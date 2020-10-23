 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Slate)   Ghislaine Maxwell deposition redactions unveiled with help from the index, 343 Guilty Spark   (slate.com) divider line
38
    More: Interesting  
•       •       •

1744 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Oct 2020 at 2:20 PM (45 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



38 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Farkers here figured that out yesterday within minutes of the thing going public.
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Farkers here figured that out yesterday within minutes of the thing going public.


Where do you think Slate got the material for their article?
 
Lipspinach
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

edmo: Farkers here figured that out yesterday within minutes of the thing going public.


LOL Fark is such a bastion of intelligence.
 
Severaux
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Opacity: edmo: Farkers here figured that out yesterday within minutes of the thing going public.

Where do you think Slate got the material for their article?


Reddit?
Twitter?

Ain't nobody browsing the comments here.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Epstein died by suicide in 2019.

[Citationneeded.jpg]
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
That defamation suit was settled in 2017. Epstein died by suicide in 2019.

Carry on.
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Less than a damn minute. Tiny fist shaking.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Opacity: edmo: Farkers here figured that out yesterday within minutes of the thing going public.

Where do you think Slate got the material for their article?


It doesn't take much intelligence to figure out.
Many people did, not just randos on Fark.I bet people on comment sections across the internet and Reddit are all bragging about how they figured it out too.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Some interesting names on there... Chelsea Clinton?  Al Gore?
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
So did we actually learn anything from this? It's just a cornered rat dissembling and playing stupid. I can't believe there has been legal wrangling over this for a decade.
 
functionisalwaystaken [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

OldRod: Some interesting names on there... Chelsea Clinton?  Al Gore?


I was wondering about Kevin Spacey, thought he was into the young ones that have weiners.
 
Antidamascus
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Is there anything in the deposition that isn't her just saying "I dunno, I didn't do anything?" Why was it so daming to be released?
 
bigfire
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Perjury setup?
 
The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

functionisalwaystaken: OldRod: Some interesting names on there... Chelsea Clinton?  Al Gore?

I was wondering about Kevin Spacey, thought he was into the young ones that have weiners.


More than a few powerful gay people on the flight logs.

What was Anderson Cooper doing on the plane?

If someone will pimp teenage girls for blackmail material, he/she will surely pimp teenage boys for blackmail material.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fortunes lost.
Lives lost.
Careers destroyed.
Reputations ruined.

For teenage pussy.
 
bababa
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Antidamascus: Is there anything in the deposition that isn't her just saying "I dunno, I didn't do anything?" Why was it so daming to be released?


Waste years arguing about this, and therefore postpone other legal issues. Things drag out so long people give up, forget, stop caring, run out of money.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Antidamascus: Is there anything in the deposition that isn't her just saying "I dunno, I didn't do anything?" Why was it so daming to be released?


It wasn't. People were hoping it was.
If it had some damning stuff, it would already be front page news.
It's almost entirely just her saying "I dunno, I didn't do anything", which we know not to be true. It's just boring legal conversation - she doesn't want to spill any beans, at least not yet.
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

bigfire: Perjury setup?


LOL

If only there were some way to avoid perjury.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Mar-a-lago and no Trump?
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

dothemath: Fortunes lost.
Lives lost.
Careers destroyed.
Reputations ruined.

For teenage pussy.


Worth it.

/s
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

dothemath: Fortunes lost.
Lives lost.
Careers destroyed.
Reputations ruined.

For teenage pussy.


So basically, TROY?
 
nelson1352 [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
How many times was Trump and his cohort on the plane?
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I followed their instructions, but I got

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Someone needs to ho back to redaction school.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang: functionisalwaystaken: OldRod: Some interesting names on there... Chelsea Clinton?  Al Gore?

I was wondering about Kevin Spacey, thought he was into the young ones that have weiners.

More than a few powerful gay people on the flight logs.

What was Anderson Cooper doing on the plane?

If someone will pimp teenage girls for blackmail material, he/she will surely pimp teenage boys for blackmail material.


Called expanding your portfolio.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

wax_on: dothemath: Fortunes lost.
Lives lost.
Careers destroyed.
Reputations ruined.

For teenage pussy.

Worth it.

/s


Its just crazy to me that these millionaires could have easily paid a bunch of 21 year olds to do the same shiat.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Anyone who has played Fallout could have easily cracked this.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang: functionisalwaystaken: OldRod: Some interesting names on there... Chelsea Clinton?  Al Gore?

I was wondering about Kevin Spacey, thought he was into the young ones that have weiners.

More than a few powerful gay people on the flight logs.

What was Anderson Cooper doing on the plane?

If someone will pimp teenage girls for blackmail material, he/she will surely pimp teenage boys for blackmail material.


The Netflix documentary had a guy who worked on the island say how tons of people would come and go just for lunch or dinner,  so *possibly* some of those folks were on his plane/island but not involved in the crimes.

Which is crappy in its own right-  they had to have seen some sketchy stuff
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang: functionisalwaystaken: OldRod: Some interesting names on there... Chelsea Clinton?  Al Gore?

I was wondering about Kevin Spacey, thought he was into the young ones that have weiners.

More than a few powerful gay people on the flight logs.

What was Anderson Cooper doing on the plane?

If someone will pimp teenage girls for blackmail material, he/she will surely pimp teenage boys for blackmail material.


But for what possible purpose would he have to blackmail Kevin Spacey? That doesn't get him access or protection.

I wouldn't assume that everyone that went to that island was there for sex.
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
This Chris Tucker?

apps.startribune.comView Full Size
 
dsmith42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

OldRod: Some interesting names on there... Chelsea Clinton?  Al Gore?


She was at Chelsea's wedding.

i.redd.itView Full Size


Not sure about Gore, but Chris Tucker was on the Africa charity trip with Bill Clinton that stopped in multiple countries.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang: functionisalwaystaken: OldRod: Some interesting names on there... Chelsea Clinton?  Al Gore?

I was wondering about Kevin Spacey, thought he was into the young ones that have weiners.

More than a few powerful gay people on the flight logs.

What was Anderson Cooper doing on the plane?

If someone will pimp teenage girls for blackmail material, he/she will surely pimp teenage boys for blackmail material.


Epstein was very wealthy.

Very wealthy people went to his island and to his gatherings, there to hobnob with other wealthy and powerful people.

Not all those people and gatherings necessarily involved teenage whores.

Maxwell knew a lot of DC power brokers, and not necessarily in a "professional" capacity.

Try to wrap your heads around this; it will make life easier going forward.
 
FightDirector [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

aungen: dothemath: Fortunes lost.
Lives lost.
Careers destroyed.
Reputations ruined.

For teenage pussy.

So basically, TROY?


I was going to go with "Romeo and Juliet", but that works too.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Page 136: 7,8,9

Was Epstein one of the original people that conceived the global initiative

Both words right in the index.
 
DHT3
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
dothemath: Fortunes lost.
Lives lost.
Careers destroyed.
Reputations ruined.

For teenage pussy rape.
 
farker99
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

dothemath: Fortunes lost.
Lives lost.
Careers destroyed.
Reputations ruined.

For teenage pussy.


When you put it that way it sounds bad.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

FightDirector: aungen: dothemath: Fortunes lost.
Lives lost.
Careers destroyed.
Reputations ruined.

For teenage pussy.

So basically, TROY?

I was going to go with "Romeo and Juliet", but that works too.


Well, you could argue that R&J was about love.

Not simple nut catching.
 
The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Gyrfalcon: The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang: functionisalwaystaken: OldRod: Some interesting names on there... Chelsea Clinton?  Al Gore?

I was wondering about Kevin Spacey, thought he was into the young ones that have weiners.

More than a few powerful gay people on the flight logs.

What was Anderson Cooper doing on the plane?

If someone will pimp teenage girls for blackmail material, he/she will surely pimp teenage boys for blackmail material.

Epstein was very wealthy.

Very wealthy people went to his island and to his gatherings, there to hobnob with other wealthy and powerful people.

Not all those people and gatherings necessarily involved teenage whores.

Maxwell knew a lot of DC power brokers, and not necessarily in a "professional" capacity.

Try to wrap your heads around this; it will make life easier going forward.


They're all suspects. Not just the ones you hate. He was after blackmail on all the DC power brokers and richers.

Kevin Spacy was powerful enough to keep his 'open secret' under wraps for decades. He was worth owning to Epstein's handlers. Same with Cooper.

The only reason Epstein was at all wealthy was he extorted the rich. He wasn't born to it and you can guarantee the born rich could always tell he wasn't one of them.
 
Displayed 38 of 38 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.