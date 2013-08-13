 Skip to content
(IFL Science)   Everyone in North America: YAY, 2020 is almost over. 2020: Here, have this new, flesh eating parasite on the way out   (iflscience.com) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Welcome to 2020 sir, would you like a seat in the COVID or flesh eating parasite section?"
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Who is importing dogs? There are so many dogs here that need a home.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I don't think Americans need worry much.
 
plastic_cow [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
First patient I ever saw as a medic had leishmaniasis!
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
IMMA GONNA GET MY ARMAGEDDON BITATCHES!!! LETS GET RANGNAROK ROCKING!
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
silverjets
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Who is importing dogs? There are so many dogs here that need a home.


A lot of people who think rescuing international dogs is their life's purpose.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
More than 2 months left, 2020 is nowhere near being on the way out.

/Still have 2 more events to add to the 2020 Calendar of Doom.
 
ukexpat
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: I don't think Americans need worry much.


27 stone = 378lbs.
 
jst3p
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: I don't think Americans need worry much.


So if you are obese you are more likely to die to the 'rona, but it will save you from the flesh eating virus?


Well, pass the donuts and the milkshake!
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The concept of "2020" doesn't exist outside of our own minds. The universe isn't keeping track of time the way we are. I don't get peoples' attachments to "end of this year" and "beginning of the next year" like they actually mean something outside of record-keeping.
 
