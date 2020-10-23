 Skip to content
(Huffington Post)   Health Board in north Idaho gets its Dunning Kruger on
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You can't breath through a potato!
 
Nah'mean [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Another member, Allen Banks, denied COVID-19 exists.

"Something's making these people sick, and I'm pretty sure that it's not coronavirus, so the question that you should be asking is, 'What's making them sick?'" he told the medical professionals who testified.

Imagine being a doctor or nurse on the receiving end of this crap? Screw that noise. I would be looking to relocate to a place where such idiocy is a lot less prevalent.
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Board members overseeing the operations of Idaho's public health districts are appointed by county commissioners and not required to have any medical experience."

Decisions about health are made by the same people protesting that they have to wear masks in the first place.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I personally do not care whether anybody wears a mask or not. If they want to be dumb enough to walk around and expose themselves and others, that's fine with me," Kirby said. "Nobody's wearing the damned mask anyway. ... I'm sitting back and watching them catch it and die. Hopefully I'll live through it."

White Flag time...so not the greatest generation.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another member, Allen Banks, denied COVID-19 exists.

"Something's making these people sick, and I'm pretty sure that it's not coronavirus, so the question that you should be asking is, 'What's making them sick?'" he told the medical professionals who testified.
That something would be YOU, Allen. There need to be criminal penalties leveled at these morons.
 
PluckYew [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

You stand up, and loudly proclaim that these people are dangerous and you are not going to allow your good name to be tarnished by their arguments and actions.  Then resign or stop volunteering.

FARK THESE ASSHOLES!!  LET THEM DIE IN THEIR OWN SNOT!!
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wait, I know this one.

If you are sick, shove a frozen potatoe in your butt. It will leech out the toxins, or something.
 
reyreyrey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this country worth saving?
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I really don't get it. Masks are the easiest part. You don't want to close down the local bars or limit capacity in any way? Okay. I don't agree but I can at least see your point.

You don't want to wear a mask at the grocery store? Just...why?
 
echo5mike
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When the hospitals become full, they should then start turning away patients and send them to the Governor's mansion and state assembly.  Things would change real quick....
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Holy farking shiat. These people have completely lost their minds.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FreDoMs
 
patcarew [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The power of faith. I command this potato to arise and run for health board commissioner.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Holy shiat, so first I read about the one board member who doesn't give a shiat and openly hopes people catch Covid and DIE, and then I read about the other board member who DENIES COVID EXISTS.

JFC. Idaho is an alt-right shiathole.
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I'm pretty sure it isn't coronavirus. Why aren't you looking into what is really making people sick??

We did. It's coronavirus
 
I'm no expert but...
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Problem with that is the patients in the hospitals suffer even more if medical staff quit. People on the board know this so can make any crappy decision they want knowing medical staff will almost certainly carry on working, regardless of how dire conditions in hospitals become.
 
goatharper
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Come on, you know the answer: the President of the United States is telling them not to. Forty-three percent of Americans approve of Trump. And they vote.

Everybody thinks it's only Democrats coming out to vote in droves. I got news for you: the Trumpsters are turning out just as hard. This is not over.
 
sourballs
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unless it's shoved into a tailpipe. Blow it out Idaho!
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

goatharper: Everybody thinks it's only Democrats coming out to vote in droves. I got news for you: the Trumpsters are turning out just as hard. This is not over.


When I read those "85% of early voters are Democrats! We got him!" stories I feel like Chappelle in that first SNL after the election.

"Word? Well let's just see how it goes."
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Because the Republicans farked us all over by politicizing mask wearing to score some cheap votes from the Teabagger/QAnon demographic. They could have acted like responsible adults and cut the shiat when things got bad, but no they had to turn everything into an us vs them thing because the politics of division is all that they know these days.

This would all have gone a lot differently if we still had politicians that at least tried to give a shiat about America instead of scoring points for their team. If Trump and the rest of the party had come out in favor of masks, we probably could have had a bipartisan fight against this disease and shut it down in the spring/summer by denying it hosts. But now we've lost that chance and we're going to get farked hard this fall and winter. We were really lucky the virus hit when it did, and we squandered that good luck.
 
shoegaze99 [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

The crazy thing is, this guy IS a doctor.

Which just goes to show that even doctors can be farking idiots.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

.
"For 30 years, he has worked in medical research in biotechnology and pharmaceutical development, including the development of genetically-engineered vaccines for humans and animals."

And he STILL denies these patients have Covid, JFC.
 
brachiopod [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Maybe I fail at reading comprehension, but I could not find the NAME of the board anywhere in the article.
 
neapoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

ArkPanda: "Board members overseeing the operations of Idaho's public health districts are appointed by county commissioners and not required to have any medical experience."

Decisions about health are made by the same people protesting that they have to wear masks in the first place.


See also: School boards opening schools despite health department warnings.
 
Crazy Lee [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

reyreyrey: Is this country worth saving?


Idaho has lots of beautiful country, but someone should collect up all the sheep killing Selenium that those Woody Asters leach from the soil, cap it, and, hey, cure as good as that witch doctor's touted by donzo!

Wouldn't bother trying to shop it to the Neutron breeders at the Idaho National Lab.  But, then, that bunch don't possess all that AM radio graduate training in eating their own shiat.
 
sdd2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AurizenDarkstar
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: "I personally do not care whether anybody wears a mask or not. If they want to be dumb enough to walk around and expose themselves and others, that's fine with me," Kirby said. "Nobody's wearing the damned mask anyway. ... I'm sitting back and watching them catch it and die. Hopefully I'll live through it."

White Flag time...so not the greatest generation.


I'm finally at the point that I really don't give a single sh*t if these idiots catch it and die in agony.  What I do care about is these FAS sh*tstains are going to take a lot of innocent people with them.

Too bad we can't just call them what they are (biological terrorists) and throw their sorry asses in jail.
 
Fear the Clam [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The hospital in Coeur d'Alene reached 99% capacity a day earlier, even after doubling up patients in rooms and buying more hospital beds. Idaho is one of several states where a surge of COVID-19 infections is overwhelming hospitals, likely in part because cooler weather is sending people indoors, U.S. health officials said.

Hey, isn't that the town that a bunch of dumbfarks showed up with guns to protect because antifa was gonna blow the place up?
 
shoegaze99 [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

brachiopod: Maybe I fail at reading comprehension, but I could not find the NAME of the board anywhere in the article.


Nah, it wasn't just you. Big fail by HuffPo. I had to search for it. It's the Panhandle Health District in Idaho.
 
CheekyMonkey
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The Misfits-Die Die My Darling
Youtube iyd8dY8rRtA
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
With winter coming other states that were rational & prepared for this need to tell ID to take care of it's own patients.

I know the sick & dying are already flooding into E WA from N ID with their infected family members. Preview of pandemic coming attractions across heavy-winter states.
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
B'52 - Private Idaho - HQ
Youtube yXmnmvDl-ao
 
Sentient
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

reyreyrey: Is this country worth saving?


Since we've clearly given up as a society, I think we just need a decent enema. A few simple rules - all vaccines are optional, mask-wearing is voluntary, social distancing is voluntary. All stores over X size must set aside hours for elderly and adherents, and treatment for COVID is prioritized based on adherence history.

It would sort itself out in a year or so, and the country as a whole will be better off for it.
 
shoegaze99 [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

I can only surmise that this guy KNOWS he's spewing bullshiat and only says it because he'shiatched his political wagons to, ahem, a certain corner, and doesn't have the emotional maturity to back down now, so instead he does what a lot of that ilk does and doubles down.

I honestly don't know which would be worse, if it's that or if he really does believe that nonsense.
 
CheekyMonkey
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

reyreyrey: Is this country worth saving?


The country, yes.  A large portion of it's citizens, no.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Anyone want to start a medicine company using bubble/tapioca balls with either schnapps or sour vodka tinted bright colors with me?  The market in Idaho seems to have a nearly unlimited, although dwindling, number of idiots.

We could get a cool van, top hats, call each other doctor or professor

Fark user imageView Full Size

We just need to update some tried and true marketing material, maybe have a website, and definitely sell it on Amazon
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Can we stop pretending that the problem is people without a mask and not people gathering in large groups for extended periods of time indoors?  Would any of you actually be comfortable standing next to a stranger for a couple of hours regardless of whether you have masks on?  This thing isn't being spread by a guy not wearing a mask ordering a pound of ham at the deli.  It's being spread at crowded indoor gatherings and people getting together at home indoors.
 
beakerxf
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Because they're not sheep that believe everything they're told. Also, they were told that herd immunity will save them and they believe it.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Another member, Allen Banks, denied COVID-19 exists. "Something's making these people sick, and I'm pretty sure that it's not coronavirus, so the question that you should be asking is, 'What's making them sick?'"

Allen, what is your ex-wife's name?  Would you believe in the coronavirus if we called it by her name?  You're on record yelling 'you make me sick,' the five times you were taken in for domestic violence before the divorce.
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
We're now seeing the same spread of sick & dying and relatives who'd been in close contact with them & taking care of them out of the Dakotas east into MN & IA & south into NE & CO.

Secondary effects of maxed-out capacity like this are how it starts to get really very bad, very fast nationwide.
 
AurizenDarkstar
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CheekyMonkey
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

The problem is idiots not listening to the recommendations of health professionals.  Full stop.
 
patcarew [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Anyone want to start a medicine company using bubble/tapioca balls with either schnapps or sour vodka tinted bright colors with me?  The market in Idaho seems to have a nearly unlimited, although dwindling, number of idiots.

We could get a cool van, top hats, call each other doctor or professor

We just need to update some tried and true marketing material, maybe have a website, and definitely sell it on Amazon
Someone should invent laudanum.

Make Oxycontin Great Again.
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

There is simply no rational discussion with such people. They've been effectively inoculated from reason.
 
brachiopod [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Looks like it. The article mentioned that Lee was an epidemiologist for the Panhandle Health District, but never connected that with the board. Holy crap! Panhandle HD appears to be a bona fide health care entity, but their board has some real flakes.

From the district website, Banks has some legitimate academic cred. If his quote in the article is accurate, maybe he had a recent undiagnosed brain injury.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Health professionals have one concern:  Stopping people from getting sick.  People have more concerns than that.  Learn them, understand them, and address them so we can do a better job of getting things under control.  Or you can mock them and call people stupid for wanting to do crazy things like spend time with friends and earn a paycheck.
 
dkulprit [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

On top of that, he's not an elected official, which means he only answers to the person who put him in said position.

Which means if the boss wants to hear that he goes along with it.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

WA needs to close the border
 
AurizenDarkstar
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Well, they wouldn't have to worry about wages if the federal government was more interested in helping the common citizen with lost wages instead of shoveling the Treasury into the coffers of the wealthy and corporations.

As far as getting together with friends, get the fu*k over it.  Well, unless you're interested in contracting this disease.  Then be my guest, you won't be missed.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"I personally do not care whether anybody wears a mask or not. If they want to be dumb enough to walk around and expose themselves and others, that's fine with me," Kirby said. "Nobody's wearing the damned mask anyway. ... I'm sitting back and watching them catch it and die. Hopefully I'll live through it."

Is he also tired of pretending that it's not funny?
 
