom over their nose and mouth while they voted Trump would become god emperor for life?
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
HighwayBill [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chewynathan2: Harder to breath with the condom over the face. Vote


Ugh.  Stop with the verbing of nouns!
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You don't wanna keep your hair tidy?

4.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just become a single issue voter.  Like me.  I am ONLY voting for candidates willing to execute non mask wearers on the street with the police or military.  I a willing to do whatever it takes to stop the corona virus.  How hard is it to not wear a mask?  Just put a farking mask on.  Just vote for people who understand that non mask wearers need to be hunted down (by the government, so it is legal) and executed (by the government, so it is legal).  If we hunt down and execute the non mask wearers, we can be done with this pandemic in 3 months.  Then we can go back to normal.  Don't you farkers want to go back to normal?  Just vote in the right people.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

New Rising Sun: [64.media.tumblr.com image 500x282]


...one soiled
 
HighwayBill [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Prophylaxis is an even scarier word.  And then there's propylene glycol...
 
It'sMorphin'Time [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I'm kind of wondering if the problem is that you can't see the other person's face, and they just can't handle that.

Allists are neurologically designed to read faces. Not reading faces is extremely rare for you; you are designed almost entirely for facial expressions, and Japan is the only place I've heard of where you show emotion on your face subtly instead of obviously.

Suddenly you're not getting that input. That must be driving every allist half-insane. You have to rely on hearing, body language, things you're not as wired to interpret. And not everyone can handle that. So I have to wonder: Is some of this just that people are incapable of handling the 'wrong' input? Because gods know, that happens with autists all the time--if you feed us the 'wrong' input too much, we have meltdowns. Is this an allistic meltdown?

It's not really a helpful scenario if this is true, because lives are at stake, and toughing it out is the only solution here (unless we can make a lot more face shields). But it would explain a lot, and maybe we could get psych support for this specific problem.
 
HighwayBill [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

It'sMorphin'Time: I'm kind of wondering if the problem is that you can't see the other person's face, and they just can't handle that.


Now you have to focus on the eyes and eye contact is weird because it's too personal?
 
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Headline says it all.

As long as I get mine, why should I care?

Herpes, HIV and chlamydia, and yikes, abortion are somebody else's problem. Until they aren't.
 
SergeantObvious [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
What should have happened in the debate:

Trump talks about how masks are ineffective.

Biden quips, how do you feel about condoms? Because from what Stormy Daniels tells us...

Debate over, election won, get the lights.
 
Farker Soze
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Day_Old_Dutchie: You don't wanna keep your hair tidy?

[4.bp.blogspot.com image 311x800]


That's the weirdest IUD I've seen.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
If Americans would just stop complaining...

.
Good luck with that.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

It'sMorphin'Time: Allists


I *mostly* get what you're saying and I'm *mostly* prepared to agree with you...
But what the hell is an "allist?"
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I don't need convincing. Within the county I live mask use is very prevalent and we have one of the lowest transmission rates in the state.

Wear a f*cking mask dammit.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

It'sMorphin'Time: I'm kind of wondering if the problem is that you can't see the other person's face, and they just can't handle that.

Allists are neurologically designed to read faces. Not reading faces is extremely rare for you; you are designed almost entirely for facial expressions, and Japan is the only place I've heard of where you show emotion on your face subtly instead of obviously.

Suddenly you're not getting that input. That must be driving every allist half-insane. You have to rely on hearing, body language, things you're not as wired to interpret. And not everyone can handle that. So I have to wonder: Is some of this just that people are incapable of handling the 'wrong' input? Because gods know, that happens with autists all the time--if you feed us the 'wrong' input too much, we have meltdowns. Is this an allistic meltdown?

It's not really a helpful scenario if this is true, because lives are at stake, and toughing it out is the only solution here (unless we can make a lot more face shields). But it would explain a lot, and maybe we could get psych support for this specific problem.


Well, we don't have the time to train 100 million pycologists.  So the "Allists" will either have to suck it up, or we will have to demand the government start executing people who cannot handle not seeing mouths and noses.  If the "Allists" could all just stuff their feelings into their asses for 3 farking months, we could be done with this.  But they won't, because there is a good chance they are not even human any more.  They are bio terror weapons platforms infected with nano particles from the chinese governemnt and programmed to spread their nano particles and convert more humans into them and potentially kill humans, while destroying edudcation and the economy.

If an allist won't wear a farking mask, they should at the very least be arrested and put in prison for bio terror and for destroying an entire world economy.  Each and every one of them.  Put millions of people in prison, and if they won't go, start mass grave.  All done by the government, of course, so it is legal, and my post doesn't get taken down for advocating illegal activity.
 
