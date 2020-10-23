 Skip to content
(Washington Post)   If you live in a state where people don't wear masks, you are much more likely to know someone with COVID-19   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You have to break that down further, to cities/towns. Not only do I not know anyone who's had Covid, I don't know anymore who knows someone who's had Covid.
In May, one of my doctors told me that UPMC Health System's 40 hospital had only seen 100 Covid hospitalizations from the pandemic at that point.

DNRTFA but I bet it's mostly broken down into blue and red states.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So it's divided by states that love freedom and states with sheeple
 
Jadedgrl
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Yup. Upstate NY here. Masks since early March and I don't know a single family member or friend with confirmed COVID.
 
stuffy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
But Twatter says COVID is a lie.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"If Facebook's users are different from the U.S. population generally in a way that the survey weighting process doesn't account for, then our estimates could be biased,"
 
KCinPA [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Wear a damn mask, don't go out if you don't feel well, or if your old or have underlying conditions! It's not that difficult to understand
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
A: Stevie Wonder, Ray Charles, Thomas Dolby, and Helen Keller

Q: Who could have seen that coming?
 
H31N0US [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
If you're in a rural area and people are wearing masks around strangers, the odds of catching it are super low. If you are in a crowded area and people are wearing masks around strangers, the odds are low.

If you are where people aren't wearing masks, there are better than even odds you're going to get it.

Czechoslovakia is a good case study on mask efficacy. They started early with face coverings and had hardly any infections. Then they relaxed, and look now. Covid all up in the house.

Wearing a face mask / covering to prevent breathing all over strangers is the simplest thing in the world. I mean, it costs less than $1 to work that out. The lockdowns were unnecessary. All we needed to do was wear masks for a couple months.

The next pandemic might not be so benign.
 
Devil's Advocaat
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Wearing a mask is not a political statement, it's an IQ test.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

fark'emfeed'emfish: "If Facebook's users are different from the U.S. population generally in a way that the survey weighting process doesn't account for, then our estimates could be biased,"


For instance, if a facebook user is suspended in an information bubble, surrounded by attention whores and marketing profiles.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

stuffy: But Twatter says COVID is a lie.


Only conservative conspiracy-nutter Twitter.
Unless you seek out those people, you really don't see it.
Much like Facebook, if you don't friend them.
 
semiautomagic [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Someone I know died this week. She had been suffering since mid-September. She had technically recovered from the virus, but it damaged her lungs so much that she died.

She was only 46. She left behind an adult daughter and a teenage son. She had been taking precautions for months. We worked together briefly at the beginning of the pandemic, bagging and delivering free lunches to children in our city. She was an amazing person.

But we live in a state with a lot of farking stupid people, so she's dead because of a bunch of selfish, stupid people.
 
ifky
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I don't know anyone in my immediate circle who contracted it. We have pretty good mask wearing around here. Biggest problem is people not having their nose covered. I'm still staying home as much as I can and trying to get to stores when they open or before they close.

Neighbors mom passed from it (was in a nursing home when she caught it)

Family friend's daughter caught it and recover (She is an ER doc)
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
But mah freedumbs...
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Correlation != Causation
 
Bruce Campbell vs Army of Farkness
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Montana.  Masks are an affront to our freedoms.  I know over a dozen people who have been infected
 
chrismurphy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Good.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

H31N0US: If you're in a rural area and people are wearing masks around strangers, the odds of catching it are super low. If you are in a crowded area and people are wearing masks around strangers, the odds are low.

If you are where people aren't wearing masks, there are better than even odds you're going to get it.

Czechoslovakia is a good case study on mask efficacy. They started early with face coverings and had hardly any infections. Then they relaxed, and look now. Covid all up in the house.

Wearing a face mask / covering to prevent breathing all over strangers is the simplest thing in the world. I mean, it costs less than $1 to work that out. The lockdowns were unnecessary. All we needed to do was wear masks for a couple months.

The next pandemic might not be so benign.


It's a shame our doctors were telling us the opposite then 🙁 sounds like everything could have been very different.

I assume it wasn't intentional and he did the best he could, but it is hard for me to trust anything Fauci says now.
 
jtown
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Intelligent_Donkey
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I know at least 6 people who have gotten COVID. I'm also a bartender and so are all my friends so.... :/
 
seventypercent [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I live in South Dakota, which is neither a very populous nor a particularly intelligent state. The prevailing opinion here seems to be that masks (and the larger COVID pandemic) are some kind of racial or religious conspiracy fomented by shadowy elitists who are out to "get" us good, simple, salt-of-the-Earth common folk. My experience is that less than one-third of the people here wear masks in places like the supermarket.

I live in a town of 1,200 people and have lost count of the number of acquaintances who have (or have had) COVID. My next-door neighbor is at this moment at the tail end of his third week in the hospital, which included four days in the ICU. Several of his other fellow happy hour regulars down at the local watering hole, most in their 60s and 70s, are also very sick, including at least two others who are also hospitalized and not doing well. Despite this, his wife -- to this day -- continues to maintain that "COVID is going to go away after the election." (His wife went to work sick and infected a good portion of the office before being finally sent home.)

Today we had 1,200 new positive COVID tests. That's Florida-level positivity numbers in state that only has 880,000 residents. The numbers keep going up and there is no end in sight. This is a state that has a reputation for stupidity, but this is a rare case where the stereotype doesn't even begin to approximate the actual situation on the ground.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

H31N0US: If you're in a rural area and people are wearing masks around strangers, the odds of catching it are super low. If you are in a crowded area and people are wearing masks around strangers, the odds are low.

If you are where people aren't wearing masks, there are better than even odds you're going to get it.

Czechoslovakia is a good case study on mask efficacy. They started early with face coverings and had hardly any infections. Then they relaxed, and look now. Covid all up in the house.

Wearing a face mask / covering to prevent breathing all over strangers is the simplest thing in the world. I mean, it costs less than $1 to work that out. The lockdowns were unnecessary. All we needed to do was wear masks for a couple months.

The next pandemic might not be so benign.


And any old fool can wear one.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dafatone
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

seventypercent: I live in South Dakota, which is neither a very populous nor a particularly intelligent state. The prevailing opinion here seems to be that masks (and the larger COVID pandemic) are some kind of racial or religious conspiracy fomented by shadowy elitists who are out to "get" us good, simple, salt-of-the-Earth common folk. My experience is that less than one-third of the people here wear masks in places like the supermarket.

I live in a town of 1,200 people and have lost count of the number of acquaintances who have (or have had) COVID. My next-door neighbor is at this moment at the tail end of his third week in the hospital, which included four days in the ICU. Several of his other fellow happy hour regulars down at the local watering hole, most in their 60s and 70s, are also very sick, including at least two others who are also hospitalized and not doing well. Despite this, his wife -- to this day -- continues to maintain that "COVID is going to go away after the election." (His wife went to work sick and infected a good portion of the office before being finally sent home.)

Today we had 1,200 new positive COVID tests. That's Florida-level positivity numbers in state that only has 880,000 residents. The numbers keep going up and there is no end in sight. This is a state that has a reputation for stupidity, but this is a rare case where the stereotype doesn't even begin to approximate the actual situation on the ground.


Fellow South Dakota resident.

It's farking terrifying. We're buying a house and I have no idea how to inspections, closing, etc without farking dying.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: You have to break that down further, to cities/towns. Not only do I not know anyone who's had Covid, I don't know anymore who knows someone who's had Covid.
In May, one of my doctors told me that UPMC Health System's 40 hospital had only seen 100 Covid hospitalizations from the pandemic at that point.

DNRTFA but I bet it's mostly broken down into blue and red states.


Indiana and Ohio sucks.


/live in Indiana
//work in Ohio
///wear your mask
 
cheap_thoughts
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
In Kansas and an aide in a nursing home. Second wave hit us last week. They don't test us like the other homes do, only if a confirmed case... and we have to pay for it out of pocket. I've done three tests, and all negative but I'm developing a cough now.

Oh and we have to reuse PPE from our first round back in July. N95s included. My boyfriend heard that and bought me new ones to use. But I don't think it'll save me this time.
 
cheap_thoughts
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Oh and I'm having to miss nursing school classes and clinicals for at least two weeks so, boo.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Intelligent_Donkey: I know at least 6 people who have gotten COVID. I'm also a bartender and so are all my friends so.... :/


And?

Do you wear a mask?
 
