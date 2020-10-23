 Skip to content
(Patheos)   82 church parishioners who attended a packed church service didn't pray hard enough   (friendlyatheist.patheos.com) divider line
posted to Main » on 23 Oct 2020 at 2:05 PM



maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does that mean that three people who died did pray hard enough and the half dozen currently hospitalized almost had it right?  Wonder what their technique was.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
God is putting in overtime at the mysterious ways factory.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"While masks were worn by attendees, masks alone aren't enough to prevent the spread of the virus. It's like wearing a seat belt but still driving recklessly."
 
Farking Canuck [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I wonder what % will die. People like to pretend it is as low as 1% ... so pretty near 1 person in this case.
 
Hankie Fest [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Pastor here, representing the "Not all people of faith are insane" segment of the population. We haven't met in person since March. Livestreaming is fine. We take seriously the mandate to care for one another, and are doing our best.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I mean, the spiritual take-away entirely depends on whether or not you've decided a priori that they're good people

- Do you like them but think their theology is a tad suspect? God is refining them in the fire to draw them into the truth.
- Do you not like them? God is punishing them for doing things you don't like.
- Are you one of them? Mysterious ways, but God is there with you in suffering, and you will all grow closer to God through this experience as long as you never change your mind about anything.

I think that covers it, right?

/ Also, God answers prayers with 'yes,' 'no,' or 'wait'
// You also get the same answers if you pray to a half-pound block of expired Irish butter!
 
jtown
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
doremifaq
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
God really needs to work on His messaging--people just aren't getting it.
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Not a repeat of a couple of stories down...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DittoToo [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
And the morons will inherit the earth.

Well, what's left of it.
 
mudpants
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
idiots
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I seldom pray to Crom, he doesn't listen.
 
KCinPA [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
One good thing if Biden gets elected is that we'll see very few Covid stories like this! The virus will be relegated to the "back page"  (or internet equivalent) and will at but disappear from Fark.
 
eagles95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Oblig
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

edmo: God is putting in overtime at the mysterious ways factory.


It's alright. It's alright... alright...

Fark user imageView Full Size


Look, she's wearing the mask under her nose!
 
cranked [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

KCinPA: One good thing if Biden gets elected is that we'll see very few Covid stories like this! The virus will be relegated to the "back page"  (or internet equivalent) and will at but disappear from Fark.


#strawmanlivesmatter
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
....and the Lord said, "Punish all the gay people in that church right there!"
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

KCinPA: One good thing if Biden gets elected is that we'll see very few Covid stories like this! The virus will be relegated to the "back page"  (or internet equivalent) and will at but disappear from Fark.


I actually anticipate more of these stories on Fark if Biden is our new president.

President Biden: "The best known way to currently help stop the spread of this awful virus, is to wear a mask and social distance. I urge every American to do this."

Covidiots: "You can't tell us what to do.  What we need is more mask burning events, and then party like is 2019."
 
Farking Canuck [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

KCinPA: One good thing if Biden gets elected is that we'll see very few Covid stories like this! The virus will be relegated to the "back page"  (or internet equivalent) and will at but disappear from Fark.


I doubt that. Republican thugs will fight the people trying to prevent them from killing everyone else.

Remember, they are morons.
 
DO NOT WANT Poster Girl [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

fark'emfeed'emfish: "While masks were worn by attendees, masks alone aren't enough to prevent the spread of the virus. It's like wearing a seat belt but still driving recklessly."


Not related to masks: there were hugs, handshakes, no handwashing, eye rubbing, food service sharing, people removing masks to eat, shared bathrooms... I mean, is this obvious stuff rocket science?
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

hugram: KCinPA: One good thing if Biden gets elected is that we'll see very few Covid stories like this! The virus will be relegated to the "back page"  (or internet equivalent) and will at but disappear from Fark.

I actually anticipate more of these stories on Fark if Biden is our new president.

President Biden: "The best known way to currently help stop the spread of this awful virus, is to wear a mask and social distance. I urge every American to do this."

Covidiots: "You can't tell us what to do.  What we need is more mask burning events, and then party like is 2019."


Which is what they're already doing
 
DO NOT WANT Poster Girl [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

KCinPA: One good thing if Biden gets elected is that we'll see very few Covid stories like this! The virus will be relegated to the "back page"  (or internet equivalent) and will at but disappear from Fark.


Wow, that's 100% moronic right there.
 
hodgemann
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
And of course the church isn't paying taxes to help offset the huge burden it just placed on the community.
 
hodgemann
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

DO NOT WANT Poster Girl: KCinPA: One good thing if Biden gets elected is that we'll see very few Covid stories like this! The virus will be relegated to the "back page"  (or internet equivalent) and will at but disappear from Fark.

Wow, that's 100% moronic right there.


Clearly you cannot comprehend 10th delusional chess.
 
I'm an Egyptian! [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

KCinPA: One good thing if Biden gets elected is that we'll see very few Covid stories like this! The virus will be relegated to the "back page"  (or internet equivalent) and will at but disappear from Fark.


No, because unlike what conservative morons want to believe, the virus is a real thing and something that needs to be addressed with something other than stupid proclamations of stupid shiat like "HERD IMMUNITY FOR THE CHINA VIRUS HOAX!!!" like it's a magic spell.
 
