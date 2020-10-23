 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Britain signs post-Brexit trade deal with Japan, assuring an unbroken supply of Nissans and squid legs if nothing else works out   (bbc.com) divider line
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
they'll probably need nissin more than nissan
 
Flappyhead [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So they basically copypasta'd the EU trade deal and promised to drop a tarrif on cars.  Wow, amazing work.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Flappyhead: So they basically copypasta'd the EU trade deal and promised to drop a tarrif on cars.  Wow, amazing work.


That's honestly all I ever expected Brexit would be once the "real" deadline approached.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Squid legs?
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Ah trade deals, the stuff that made The Phantom Menace the greatest cinema experience of this or any generation.
Im sure some of that star dust will sprinkle onto this post.
 
scalpod
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
That's good because the Brits are notoriously adventurous eaters, so there should be no problem.
 
The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I thought they were sold as Peugeots in Europe?

There being no need to lie there, the chumps will buy Frog mobiles.

Yes most trade deals are largely boilerplate. They were boilerplate when the EU signed them too.
If Britain got the same deal as the EU that undermines a remain argument (that the EU can get better deals, being bigger).
 
pup.socket
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
What does UK export to Japan, outside of British English teachers and some whisky?
 
Flappyhead [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: Flappyhead: So they basically copypasta'd the EU trade deal and promised to drop a tarrif on cars.  Wow, amazing work.

That's honestly all I ever expected Brexit would be once the "real" deadline approached.


And all it cost them was hundreds of billions in bank assets, unknown millions in taxes due to relocations and future development from foreign companies.
 
Edaw 0
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Squid legs?
 
Flappyhead [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang: I thought they were sold as Peugeots in Europe?

There being no need to lie there, the chumps will buy Frog mobiles.

Yes most trade deals are largely boilerplate. They were boilerplate when the EU signed them too.
If Britain got the same deal as the EU that undermines a remain argument (that the EU can get better deals, being bigger).


One of Brexits big promises was that the UK could get better trade deals but were being "held down" by the EU.  The fact that they had to copy the EU deal proves

A) The EU deal was the best you could get
B) The UK has wasted time, jobs and who knows how much money to get precisely nothing more

That proves the remain argument correct.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

pup.socket: What does UK export to Japan, outside of British English teachers and some whisky?


Sheep, for the perv markets?
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"It used to be said that an independent UK would not be able to strike major trade deals or they would take years to conclude,"


Clearly, it takes the UK years to conclude concluding their trade deals.
Japan threw them a bone here. Most countries are probably going to wait and see how the UK's dealing with the EU ends up. You really want to know how much leverage you got against them before settling down on a treaty. So a wait and see approach does kind of offer certain advantages.

I am however curious to see if the UK manages to join the TPP-11. They are claiming that because of the 50 people living in the Pitcairn Islands, the Brits are a Pacific country. Total bullshiat reason to open that door but as long as the other countries are cool with it, why da fark no? Only like 7 of the 11 countries that negotiated it have ratified the deal. But that was the minimum needed to start the bloc. Some of the stragglers may join later. Having the UK join may actually be a plus. It doesn't replace the missing US economy from the deal but the Brits would be the second largest econ on that bloc. Plus, Malaysia is one of the stragglers that has failed to ratify. The Brits may be able to nudge them in, since they tend to have pretty strong relations. And it saves the Brits the trouble and time of negotiating individually with the Aussies, NZ, Canada and Singapore. All of those countries were top of the list for treaties to negotiate soon.
 
The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Flappyhead: The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang: I thought they were sold as Peugeots in Europe?

There being no need to lie there, the chumps will buy Frog mobiles.

Yes most trade deals are largely boilerplate. They were boilerplate when the EU signed them too.
If Britain got the same deal as the EU that undermines a remain argument (that the EU can get better deals, being bigger).

One of Brexits big promises was that the UK could get better trade deals but were being "held down" by the EU.  The fact that they had to copy the EU deal proves

A) The EU deal was the best you could get
B) The UK has wasted time, jobs and who knows how much money to get precisely nothing more

That proves the remain argument correct.


If they get the same deal from Japan etc while escaping a bad deal from the EU, they are better off overall.

The argument was they couldn't get as good a deal as the EU with third parties, being much smaller. The better deals via the EU was supposed to make up for the bad deal they had with the EU. Sure if you just forget that, you can claim anything you want.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Herr Morgenstern: Squid legs?


As rare as hen's teeth. Quite valuable.
 
Flappyhead [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang: Flappyhead: The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang: I thought they were sold as Peugeots in Europe?

There being no need to lie there, the chumps will buy Frog mobiles.

Yes most trade deals are largely boilerplate. They were boilerplate when the EU signed them too.
If Britain got the same deal as the EU that undermines a remain argument (that the EU can get better deals, being bigger).

One of Brexits big promises was that the UK could get better trade deals but were being "held down" by the EU.  The fact that they had to copy the EU deal proves

A) The EU deal was the best you could get
B) The UK has wasted time, jobs and who knows how much money to get precisely nothing more

That proves the remain argument correct.

If they get the same deal from Japan etc while escaping a bad deal from the EU, they are better off overall.

The argument was they couldn't get as good a deal as the EU with third parties, being much smaller. The better deals via the EU was supposed to make up for the bad deal they had with the EU. Sure if you just forget that, you can claim anything you want.


And what is bad about the EU deal?
 
