"Deputies state Gilligan was also in possession of a gallon of milk and a can of beets, which are suspected of being stolen." Skipper inconsolable
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The Professor was going to make a radio out of those.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: [i.pinimg.com image 600x315]


Oops wrong thread. Please delete admins.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: kdawg7736: [i.pinimg.com image 600x315]

Oops wrong thread. Please delete admins.


Wait. Nevermind. I need my coffee.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: kdawg7736: kdawg7736: [i.pinimg.com image 600x315]

Oops wrong thread. Please delete admins.

Wait. Nevermind. I need my coffee.


Might I suggest an Irish coffee?
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He claims they washed up in a lagoon, chief.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OK, before it even starts, the whole Ginger/Maryann thing is a false dichotomy.   The real answer is Eunice.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



Li'l buddy took one too many coconuts to the skull.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Typical Castaway Recovery Syndrome.  Once they're rescued, they find life in the real world too difficult.  He probably wants to be sent to Riker's Island or Alcatraz.
 
weirdneighbour
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He forgot the stick of butter.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's making Cream-of-Beet?
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: [Fark user image 425x238]


Li'l buddy took one too many coconuts to the skull.


chunkygifs.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man, I hope the judge takes in to the brutal time he spent in school with the name Gilligan.  Yeah.  It's his last name.  Can't really dodge it unless he goes Young Frankenstein with "That's Gee-ya-gon.  Slovenian maybe."
 
OtherLittleGuy [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We would have also accepted "Millions of dollars in plastic barrels, a pizza on the garage roof, and a pimento sandwich in a paper bag."
 
invictus2 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

weirdneighbour: He forgot the stick of butter.





Fark user imageView Full Size
 
badplaid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Not a terrible last name.


Harry Freakstorm: Man, I hope the judge takes in to the brutal time he spent in school with the name Gilligan.  Yeah.  It's his last name.  Can't really dodge it unless he goes Young Frankenstein with "That's Gee-ya-gon.  Slovenian maybe."
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet, in the prison status hierarchy, stealers of milk and beets rank very low.
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
See son what drugs will do to ya?!?!?!
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A feller could have a pretty good time in Dallas with all that stuff.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 1 hour ago  

born_yesterday: The Professor was going to make a radio out of those.


You know what?

Thinking about it, they could have made a radio, probably, just on the stuff that was on the SS Minnow.   A spark gap transmitter isn't all that hard to make, and the Professor probably could have calculated how big to make the components and antenna to concentrate the power at 500 kHz, which at the time was the international maritime distress frequency, where all ships had to maintain a watch, and where there were silent periods so that weak SOS signals could be heard.

I've got a reprint of an old Boy Scout manual that shows you how to make pretty much everything from scratch.  Inductors from bent copper tubing.  Capacitors from sheets of glass and sheet metal/metal foil.  The hard part is the coil, which in the plans comes from a Ford Model T, but I'm sure the ignition coil of the engine of the Minnow would have worked fine.

Then you've got the antenna.   Minnow would have had plenty of wire on board, for internal and external lighting at a very minimum.   They could have stripped the wire out of the Minnow, and soldered the lengths together to make an antenna long enough.  A quarter wave on 500 kHz is about 472 feet long:

236/.5 = 472.

I'm sure that there would be at least that much wire on the Minnow, plus enough to connect the parts of the radio together.  So an inverted L-style or a T style antenna would be effective, and whatever you have left could be used as radials, along with some kind of ground rod.  Nice big rod of metal, like the propeller shaft would work for that.

Because they're surrounded by sea water, they've got excellent conditions.

At night, they'd probably get at least , perhaps 200 miles or more distance with that transmitter, almost certainly enough to be heard.

All they have to do is send SOS (...---...) over and over.   Ships were equipped with direction finding loops, so they could get bearings on the signal.

If someone knew Morse code beyond that, they could send their approximate position, but that's not strictly necessary.

Powering it wouldn't be a problem, as we see them using a bicycle generator in the series.

And in fact, it would attract attention, because spark had been banned for something like 40 years or more by international treaty, so a spark gap transmission would be actively looked for, if only to get it to stop transmitting and causing interference (spark transmissions are very "wide").
 
OtherLittleGuy [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: kdawg7736: [i.pinimg.com image 600x315]

Oops wrong thread. Please delete admins.


Where did Drew go? And why are we not getting any more greens.......?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: I bet, in the prison status hierarchy, stealers of milk and beets rank very low.


Well, don't worry.  I'm sure he'll become somebody's "Little Buddy".
 
RandyJohnson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

dothemath: I bet, in the prison status hierarchy, stealers of milk and beets rank very low.

ESPECIALLY one named Gilligan


ESPECIALLY one named Gilligan
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Wow, the headline brought up a long-forgotten memory from when I was a young yoot.

I loved beets and one day I drank a couple glasses of milk and ate a bunch of canned beets, as I was wont to do.  A little later I barfed it up and I can still "see" the ensuing light purple opaque fluid with bits of dark purple swimming in it.  It was quite pretty, actually.
 
Call the Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

RandyJohnson: [Fark user image image 235x346]


This is NOT the Krebs thread
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark needs a West Coast tag.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Call the Guy: RandyJohnson: [Fark user image image 235x346]

This is NOT the Krebs thread


Fark user imageView Full Size


Krebs!   A whole army of them!   A winkie like yours, they'll eat it down to the bone!
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Beets are like eating a purple, gelatinized dirt clod. Maybe the milk was for washing it down quickly.
 
stuffy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
From look of mugshot. I'm betting drugs were involved.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: Beets are like eating a purple, gelatinized dirt clod. Maybe the milk was for washing it down quickly.

You're doing it wrong


You're doing it wrong
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Who steals beets?
 
p51d007
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
4.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

dittybopper: kdawg7736: kdawg7736: kdawg7736: [i.pinimg.com image 600x315]

Oops wrong thread. Please delete admins.

Wait. Nevermind. I need my coffee.

Might I suggest an Irish coffee?


Make sure it has Guinness in it!
 
dryknife
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Call the Guy: RandyJohnson: [Fark user image image 235x346]

This is NOT the Krebs thread


It's not?

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size


He's got the beet.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

dryknife: Call the Guy: RandyJohnson: [Fark user image image 235x346]

This is NOT the Krebs thread

It's not?

[external-content.duckduckgo.com image 300x400]

He's got the beet.


The Go-Go's - We Got The Beat (Official Music Video)
Youtube f55KlPe81Yw
 
