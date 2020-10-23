 Skip to content
Family puts giant face mask on house for Halloween, says its 'scarier' than monsters. Well they ain't wrong
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I can't wait for the day when they say we don't have to wear them anymore.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But it's not even covering the mouth.
 
genner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tr0mBoNe: But it's not even covering the mouth.


That's what makes it scary.
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Wish I hadda think it.......
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Meanwhile in India, here's a Hindu goddess slaying a coronavirus demon.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is anybody dressing up as the covid virus itself?
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Geotpf: Is anybody dressing up as the covid virus itself?


I'm going as Pinhead from Hellraiser. Same diff.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Geotpf: Is anybody dressing up as the corona itself?

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Needs Karen hair.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

MikeyFuccon: [Fark user image image 300x400]

Meanwhile in India, here's a Hindu goddess slaying a coronavirus demon.


Cool
 
SloppyFrenchKisser [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Had a mask on our front yard skeleton. Wifey asked me to remove it because it was sending the wrong message.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Geotpf: Is anybody dressing up as the covid virus itself?


Let's see how popular Corona-chan proves to be. Her outfit doesn't look like it would be that complicated to assemble.

Red dress, bobby-pins, a wig (if one's hair is too short to make the buns practical)...all you'd need to make are the bat wings, unless I missed something.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
*takes huge glasses and fake nose off of house*
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I suddenly want a Corona now...
 
zerkalo
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Windows are all fogged up
 
Cheesehead_Dave
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
files.explosm.netView Full Size
 
BigGrnEggGriller
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
This is Trump's fault.

There. I got it out of the way. Continue.
 
Chevello
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
There's a house I saw yesterday that has one of those "tree stump carved to look like a bear" sculptures out front. It had a mask on. Thought that was pretty funny.
 
