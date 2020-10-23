 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Never mind The Gap
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user image
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Is this a yoga pants thread?
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
.. Here's the Sex Pistols!
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.com
 
Monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fall in to the Gap.....

https://youtu.be/3KizEsEnctU
 
invictus2 [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The Gap Band - You Dropped A Bomb On Me (Official Music Video)
Youtube 17lkdqoLt44
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Bslim: [i.imgflip.com image 850x943]


I know, right? I can see her yellow shirt. But not her yoga pants. Next.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Headline: 97%

I would've just gone with "Mind the Gap".  But that's me.
 
fngoofy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Worked for them back in the mid 80s.

They went downhill soon after they stopped selling Levi's.

They used to appeal to the 10 - 60 demographic, and can't seem to realize that they had success selling kakis, jeans, sweaters and tee shirts.

If I could go get a slew of earth toned long sleeved pocket tees from them I would... but I can't so I don't.
 
Wendigogo
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Why the Sad tag? Who still shops at the Gap?
 
Tchernobog [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Oh no.  Wherever will I get poorly made, ill fitting, overpriced clothes now?


Probably half the jeans I've gotten from there I've had to return because the waistline was off by multiple inches.  Of the last 3 that were supposed to be 34" one was spot on, one was 31" and one was 36".
 
reyreyrey
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user image


#holdmenow
 
orbister
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Wendigogo: Why the Sad tag? Who still shops at the Gap?


Who still goes to "shops"?
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
And nothing of value was lost.  Or ever existed for that matter.
 
USAF Retired [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.com
 
