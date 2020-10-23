 Skip to content
(WJLA Washington DC)   National Zoo's 2-month-old baby panda is now cylindrical, I repeat, cylindrical   (wjla.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
That got me wondering if there was a term for a cylinder whose length equals it circumference. That got me remembering I used to know a whole lot of math on mapping geometric shapes. All gone now - cannot brain it. Replaced by Fark so I've got that going for me, which is nice.
 
nothingyet
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Adorable!  Great on a Friday!
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
was checked out by one of the zoo's veterinarians, Dr. James Steeil, and was given his first vaccine.

WTF, I can't even get tested yet and this panda's getting a vaccine?
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Wouldn't this be spherical not just cylindrical?
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Wouldn't being as round as he is long make him spherical?
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: Wouldn't this be spherical not just cylindrical?


I felt stupid posting this, but if a Prof. agrees with me ...
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I will take two please.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Baby pandas are useless until they grow the floof.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

edmo: That got me wondering if there was a term for a cylinder whose length equals it circumference. That got me remembering I used to know a whole lot of math on mapping geometric shapes. All gone now - cannot brain it. Replaced by Fark so I've got that going for me, which is nice.


Oh yeah, that's the equiheightular cylinder.
 
way south
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Danger Avoid Death: Wouldn't being as round as he is long make him spherical?



Round bear is... Round.


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
