FDA approves remdesivir as treatment for COVID-19
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Stem cell research! Better get to work on a national stock pile of those...
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wait, is that the other one?
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Once we can't harvest babies for our miracle drugs then what?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It doesn't do jack sh*t.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

arrogantbastich: Wait, is that the other one?


That was the other one
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

enry: arrogantbastich: Wait, is that the other one?

That was the other one


Well, then maybe wait on a national stockpile of aborted babies...
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dear Google:  How much does a dose of remdesivir cost?

NPR, June 29th: $3100 for a treatment course.

WSJ, June 29th: $3120 for a treatment course.

Hurray.  I'm sure not only will the supply be sufficient to prevent cost inflation, but that insurance companies will be jumping at the chance to pay this at all.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*Modestly* effective?  You could say that about farking FastMax but *it* doesn't cause your face to break out in anuses.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: It doesn't do jack sh*t.


Well, it lets Fauci celebrate that he was right and Trump was wrong about which useless drug could be used for Covid in the United States.  (The expensive one, not the cheap one.)
 
pxlboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UberDave: *Modestly* effective?  You could say that about farking FastMax but *it* doesn't cause your face to break out in anuses.


I'm trying to come up with a follow-up joke, but 'face anuses' is perfect.
 
oldernell [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whoopie! They've approved a drug that is used in the final stages of the disease that may or mat not work. Donnie only got it because he's pres.  They're not going to start treating the common folk like that.
 
Farkonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
..wait republicans, so the FDA is cool now?
.......Big Pharma is cool now?

The group of people that think these agencies implant mind control devices into vaccines and other medicines are all cool w/ them now that they have a potential treatment of a hoax virus?

Truly dizzying intellect.
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: Once we can't harvest babies for our miracle drugs then what?


Sluts.  Male and female sluts.
And butt-stuff gets outlawed.
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
hmm, Gilead is one of $mai_waifu's clients and just-meow literally 2 seconds ago she said, "that's not ringin' a bell"
 
Extra Virgin Geek Olive Oil [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sorry... Did they just approve of a medicine that we JUST had a news article on this very site report that a GLOBAL WIDE study shows it did dick all to help?
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Extra Virgin Geek Olive Oil: I'm sorry... Did they just approve of a medicine that we JUST had a news article on this very site report that a GLOBAL WIDE study shows it did dick all to help?


But people want a $3000 placebo.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dork Gently: NewportBarGuy: It doesn't do jack sh*t.

Well, it lets Fauci celebrate that he was right and Trump was wrong about which useless drug could be used for Covid in the United States.  (The expensive one, not the cheap one.)


Hell yeah!! We can't have a generic make this a cheap fix.

I'm waiting for it to be a biologic pre-filled syringe like stelara or something. $5,000 per month per injection.
 
orbister
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And for those who can't be bothered looking up last week's thread:

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
thehobbes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: It doesn't do jack sh*t.


Per Fauci's review, it shortens hospital stays by 1-3 days.

However there is no statistical benefit to survival. If you're going to beat COVID, it speeds up recovery.  If you're not, it doesn't do anything.
 
bmongar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Extra Virgin Geek Olive Oil: I'm sorry... Did they just approve of a medicine that we JUST had a news article on this very site report that a GLOBAL WIDE study shows it did dick all to help?

But people want a $3000 placebo.


$3000 placebos work 1000x better that $3 placebos.
 
functionisalwaystaken [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Treatment course: 6 vials over 6 days.  So ~ $500 per vial, but must take 6.

Effectiveness is still questionable.

I love this news though as my wife has had to get a vial count and a dose count and report it to the feds every day since approval with the exception of maybe 5 days when one of her staff did it.  Since it is approved the process can change now to work like "normal" drugs.
Also, I'm not entirely sure patients have been paying for it, might have all been government paid.
 
Northern
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: It doesn't do jack sh*t.


This,
It failed in a study of 11,000 patients, the largest to date.  Fauchi publicly stated it has little utility.  The cost of the drug is also high, at $2500 just for the drug alone (private insurance it's like $3200).  It is also given by infusion, meaning the services costs are astronomical.
Meanwhile dexamethasone is dirt cheap and can be given as oral tablets, injection, or infusion.

So on what basis did the FDA grant approval, and what did the safety committee say?  Hospitals will be infusing patients with toxic chemicals providing little benefit.  Even infusing sterile saline has risks, and is very expensive.
Can we just call the election right now, and have Biden take the helm?  Also, I'm available as a juror for Donald and his entire staff and family member's trials.  You know, just in case he broke some laws or something.
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Dork Gently: NewportBarGuy: It doesn't do jack sh*t.

Well, it lets Fauci celebrate that he was right and Trump was wrong about which useless drug could be used for Covid in the United States.  (The expensive one, not the cheap one.)

Hell yeah!! We can't have a generic make this a cheap fix.

I'm waiting for it to be a biologic pre-filled syringe like stelara or something. $5,000 per month per injection.


That will make it even 'cheaper' for the consumer.

/coworker is on it
//the manufacturer pays her deductible so that she ends up paying NOTHING for the treatment and because her annual deductible is covered she pays nothing for any other health care costs each year
/its all part of the new wave in health scams
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thehobbes: NewportBarGuy: It doesn't do jack sh*t.

Per Fauci's review, it shortens hospital stays by 1-3 days.

However there is no statistical benefit to survival. If you're going to beat COVID, it speeds up recovery.  If you're not, it doesn't do anything.


If the goal is to flip the beds to get new patients in there... it has a place. As we ramp up cases I'm ordering more of it... 3 pts in past week.

"jack sh*t" is a little harsh... but we still need to find a therapeutic that is better than tamiflu.

Not holding my breath. This is a tough bastard of a virus.
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: thehobbes: NewportBarGuy: It doesn't do jack sh*t.

Per Fauci's review, it shortens hospital stays by 1-3 days.

However there is no statistical benefit to survival. If you're going to beat COVID, it speeds up recovery.  If you're not, it doesn't do anything.

If the goal is to flip the beds to get new patients in there... it has a place. As we ramp up cases I'm ordering more of it... 3 pts in past week.

"jack sh*t" is a little harsh... but we still need to find a therapeutic that is better than tamiflu.

Not holding my breath. This is a tough bastard of a virus.


If only we could use the 'medicine' that Asia has used to virtually eliminate the virus and return to relative normalcy.

/that 'medicine' is everybody wears their farking mask and avoids close proximity
//this isn't rocket science people
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

madgonad: NewportBarGuy: thehobbes: NewportBarGuy: It doesn't do jack sh*t.

Per Fauci's review, it shortens hospital stays by 1-3 days.

However there is no statistical benefit to survival. If you're going to beat COVID, it speeds up recovery.  If you're not, it doesn't do anything.

If the goal is to flip the beds to get new patients in there... it has a place. As we ramp up cases I'm ordering more of it... 3 pts in past week.

"jack sh*t" is a little harsh... but we still need to find a therapeutic that is better than tamiflu.

Not holding my breath. This is a tough bastard of a virus.

If only we could use the 'medicine' that Asia has used to virtually eliminate the virus and return to relative normalcy.

/that 'medicine' is everybody wears their farking mask and avoids close proximity
//this isn't rocket science people


Right, I was talking about treating the infected... The only actual RESPONSE should be mandatory masks and enforced social distancing until the numbers have plunged.

Multiple things to do here. As long as the Conservatives view this as "put everyone at risk to own the LIBS" then we're f*cked. We need all 50 states doing smart things.

I'm not really holding my breath for that one.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

arrogantbastich: Stem cell research! Better get to work on a national stock pile of those...


Can't we just go right to the source and eat the babbies?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ArcadianRefugee: arrogantbastich: Stem cell research! Better get to work on a national stock pile of those...

Can't we just go right to the source and eat the babbies?


Let's do this!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EmmaLou
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Like 3 days ago it came out that it didn't help. Who's making money?
 
WhatsSoGodDamnPunny
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

thehobbes: NewportBarGuy: It doesn't do jack sh*t.

Per Fauci's review, it shortens hospital stays by 1-3 days.

However there is no statistical benefit to survival. If you're going to beat COVID, it speeds up recovery.  If you're not, it doesn't do anything.


I guess if it frees up a hospital bed sooner then it will probably indirectly save lives through other people being able to get on ventilators or get in a room in a situation where there are no beds because capacity is full. Like it won't do anything for the patient besides let them out early, but the kid who would have died from a car wreck that needed a ventilator now has one and he may live.
 
Nocrash [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

thehobbes: NewportBarGuy: It doesn't do jack sh*t.

Per Fauci's review, it shortens hospital stays by 1-3 days.

However there is no statistical benefit to survival. If you're going to beat COVID, it speeds up recovery.  If you're not, it doesn't do anything.


If it wasn't for side effects the treatment costs as much as one day in the hospital.  So insurance won't pay without liability waiver?
 
thehobbes [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

madgonad: If only we could use the 'medicine' that Asia has used to virtually eliminate the virus and return to relative normalcy.


pics.me.meView Full Size


/s

I agreed to cover this weekend at the firehouse as my state is blowing up with cases. 48 hours of responding with an N95. 

dammit.
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

EmmaLou: Like 3 days ago it came out that it didn't help. Who's making money?


It is a foreign company, you do the math.

/rich investors and middle class europeans
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: arrogantbastich: Stem cell research! Better get to work on a national stock pile of those...

Can't we just go right to the source and eat the babbies?


Too much fat, gristle, and other empty calories.

Freshly squeezed, raw, unpasteurized, unfiltered, organic babby juice is the best.
 
thehobbes [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"Remdesivir, now under the brand name Veklury, costs $2,340 for a five-day treatment course for people covered by government health programs and other countries' health-care systems, and $3,120 for U.S. patients with private health coverage. "

And how much of that cost does private health coverage actually pay?
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: It doesn't do jack sh*t.


stereotypically it doesn't do Jack schitt perhaps

there are individuals who have found it to be very beneficial

"modestly effective in reducing the recovery time for some hospitalized patients."

sounds good to me I'd like  to have the opportunity to be was one of those people

people are all about not stereotyping people except when trying to help people and then it's cool

because f*** the individual
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The argument for high drug prices in the USA as opposed to every other country in the world is because the FDA makes certain that drugs are safe and effective.

Since the FDA is throwing that approach out the window I expect drug prices in the USA to drop to worldwide norms.

Ha! Time to start ordering my drugs through the internet.
 
LoDz
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: thehobbes: NewportBarGuy: It doesn't do jack sh*t.

Per Fauci's review, it shortens hospital stays by 1-3 days.

However there is no statistical benefit to survival. If you're going to beat COVID, it speeds up recovery.  If you're not, it doesn't do anything.

If the goal is to flip the beds to get new patients in there... it has a place. As we ramp up cases I'm ordering more of it... 3 pts in past week.

"jack sh*t" is a little harsh... but we still need to find a therapeutic that is better than tamiflu.

Not holding my breath. This is a tough bastard of a virus.


RLF-100 (Aviptadil) has shown its efficacy and safety. It's a synthetic peptide found in every mammal's lungs. It binds to type 2 lung cells and increases surfactant production which is crucial for O2 exchange.

Look up NeuroRX, Relief Therapeutics, and RLF-100... Not owned by big pharma but supported by a team of the most respected people you could get. You will see for yourself and you will hear more about it soon.
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

thorpe: "Remdesivir, now under the brand name Veklury, costs $2,340 for a five-day treatment course for people covered by government health programs and other countries' health-care systems, and $3,120 for U.S. patients with private health coverage. "

And how much of that cost does private health coverage actually pay?


I would totally pay $3,000 out of pocket to get a shot of getting out of a hospital three days earlier than I would otherwise

hell it's probably 1800 if you're paying cash
 
Malenfant [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

thehobbes: NewportBarGuy: It doesn't do jack sh*t.

Per Fauci's review, it shortens hospital stays by 1-3 days.

However there is no statistical benefit to survival. If you're going to beat COVID, it speeds up recovery.  If you're not, it doesn't do anything.


A hospital stay is 1-3 grand a day, so reducing stay lengths can save a lot of money. It also frees up beds in a country where people can't behave well in a crisis.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

thehobbes: NewportBarGuy: It doesn't do jack sh*t.

Per Fauci's review, it shortens hospital stays by 1-3 days.

However there is no statistical benefit to survival. If you're going to beat COVID, it speeds up recovery.  If you're not, it doesn't do anything.


Shortened hospital stay by 1-3 days.  Checked out and went home or checked out and went to Forest Lawn?
 
xanadian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: thehobbes: NewportBarGuy: It doesn't do jack sh*t.

Per Fauci's review, it shortens hospital stays by 1-3 days.

However there is no statistical benefit to survival. If you're going to beat COVID, it speeds up recovery.  If you're not, it doesn't do anything.

Shortened hospital stay by 1-3 days.  Checked out and went home or checked out and went to Forest Lawn?


In the end, Forest Lawn is everyone's home.
 
ippolit
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Donald is already filming a commercial to replace the one he did for Regeneron.

Donald Trump REGENERON Retro Ad for the Covid-19 Cure
Youtube UMIxMUYWH8Y
 
