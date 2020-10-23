 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Boing Boing) Video What happens when you seal the upper story of a house and fill it with water?   (boingboing.net) divider line
20
    More: Video  
•       •       •

492 clicks; posted to Main » and STEM » on 23 Oct 2020 at 1:18 PM (15 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
anticlimactic .
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
man-made structure vs. gravity & pressure

Who Will Win??!
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
That was a beautiful old house, why would you do that?
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tothekor
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Walker: That was a beautiful old house, why would you do that?


For the YouTube clicks, of course. Duh.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"In this experiment, a room is filled with water until the weight of it overwhelms the floor and falls into the room below. The house is all but completely destroyed, seemingly in minutes. Science!"

Not really, no. Apparently pointless destruction and wasting of water, to demonstrate the sort of physics and engineering that would be utterly predictable to a grade-schooler.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I guessed correctly.
 
skyotter
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
It destroys the house and wastes lots of water.

Just a guess.
 
skyotter
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

skyotter: It destroys the house and wastes lots of water.

Just a guess.


Yes, I *am* a blast at parties.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
People can't afford houses here yet other places destroy them for fun. Interesting.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

edmo: I guessed correctly.


Came to say exactly this. Funny how that works!
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Anyone else grossed out by how dirty that water got? I realized it's likely an abandoned house- with shag carpeting in a bathroom!- but still.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Whoops!  Wrong house.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Walker: That was a beautiful old house, why would you do that?


It was right up there with the stupidest things I've ever seen.
 
Fear the Clam [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

skyotter: It destroys the house and wastes lots of water.


When does it put the lotion on its skin?
 
sourballs
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Stupid farking rich coonts. I'd be impressed if they reported while inside
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Water can't melt steal beans.
 
JesseL [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The international Residential code requires that floors in non-sleeping rooms must support a minimum live load of 40 pounds per square foot.

That equates to about 8 inches of water depth.

The house appears to have been somewhat overbuilt.
 
whatsupchuck [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Something like a pyro demolition, but without so much dust?
 
Ashelth
‘’ less than a minute ago  

WastrelWay: Walker: That was a beautiful old house, why would you do that?

It was right up there with the stupidest things I've ever seen.


You sound new to Fark.  Just wait it gets better here (or worse depends on the entertainment value you get out of human stupidity).
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.