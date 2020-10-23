 Skip to content
(Patheos)   And we knew this wouldn't take long: Religious leaders lash out at Francis for lightening up. Obvious tag beats out all others   (friendlyatheist.patheos.com) divider line
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The pope is infallible!
Unless he decides gays are humans worthy of respect, then fark THAT guy.
Amirite?!?!?
 
mr_a [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tune in next week as "Religious Leaders" get caught breaking a couple commandments-and morals laws.
 
Dimensio [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I recall, after Obergefell v. Hodges, conservatives telling me that they never opposed "civil unions" for same sex couples, they just did not want such unions to be named "marriage".

I did not buy it then, either.
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Typical Christian: If I hate something, so does god
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Jesus
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
More likely, Obvious tag beats off all the others
Since we are talking about religious leadership...
 
BeansNfranks
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Pedophile cult management team says what now?
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The biggest schism today isn't Protestant vs Catholic. It's rightwing Catholic against real Catholic.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Corn_Fed: The biggest schism today isn't Protestant vs Catholic. It's rightwing Catholic against real Catholic.


Which is how we got Protestants in the first place.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: Corn_Fed: The biggest schism today isn't Protestant vs Catholic. It's rightwing Catholic against real Catholic.

Which is how we got Protestants in the first place.


Correct.
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Christians ain't particularly Christian.  Haven't we all figured that out by now?
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Dimensio: I recall, after Obergefell v. Hodges, conservatives telling me that they never opposed "civil unions" for same sex couples, they just did not want such unions to be named "marriage".

I did not buy it then, either.


"We're totally cool with 'separate but equal'!"
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
One of my favorite things is watching conservative US Catholics who made blanket emphatic pronouncements on papal infallibility under Benedict get super mealy-mouthed about Francis.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The dispensationalist bullshiat that these evangelical morons subscribe to is total garbage.  It is they that are the apostates bound for Hell.
 
lincoln65
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Lol that the pope is out in front of the conservative world on social issues. What a time.

What's the popes position on fracking? Still between one man and one woman?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Those bishops forget who they work for.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

TuckFrump: Typical Christian: If I hate something, so does god


Catholic, not Christian.
 
phrawgh [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fuxk cult leaders.


/yes Virginia, that means ALL cults
//this is the 21st century, we know why thunder goes boom
///that is all
 
Aetre [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
aetre.xepher.netView Full Size


[/oblig]
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Pretty ballsy of Franklin Graham to rag on him for this.  Far as the Church is concerned, his heathen Protestant "marriage" is more of a sham than any gay marriage.

You're living in sin with Jane, Frank.  Repent and come home.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Of course it's Burke.

God help the Roman Catholic Church when Francis ascends.

/not a Catholic
//but played one till I was 15
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

BeansNfranks: Pedophile cult management team says what now?


I'd expect more sympathy from their leaders.
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: TuckFrump: Typical Christian: If I hate something, so does god

Catholic, not Christian.


I was raised as a Southern Baptist, and believe me, it also applies to them as well
 
1funguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Burke is a jerk.
He single handedly wiped out a large portion of practicing Catholics in the St. Louis, MO diocese by proclaiming he wouldn't give communion to Catholics that supported Right to Chose candidates.
Wouldn't even give any to John Kerry and instructed his bishops to do the same.
Tried to pull a BIG cash grab in one parish, so they hired an ex-priest to run the show...
AND HE KICKED THEM ALL OUT OF THE DIOCESE!
That was when I realized it was nothing more than a cash grab money laundering operation.

Never went back.
God is not in a building or in a philosophy. Men in dresses shouldn't decide anything involving sex, procreation, or acceptable behavior.
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I quit religion because of all the hatred.
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: The pope is infallible!
Unless he decides gays are humans worthy of respect, then fark THAT guy.
Amirite?!?!?


The pope is infallible.... until you disagree with him
 
Z-clipped [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Who gives a fark what these assholes think?  Can we just ignore this stupid twitching corpse of an issue?

Gay marriage is a done deal.  The bigots lost.  There's still work to do on rights for trans people, but we're getting there remarkably quickly.  Assholes will always be there, but they've been pretty effectively marginalized.  Let's stop putting them front and center.
 
50th
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I've just always assumed Benedict "retired" because they had evidence he wasn't infallible.  And by not infallible I mean he mixed up his beanie with his weenie at some point.
 
nyclon
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

bughunter: Of course it's Burke.

God help the Roman Catholic Church when Francis ascends.

/not a Catholic
//but played one till I was 15


Reached the age of reason?
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Corn_Fed: The biggest schism today isn't Protestant vs Catholic. It's rightwing Catholic against real Catholic.


True-Scotsman problem?
 
patcarew [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
If you don't agree with the pope, you're a Protestant.

The King of King, the Lord of Lords, il capo di tutti capi.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

nyclon: bughunter: Of course it's Burke.

God help the Roman Catholic Church when Francis ascends.

/not a Catholic
//but played one till I was 15

Reached the age of reason?


Oh no, for me that was about 6.  The Sunday school nuns learned to stop calling on me when I raised my hand.

At 15 I reasoned that it was ridiculous to being brainwashed into making myself feel guilty for lusting after the attractive young ladies at mass all prettied up in their sunday dresses.
 
phrawgh [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

patcarew: If you don't agree with the pope, you're a Protestant.

The King of King, the Lord of Lords, il capo di tutti capi.


The Vicar of Christ on earth!

Similar to this guy:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

1funguy: Men in dresses shouldn't decide anything involving sex, procreation, or acceptable behavior.


Men in dresses?  Ok, you do you - I don't care.   Assholes in dresses that repress others senselessly to enhance their own power though... yeah fark them.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

ElecricalPast: More likely, Obvious tag beats off all the others
Since we are talking about religious leadership...


I get it.
Nice one.
 
