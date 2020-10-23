 Skip to content
(KTLA Los Angeles)   Well a rowboat, a motorboat, and a helicopter would be pointless in this situation   (ktla.com) divider line
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So... bigger bibles?
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
... and God said, "I sent you masks and scientists you dense motherfarkers!"

/atheist
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Motorboating is always the answer.
 
pdieten [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Good headline subby.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark Around & Find Out, I guess.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
When a major medical story with a possible 7000 patient zeroes has "Attorneys did not immediately respond to a request for comment" you are grateful that socialized medicine is not at work because we'd all be footing those medical bills.
 
phrawgh [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Nothing ever sends a rowboat, a motorboat, or a helicopter. The indoctrination these people were subjected to, likely before the age of consent, is what derailed their decision-making ability. While appropriate to feel sorry for these damaged people, their delusions should be actively debunked and discouraged. We'll all be the better for it.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Where is their God now?
 
Leishu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The way I see it, there's always time for a good motorboat.
 
tymothil [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I used to occasionally go up there for Bible Quiz competitions.

Always been glad to have escaped the death cult. Never been more glad than the last few years.  This last year has been, somehow, simultaneously hilarious and heartbreaking.
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
But....BUT.... a BLUMPKIN....
What -- about --- a blumpkin?
Can I get a amen?
 
CrossEyed [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
3 cases is now an outbreak?
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

CrossEyed: 3 cases is now an outbreak?


Give it a couple of days
 
WTP 2
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

CrossEyed: 3 cases is now an outbreak?


out of 7,000.....????
i guess now it is.
 
stray_capts [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

phrawgh: Nothing ever sends a rowboat, a motorboat, or a helicopter. The indoctrination these people were subjected to, likely before the age of consent, is what derailed their decision-making ability. While appropriate to feel sorry for these damaged people, their delusions should be actively debunked and discouraged. We'll all be the better for it.


I'm not sure, but it is just possible you and I disagree on a few things.  Carry on.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Monty_Zoncolan: So... bigger bibles?


Harder prayers.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

edmo: Monty_Zoncolan: So... bigger bibles?

Harder prayers.


Tell 'em lightning bolts are old news, nowadays God uses Covid outbreaks instead.  Ooga booga riposte!
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Badafuco: Where is their God now?


Calling them home.
 
