(ABC 33/40 Birmingham)   The first rule of Utah Sports Mom Club is "You do not talk about Utah Sports Mom Club." The second rule of Utah Sports Mom Club is "You don't get your kids tested for Covid"   (abc3340.com) divider line
Urmuf Hamer [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The part of this that really excites the eugenic moron savant in me is that the herd immunity approach will just keep culling the weak and put us back on the path to darwinian determinism and a more perfect humanity! Of course by writing this out loud I expect to either become a permanently disabled Republican or die by the rona. Oh well. Utah is a beautiful place to live!
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
If your child shows Covid symptoms, keep them home but DO NOT test ... If everyone would follow that the schools could stay open,

Five will get you 10 that this "parent" would be the first to send their kid in with symptoms.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I sure don't get why those loons fight so hard to save babies from abortion if they're just gonna kill 'em later.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Nail their doors closed and paint a black cross on them.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Trump: "If we didn't test so much we wouldn't have so many cases!"

"Stop the testing Stop the Contact tracing," - a Utah parent.
 
too_amuzed
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
There are truly stupid people living among us.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
So their strategy is basically:
scienceabc.comView Full Size


On an unrelated note, how can i shiat off that annoying autoplay vid/stream thing here on fark that popped up today?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Final rule of Utah Sports Mom Club:  if this is your first day at Utah Sports Mom Club, you will have to get Covid.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I'm actually fine with this plan.  Utah is a beautiful state, but unfortunately it's filled with Utahns.
 
Gratch
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Can confirm.

Mrs Gratch is a dance teacher in Salt Lake.  They've now had two kids show up to rehearsals who "weren't feeling great".  They found out later that both tested positive, which sent everyone there into quarantine.  Predictably, the parents of both kids were anti-mask, "it's all a hoax" types who were then extremely upset that the studio had to close down for a couple weeks because of their kids.  Doesn't help that the owner of the studio is firmly convinced that "this will all go away after the election" and only takes precautions when forced to by the county.

The number of selfish, stupid morons here is utterly infuriating.
 
1funguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Petit_Merdeux: If your child shows Covid symptoms, keep them home but DO NOT test ... If everyone would follow that the schools could stay open,

Five will get you 10 that this "parent" would be the first to send their kid in with symptoms.


Idiots.
If you : DO TEST;
And it comes back POSITIVE, you treat 1 patient and protect others potential infection.

If you : DO NOT TEST;
And the patient is positive, untreated, and susceptible to manifest associated complications with the disease
AND
Expose others needlessly.

If you : DO TEST;
And it comes back NEGATIVE, you actually help the Big Orange Ahole by reducing his saturation numbers.
Like watering down the soup, so to speak.

Idiots.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Gratch: Doesn't help that the owner of the studio is firmly convinced that "this will all go away after the election"


This one always gets me.  Are people so self-centered that they think the entire world has cratered their own economies just to stick it to Donald Trump and his fan club?
 
