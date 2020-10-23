 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Science Times)   Fark Ready Headline: Happy Endings Could Mess Up Your Brain's Decision-Making   (sciencetimes.com) divider line
20
    More: Giggity  
•       •       •

654 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Oct 2020 at 4:29 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Humans are funny that way. A few years ago, La La Land was out and I thought that was a great movie, excellent story. My neighbor hated it. Her displeasure came from the fact that the movie did not end tidily wrapped up with pretty bow and happy endings for all. She could not stand that.

I pointed out that is how life goes which made it a great tale. She wasn't buying it. She wanted her fantasy entertainminet to stick to a single formula that always worked, for her anyway.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Humans are funny that way. A few years ago, La La Land was out and I thought that was a great movie,


And most importantly, it let white people finally explain jazz to black people.
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No happy endings in 2020.
 
invictus2 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Funny Video - Coca Cola & Mentos, Japanese Style
Youtube iFm8zoYalOc
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Happy endings don't mess up my decision making, they're exactly what makes my penis lead me around.
 
Uncle Pooky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
biatch, it is 5:30 in the morning!
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Article by Robert Kraft?
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I find a happy ending usually clears the way for rational decisions.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Photo in TFA looks like SFW crop from a prelude to yet another Happy Ending...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

invictus2: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/iFm8zoYa​lOc?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


"Nookie, nookie, nookie!"

??
 
pheelix [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's the anticipation of a happy ending that messes up your brain's decision making, not the happy ending itself. Case in point:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skeetin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This explains Trump's entire 2020 campaign strategy.
 
reyreyrey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
invictus2 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Happy Ending | Robot Chicken | Adult Swim
Youtube QPV7kYbpoNo
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have we learned nothing from the philosophical writings of A. Lavigne?
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems: No happy endings in 2020.


It's not over yet.
 
hundreddollarman [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
It's the opposite: Post-nut clarity is real
 
msinquefield
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.