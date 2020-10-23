 Skip to content
(CBS 21 Harrisburg)   Child thanks Massachusetts governor for not cancelling trick-or-treat, gives king-size suggestion   (local21news.com) divider line
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can a Governor actually cancel Halloween?  It is really up to the participants.  If he says it's cancelled and people still hand out candy to children in costume, what's he going to do about it?
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: Can a Governor actually cancel Halloween?  It is really up to the participants.  If he says it's cancelled and people still hand out candy to children in costume, what's he going to do about it?


Frankly, I'm sick of the liberals and their war on Halloween!
 
holdmybones
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
We don't have a lot of kids in my neighborhood, so about a third of the homes end up giving out king size bars. Not even just normal sized, but the comically oversized.
 
Mr Guy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
That child. Bravo, forward thinker. Bravo.

IntenseClap.gif
 
mdarius [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Come and get it kid. Bring a forklift.
affotd.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
When you're right, you're right.

Unfortunately, I just don't think I can bring myself to let my kids go out or hand out candy; which I really enjoy doing.  So I'm just going to combine Halloween and Easter in the house and back yard and hope we've got a lid on it next year.
 
Uzzah
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: Can a Governor actually cancel Halloween?  It is really up to the participants.  If he says it's cancelled and people still hand out candy to children in costume, what's he going to do about it?


It's just pandering.  The sooner we learn to recognize when we're being manipulated, the sooner we'll evolve as a society.
 
K3rberos [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: EvilEgg: Can a Governor actually cancel Halloween?  It is really up to the participants.  If he says it's cancelled and people still hand out candy to children in costume, what's he going to do about it?

Frankly, I'm sick of the liberals and their war on Halloween!


Halloween may be the last bastion of hope in the war on Christmas.  Thanksgiving has already fallen to the unrelenting onslaught by Christmas.  If we allow Halloween to fall, there's nothing to stop Christmas until it reaches the 4th of July.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
This year we're thinking about doing 'Trick or Yeet'.

That's where we stand on the porch and throw candy at people.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
That kid sounds fat.
 
twistedsteel5252
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
1 there's a pandemic
2 it's an election year, and the voters are going to be at each other's throats. One wrong political mask at the wrong house and the cops are going to get involved.
3 we're staying home
 
Madcaplaff
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

dothemath: That kid sounds fat.


Damn, beat me to it.

/tiny fist
 
ursomniac
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
OMG: Out here (W MA) people go more nuts over Halloween than Christmas.   I'm told that you can expect 800-1000 kids in my neighborhood.

There's a slight war going on because the town "cancelled" Halloween, insofar as what they decided to do was to have the town police/etc. drive around and hand out candy.    From the WHINING, you'd think they had said to stop Halloween they were going to kill every first-born child.

It's all part of the COVID fatigue situation, with the "oh but... I want to make an exception for THIS" insanity that has caused MA's case rate (which was not SO bad earlier in the year) to have tripled in the last 3-4 months.

Of course Baker can't POSSIBLY conceive that his "let's open everything up" plans would backfire.   Worse, not that they HAVE backfired, he's not learning ANYTHING from this mistake and is active as if nothing is going wrong.

We're the frog slowly being boiled.
 
Jadedgrl
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Our dog has a shiat fit every time she hears someone at the door or the doorbell rings. Which makes her a great guard dog but a pain in the ass on Halloween. We're just keeping our porch light off this year which we were told to do if we don't wish to participate.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Madcaplaff: dothemath: That kid sounds fat.

Damn, beat me to it.

/tiny fist


Fat kids have gotten away with too much for too long.
Somebody needs to throw him a full size salad.
 
ocd002
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Halloween is safer to do than thanksgiving or Christmas. We still haven't figured out how to do those safely in my family. No one wants to be the one to kill grandma with the rona.

Halloween though? Everyone is outside, wearing a mask, and candy can be dumped into a bowl to be scooped out with a big spoon. No one is near anyone else for more than 30 seconds. I plan on staying outside wearing a mask to scoop out candy so no one has to congregate at my door. Halloween can be done much safer than everyone eating indoors on thanksgiving or Christmas.

My annual Halloween party is cancelled this year though.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Back when I was a kid there was an old couple that would hand out the full size bars. If you tried to go back for a second one they'd give you one of those little  packs of dental floss instead. It was part of the local kid lore that nobody had ever fooled them so of course we all had to try.
 
bainsguy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
we've got radio stations already playing christmas music here in VA. if Halloween got cancelled we'd all be f*cked.
 
fallingcow
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

K3rberos: NikolaiFarkoff: EvilEgg: Can a Governor actually cancel Halloween?  It is really up to the participants.  If he says it's cancelled and people still hand out candy to children in costume, what's he going to do about it?

Frankly, I'm sick of the liberals and their war on Halloween!

Halloween may be the last bastion of hope in the war on Christmas.  Thanksgiving has already fallen to the unrelenting onslaught by Christmas.  If we allow Halloween to fall, there's nothing to stop Christmas until it reaches the 4th of July.


My Wife watched The Nightmare Before Christmas with the kids this year, as a Halloween movie. I'm afraid our house is lost. Go on without us. Remember us in song, as you stand on the ramparts of Independence Day and watch the ranks of carolers advance.

/ When Christmas is finally the entire year, at least we'll be able to watch Die Hard any time we like.
 
Ms. Hushpuppy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
We're in one of those several-hundred-trick-or-treators neighborhoods. I'm trying to figure out if there is a way to do it safely . . . maybe signs that say 'no mask=no candy' and toss kids candy from the porch like it's a parade? I don't know.  I'm open to suggestions if anyone has them.
 
Ex Parrot
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

twistedsteel5252: 1 there's a pandemic
2 it's an election year, and the voters are going to be at each other's throats. One wrong political mask at the wrong house and the cops are going to get involved.
3 we're staying home


4:Since Halloween falls on a full moon Saturday night, I'm not answering the door.
 
roc6783
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

mdarius: Come and get it kid. Bring a forklift.
[affotd.files.wordpress.com image 500x348]


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
K3rberos [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: Can a Governor actually cancel Halloween?  It is really up to the participants.  If he says it's cancelled and people still hand out candy to children in costume, what's he going to do about it?


I remember back in 2011, a massive nor'easter hit just before Halloween, dumping a massive amount of snow, dropping tons of branches and knocking out a lot of power.  I know a bunch of CT towns either postponed or cancelled Halloween.

However, trying to look back at some of the articles around the time and I'm seeing a lot of "urging" and "asking".  One article mentioned increased police patrols on the 31st, but it's unclear whether that was to yell at people for trying or just help with the "I told you so" injuries they expected.
 
fallingcow
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Ms. Hushpuppy: We're in one of those several-hundred-trick-or-treators neighborhoods. I'm trying to figure out if there is a way to do it safely . . . maybe signs that say 'no mask=no candy' and toss kids candy from the porch like it's a parade? I don't know.  I'm open to suggestions if anyone has them.


What worries me is the candy itself. Most people aren't gonna spray it down with disinfectant when they get home. Kids dig into their buckets before they're home, anyway. They're not good about Don't Touch Ya Face. One sneezed-on candy bowl and now every kid in the neighborhood has a little 'vid surprise they're taking home. How long does it live on a snickers wrapper?
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: Can a Governor actually cancel Halloween?  It is really up to the participants.  If he says it's cancelled and people still hand out candy to children in costume, what's he going to do about it?


Kind of?  Trick or Treating seems to be much more organized now than it was when I was a kid.  When I was young, it was Halloween night, and you stayed out until the porch lights turned off.

These days, it's scheduled.  In my town, it's always October 30th, from about 3-5 in the afternoon.

It also seems like more organized events like Trunk or Treating have been gaining traction over the last 10-15 years, as well.
 
roc6783
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

PirateKing: This year we're thinking about doing 'Trick or Yeet'.

That's where we stand on the porch and throw candy at people.


You...uhh..you don't do that normally?  Asking for a friend.
 
roc6783
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

ocd002: Halloween is safer to do than thanksgiving or Christmas. We still haven't figured out how to do those safely in my family. No one wants to be the one to kill grandma with the rona.

Halloween though? Everyone is outside, wearing a mask, and candy can be dumped into a bowl to be scooped out with a big spoon. No one is near anyone else for more than 30 seconds. I plan on staying outside wearing a mask to scoop out candy so no one has to congregate at my door. Halloween can be done much safer than everyone eating indoors on thanksgiving or Christmas.

My annual Halloween party is cancelled this year though.


We normally do 5-7 trick or treats and attend several parties a year.  This year, only going around our little 3 block radius and no parties.  Sucks, but trying to stay safe.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

K3rberos: NikolaiFarkoff: EvilEgg: Can a Governor actually cancel Halloween?  It is really up to the participants.  If he says it's cancelled and people still hand out candy to children in costume, what's he going to do about it?

Frankly, I'm sick of the liberals and their war on Halloween!

Halloween may be the last bastion of hope in the war on Christmas.  Thanksgiving has already fallen to the unrelenting onslaught by Christmas.  If we allow Halloween to fall, there's nothing to stop Christmas until it reaches the 4th of July.


It's almost too late.

I saw Christmas stuff up at Costco already.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

dothemath: That kid sounds fat.


If he's not now, he's going to be.
 
Decorus
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Ms. Hushpuppy: We're in one of those several-hundred-trick-or-treators neighborhoods. I'm trying to figure out if there is a way to do it safely . . . maybe signs that say 'no mask=no candy' and toss kids candy from the porch like it's a parade? I don't know.  I'm open to suggestions if anyone has them.


Candy Zipline.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

fallingcow: 'vid surprise


Lol
 
BMulligan
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
We used to have a pretentious douche down the block - he got picked up by a chauffeur every morning, that kind of thing. But he always had a big silver platter full of king size candy bars on Halloween night, and if the kids were escorted by their fathers, he gave out cigars. So we let him live.
 
functionisalwaystaken [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

BMulligan: We used to have a pretentious douche down the block - he got picked up by a chauffeur every morning, that kind of thing. But he always had a big silver platter full of king size candy bars on Halloween night, and if the kids were escorted by their fathers, he gave out cigars. So we let him live.


Ever think the guy just has a bunch of DUIs and can't drive?
Wait, that may not make him any better.
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ less than a minute ago  
fark the shiat out of Sinclair Broadcast Group
 
