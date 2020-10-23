 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Al Jazeera)   EU rules that no-meat products can be labelled 'burger,' greatly confusing Burgermeisters all over Germany   (aljazeera.com) divider line
33
    More: Misc  
•       •       •

273 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Oct 2020 at 1:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



33 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mollari [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well, as long as they're focusing on important stuff.

Aslo, seems appropriate:

Yes Minister on the Euro Sausage
Youtube KZZvLVhhjJs
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's a very bourgie thing to do.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They actually rejected the proposal, which is good, but similar laws already exist in other areas.

Together with Greenpeace, the group regretted that politicians accepted further restrictions on the naming of alternative products containing no dairy. Terms like "almond milk" and "soy yoghurt" are already banned in Europe after the bloc's top court ruled in 2017 that purely plant-based products cannot be marketed using terms such as milk, butter or cheese, which are reserved for animal products.

Almond milk is sold in the UK as "Almond Drink".

You can argue that selling something as "milk" when it isn't actually technically milk is reasonable. But you could also argue that if you're selling something that can be used in your coffee or you cornflakes as milk then it is stupid. Consumers are capable of reading "Almond milk" and understanding what they're buying. Banning selling it as "milk" might be reasonable, banning labelling it as "almond milk" is less reasonable.

Still, maybe we'll change those laws in about ten weeks.....
 
RodneyToady [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Moribund was already kinda confused.

Moribund the Burgermeister - Peter Gabriel
Youtube BpJbebfLmJ0
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Buger Meister Meister Burger.wmv
Youtube TX87QQLVD5k
 
bfh0417
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: They actually rejected the proposal, which is good, but similar laws already exist in other areas.

Together with Greenpeace, the group regretted that politicians accepted further restrictions on the naming of alternative products containing no dairy. Terms like "almond milk" and "soy yoghurt" are already banned in Europe after the bloc's top court ruled in 2017 that purely plant-based products cannot be marketed using terms such as milk, butter or cheese, which are reserved for animal products.

Almond milk is sold in the UK as "Almond Drink".

You can argue that selling something as "milk" when it isn't actually technically milk is reasonable. But you could also argue that if you're selling something that can be used in your coffee or you cornflakes as milk then it is stupid. Consumers are capable of reading "Almond milk" and understanding what they're buying. Banning selling it as "milk" might be reasonable, banning labelling it as "almond milk" is less reasonable.

Still, maybe we'll change those laws in about ten weeks.....


What?
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: You can argue that selling something as "milk" when it isn't actually technically milk is reasonable. But you could also argue that if you're selling something that can be used in your coffee or you cornflakes as milk then it is stupid.


You can piss in your coffee and call it milk.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can I label my salami as a cucumber? GF needs to know.
 
CthulhuCalling
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can we still play this?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whatchoo talkin about, Wilhelm? Meat puppets is good food -- Joachim Kroll
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HighOnCraic: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/TX87QQLV​D5k]


Came for this
/gone looking for the toymakers to the king.
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Could they call burgers 'hamburger' even if there's no ham in them?
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HighOnCraic: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/TX87QQLV​D5k]


Came here for Rankin + Bass, leaving happy.
 
The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fur Burger is OK? Contains delicious meat flaps.

Bearded Clams contain no seafood.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: But you could also argue that if you're selling something that can be used in your coffee or you cornflakes as milk then it is stupid. Consumers are capable of reading "Almond milk" and understanding what they're buying. Banning selling it as "milk" might be reasonable, banning labelling it as "almond milk" is less reasonable.


I put orange juice in my corn flakes. Perhaps they should start selling it as Orange Milk.
 
Brandi Morgan
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Why would you think burgermeisters aren't filled with meat products?
 
mangobunny
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
You can argue that selling something as "milk" when it isn't actually technically milk is reasonable. But you could also argue that if you're selling something that can be used in your coffee or you cornflakes as milk then it is stupid. Consumers are capable of reading "Almond milk" and understanding what they're buying. Banning selling it as "milk" might be reasonable, banning labelling it as "almond milk" is less reasonable.

Especially as there is already coconut milk and milk of magnesia on the market. The thing that annoys me is the dishonesty in the claim that they don't want consumers confused by almond milk or soy milk when it's really about the non-dairy stuff eating into their sales. And judging by the amount or almond drinks and oat drinks and soy drinks on the market the strategy of not allowing them to be labelled as milk doesn't seem to be working.
 
brachiopod [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Inconsolable:

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Desert Tripper
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

mangobunny: You can argue that selling something as "milk" when it isn't actually technically milk is reasonable. But you could also argue that if you're selling something that can be used in your coffee or you cornflakes as milk then it is stupid. Consumers are capable of reading "Almond milk" and understanding what they're buying. Banning selling it as "milk" might be reasonable, banning labelling it as "almond milk" is less reasonable.

Especially as there is already coconut milk and milk of magnesia on the market. The thing that annoys me is the dishonesty in the claim that they don't want consumers confused by almond milk or soy milk when it's really about the non-dairy stuff eating into their sales. And judging by the amount or almond drinks and oat drinks and soy drinks on the market the strategy of not allowing them to be labelled as milk doesn't seem to be working.


This has been beat to death.

Decided, it's called 'Nut Sweat'.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: They actually rejected the proposal, which is good, but similar laws already exist in other areas.

Together with Greenpeace, the group regretted that politicians accepted further restrictions on the naming of alternative products containing no dairy. Terms like "almond milk" and "soy yoghurt" are already banned in Europe after the bloc's top court ruled in 2017 that purely plant-based products cannot be marketed using terms such as milk, butter or cheese, which are reserved for animal products.

Almond milk is sold in the UK as "Almond Drink".

You can argue that selling something as "milk" when it isn't actually technically milk is reasonable. But you could also argue that if you're selling something that can be used in your coffee or you cornflakes as milk then it is stupid. Consumers are capable of reading "Almond milk" and understanding what they're buying. Banning selling it as "milk" might be reasonable, banning labelling it as "almond milk" is less reasonable.

Still, maybe we'll change those laws in about ten weeks.....


Why don't they just call almond milk "nut juice" like I do?

Doesn't anyone want my nut juice?
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

bfh0417: Still, maybe we'll change those laws in about ten weeks.....


What?


In about ten weeks the UK will be able to change (in the UK) any EU law it wants, because we won't be in the EU any more.

Scrapping the sales tax on tampons is another thing we'll be able to do. And I'm hoping they'll scrap the EU ban on electric bicycles with 500w motors and throttles. At the moment EU law limits them to 250w and pedal assist mode only.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: Why don't they just call almond milk "nut juice" like I do?

Doesn't anyone want my nut juice?


I think I'll pass....
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

ComaToast: Can I label my salami as a cucumber? GF needs to know.


She's enjoying some vegan pepperoni right now, she don't care
 
Murkanen
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: They actually rejected the proposal, which is good, but similar laws already exist in other areas.

Together with Greenpeace, the group regretted that politicians accepted further restrictions on the naming of alternative products containing no dairy. Terms like "almond milk" and "soy yoghurt" are already banned in Europe after the bloc's top court ruled in 2017 that purely plant-based products cannot be marketed using terms such as milk, butter or cheese, which are reserved for animal products.

Almond milk is sold in the UK as "Almond Drink".

You can argue that selling something as "milk" when it isn't actually technically milk is reasonable. But you could also argue that if you're selling something that can be used in your coffee or you cornflakes as milk then it is stupid. Consumers are capable of reading "Almond milk" and understanding what they're buying. Banning selling it as "milk" might be reasonable, banning labelling it as "almond milk" is less reasonable.

Still, maybe we'll change those laws in about ten weeks.....


All you have to do is add substitute to the label and you're fine.  Sweet n' low is a sugar substitute or sweetener, but it is not sugar so shouldn't be allowed to advertise itself as such.  Same thing with the stewed almond mash that people try to advertise as milk.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
c8.alamy.comView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

brachiopod: Inconsolable:

[upload.wikimedia.org image 314x240]


Would this make it better?

Fark user imageView Full Size


/not my work
//I'd prefer a double-double
 
Mollari [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang: Fur Burger is OK? Contains delicious meat flaps.

Bearded Clams contain no seafood.


DO NOT under any circumstances talk to a medical friend about why there is variation in the taste of differing bearded clams.  You do not want to know. ( medical resident friend went into great detail one saturday evening when were all drunk, high or both, it never stopped me, but I trry not to think about it)
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"[A] ban would have not only exposed the EU "to ridicule," but also damaged its environmental credibility."

I, for one, think this is ridiculous. I want to know what I'm eating. Do they realize that some people are allergic to soy, for instance, and this decision to destroy the distinction between meat and vegetables could cost lives? Or is that their intent?
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Score one for sanity. Ground up cow flesh shaped into patties doesn't have a monopoly on the term "burger" - there are ground up turkey flesh patties, ground up bison bison flesh patties, ground up salmon flesh patties, and, yes, ground up vegetable flesh patties. All of them equally fit under the catch-all term "burger."

Now, the question arises what to do with a halloumi burger; it's not ground up, it's just congealed cow secretions in a bun.
 
mangobunny
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Murkanen: Carter Pewterschmidt: They actually rejected the proposal, which is good, but similar laws already exist in other areas.

Together with Greenpeace, the group regretted that politicians accepted further restrictions on the naming of alternative products containing no dairy. Terms like "almond milk" and "soy yoghurt" are already banned in Europe after the bloc's top court ruled in 2017 that purely plant-based products cannot be marketed using terms such as milk, butter or cheese, which are reserved for animal products.

Almond milk is sold in the UK as "Almond Drink".

You can argue that selling something as "milk" when it isn't actually technically milk is reasonable. But you could also argue that if you're selling something that can be used in your coffee or you cornflakes as milk then it is stupid. Consumers are capable of reading "Almond milk" and understanding what they're buying. Banning selling it as "milk" might be reasonable, banning labelling it as "almond milk" is less reasonable.

Still, maybe we'll change those laws in about ten weeks.....

All you have to do is add substitute to the label and you're fine.  Sweet n' low is a sugar substitute or sweetener, but it is not sugar so shouldn't be allowed to advertise itself as such.  Same thing with the stewed almond mash that people try to advertise as milk.


Milk as a substance which comes from plants is well established in the english language. It has an entry in the OED and the first citation is over 500 years old. But it doesn't really matter. As was mentioned above in the UK all the non-dairy "milks" are labelled as drink (almond drink, soy drink) but I've never heard anyone say soy drink, they always say soy milk.
 
dywed88
‘’ 1 minute ago  

mangobunny: You can argue that selling something as "milk" when it isn't actually technically milk is reasonable. But you could also argue that if you're selling something that can be used in your coffee or you cornflakes as milk then it is stupid. Consumers are capable of reading "Almond milk" and understanding what they're buying. Banning selling it as "milk" might be reasonable, banning labelling it as "almond milk" is less reasonable.

Especially as there is already coconut milk and milk of magnesia on the market. The thing that annoys me is the dishonesty in the claim that they don't want consumers confused by almond milk or soy milk when it's really about the non-dairy stuff eating into their sales. And judging by the amount or almond drinks and oat drinks and soy drinks on the market the strategy of not allowing them to be labelled as milk doesn't seem to be working.


Yep.

If someone was putting out misleading packaging (ie the giant world "Milk" and a tiny "Almond") that would be a problem. But people know that Almond Milk or Soy Milk are not dairy products and this isn't something new, it has been the case for centuries.
 
Displayed 33 of 33 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.