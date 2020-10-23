 Skip to content
(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1998, Doctor Barnett Slepian was murdered by an anti-abortion sniper, in an act similar to the plague of vegan cattle rustlers in the 1890s or the book burning events by pro-literacy librarians   (history.com) divider line
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Once more for posterity: They are Not "Pro-life", they are Anti-Choice.
 
alice_600
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: Once more for posterity: They are Not "Pro-life", they are Anti-Choice.


They're ignorant assholes is what they are.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: Once more for posterity: They are Not "Pro-life", they are Anti-Choice.


Their whole point is to punish the dirty whores with a child.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember visiting my brother in Pensacola in the mid 90's when an anti-choice guy shot a doctor at a clinic there. Shotgunned him down as he got out of his car at the clinic.
 
whitroth
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pro-life, my left buttock.

None of them have *EVER*
1. Called for government-funded prenatal care
2. "" for the birth
3. "" for postnatal care
4. "" for 18 years, by default, of medical care for the child.
5. "" support, as needed, for the mother's housing
6: "" raise income taxes to pay for the kid's schooling.

They're anti-sex, "smaller government"... but we want absolute control over your own sexuality.

Every one of them is a liar.
 
majestic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When did the stupid little video player in the bottom right of the screen start here?
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badafuco: I remember visiting my brother in Pensacola in the mid 90's when an anti-choice guy shot a doctor at a clinic there. Shotgunned him down as he got out of his car at the clinic.


I was visiting family in Massachusetts in 94 when an anti-choice nut went from clinic to clinic killing 2 people and wounding 5.

They are dangerous AF.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Anti-choice, anti-sex, and anti-woman.
 
fat_free
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user image

/for not the Dr.
//Anyone on Fark ever think of the unborn?
///3s
 
alice_600
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

fat_free: [Fark user image image 62x16]

/for not the Dr.
//Anyone on Fark ever think of the unborn?
///3s


I think of The Unborn. Not the best Seals and Crofts album but it's good for when you wanna listen to a pretty boring album to put you asleep.
 
whidbey
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Once more for posterity: They are Not "Pro-life", they are Anti-Choice.


If they were "pro-life," Barrett Slepian would still be alive.
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
You're killing kids?  That's A MURDERIN'.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

fat_free: [Fark user image 62x16]

/for not the Dr.
//Anyone on Fark ever think of the unborn?
///3s


i1.wp.comView Full Size
 
fat_free
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Wadded Beef: fat_free: [Fark user image 62x16]

/for not the Dr.
//Anyone on Fark ever think of the unborn?
///3s

[i1.wp.com image 487x453]


1. Not a mammal
2. Not growing roots
3. ???
4. WRONG
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

fat_free: 4. WRONG


Well, who can argue with such eloquence?
 
whidbey
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

fat_free: Wadded Beef: fat_free: [Fark user image 62x16]

/for not the Dr.
//Anyone on Fark ever think of the unborn?
///3s

[i1.wp.com image 487x453]

1. Not a mammal
2. Not growing roots
3. ???
4. WRONG


I could mention that science disagrees with you, but your side doesn't believe in it.
 
fat_free
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

whidbey: fat_free: Wadded Beef: fat_free: [Fark user image 62x16]

/for not the Dr.
//Anyone on Fark ever think of the unborn?
///3s

[i1.wp.com image 487x453]

1. Not a mammal
2. Not growing roots
3. ???
4. WRONG

I could mention that science disagrees with you, but your side doesn't believe in it.


Pregnancy, when carried to term, results in childbirth.  Abortion ends a pregnancy. You can't argue with that.
 
JuggleGeek [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

fat_free: /for not the Dr.


Blatantly defending premeditated murder? Nice.
 
palelizard [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

dothemath: Private_Citizen: Once more for posterity: They are Not "Pro-life", they are Anti-Choice.

Their whole point is to punish the dirty whores with a child.


Which also tells you what they think of children.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

fat_free: whidbey: fat_free: Wadded Beef: fat_free: [Fark user image 62x16]

/for not the Dr.
//Anyone on Fark ever think of the unborn?
///3s

[i1.wp.com image 487x453]

1. Not a mammal
2. Not growing roots
3. ???
4. WRONG

I could mention that science disagrees with you, but your side doesn't believe in it.

Pregnancy, when carried to term, results in childbirth.  Abortion ends a pregnancy. You can't argue with that.


Let's see: stillbirths, pregnancies which result in the death of the mother, miscarriages.  You can argue with your statement.

Also, even the Bible disagrees with you (Exodus 21:22) but you don't really care what the Bible says, now do you?
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

fat_free: Wadded Beef: fat_free: [Fark user image 62x16]

/for not the Dr.
//Anyone on Fark ever think of the unborn?
///3s

[i1.wp.com image 487x453]

1. Not a mammal
2. Not growing roots
3. ???
4. WRONG


1. So can we eat a platypus egg? It's a mammal.
2. If "life begins at conception", then what do roots have to do with anything? Do you think conception happens when the roots touch the soil?  Where's the consistency?
3. It's a cocoon.
4. RIGHT!! ( I used exclamation marks so by the rules of internet arguing, I win over your mere caps lock)
 
Farker Soze
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

fat_free: whidbey: fat_free: Wadded Beef: fat_free: [Fark user image 62x16]

/for not the Dr.
//Anyone on Fark ever think of the unborn?
///3s

[i1.wp.com image 487x453]

1. Not a mammal
2. Not growing roots
3. ???
4. WRONG

I could mention that science disagrees with you, but your side doesn't believe in it.

Pregnancy, when carried to term, results in childbirth.  Abortion ends a pregnancy. You can't argue with that.


It's like he learned Logic from Bill O'Reilly.
 
whidbey
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

fat_free: whidbey: fat_free: Wadded Beef: fat_free: [Fark user image 62x16]

/for not the Dr.
//Anyone on Fark ever think of the unborn?
///3s

[i1.wp.com image 487x453]

1. Not a mammal
2. Not growing roots
3. ???
4. WRONG

I could mention that science disagrees with you, but your side doesn't believe in it.

Pregnancy, when carried to term, results in childbirth.  Abortion ends a pregnancy. You can't argue with that.

I don't argue bad logic, you are correct there.And 4. is correct, you're just mad we live in a country where science>fee fees
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

fat_free: whidbey: fat_free: Wadded Beef: fat_free: [Fark user image 62x16]

/for not the Dr.
//Anyone on Fark ever think of the unborn?
///3s

[i1.wp.com image 487x453]

1. Not a mammal
2. Not growing roots
3. ???
4. WRONG

I could mention that science disagrees with you, but your side doesn't believe in it.

Pregnancy, when carried to term, results in childbirth.  Abortion ends a pregnancy. You can't argue with that.


Well of course I can. How many unwanted pregnancies are carried to term?
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

