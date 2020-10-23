 Skip to content
(Mational Day Calendar)   Today is National Mole Day, a day where we can all come together to celebrate Mexican sauces, small burrowing animals, benign skin growths, and spies penetrating hostile organizations   (nationaldaycalendar.com) divider line
Loonyman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Won't somebody think about Avogadro's Number? Why is it always left out of the lists of best mole adjacent subjects?
 
HawgWild [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HawgWild [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HawgWild [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HawgWild [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Weird Al" Yankovic - White & Nerdy (Official Music Video)
Youtube N9qYF9DZPdw
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image

Post 6.02
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Praise Mole Hammad!
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/approves
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As a physicist, it is a useful number.  Kind of amazing what information you can extract from 12g of Carbon-12.
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stuhayes2010: As a physicist, it is a useful number.  Kind of amazing what information you can extract from 12g of Carbon-12.


No time for Carbon-14?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
SHREWd headline there, Subby.
 
Chimpy McSquirrel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least I know what I want for lunch now.
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HawgWild: [Fark user image 326x250] [View Full Size image _x_]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WordsnCollision: [Fark user image 400x300]

/approves


I'll admit it after the first few words i thought it was a day to celebrate are favorite furry tunnelers.
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thealgorerhythm: stuhayes2010: As a physicist, it is a useful number.  Kind of amazing what information you can extract from 12g of Carbon-12.

No time for Carbon-14?


If it wasn't for Carbon-14 I wouldn't date at all
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mole' Mole'... Mole' Mole'.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I'm no expert but...
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
No love for the River Mole?
 
sniderman [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Have a great day, Mo Le.
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

I just lurk here: thealgorerhythm: stuhayes2010: As a physicist, it is a useful number.  Kind of amazing what information you can extract from 12g of Carbon-12.

No time for Carbon-14?

If it wasn't for Carbon-14 I wouldn't date at all


Nitrogen charged brews all around!
 
ChubbyTiger [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: As a physicist, it is a useful number.  Kind of amazing what information you can extract from 12g of Carbon-12.


As a chemist, I agree.
 
maudibjr
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Hans mole man for president
 
Charles of York [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Mo-lay
 
the Mole of Production [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AintNoAmoeba [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Loonyman: Won't somebody think about Avogadro's Number? Why is it always left out of the lists of best mole adjacent subjects?


That's Mol day and it's on June 22
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Loonyman: Won't somebody think about Avogadro's Number?



He's unlisted.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Hey, let's not forget that mole also comes in the guac variety. We've got avocado's number.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scalpod
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Oh good, only another 6.02214076×10²³ picoseconds until the next one!

/math may be a bit fuzzy
 
