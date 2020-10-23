 Skip to content
(The US Sun)   Take a grand tour inside Mexico's bizarre $4m haunted devil castle known as Castillo Del Diablo, that's been overrun by Satan worshippers and kooked-up fans   (the-sun.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Robert Rodriquez will be filming there in 3. 2. 1
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I want to hear the story behind the wedding dress hanging in the bar.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
'Castillo Del Diablo' sounds so much more menacing than 'Castle of the Devil'.
 
redsquid
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The whole of Mexico is becoming famous because of my house...

"We're going to Acapulco."
"Where?"
"You know, in Mexico..."
"???"
"The place with the tacky goth house..."
"Oh yeah, I heard of that place!"
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

PirateKing: 'Castillo Del Diablo' sounds so much more menacing than 'Castle of the Devil'.


Kind of like the exotic phrase, "yo quiero taco bell."
 
orbister
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

PirateKing: 'Castillo Del Diablo' sounds so much more menacing than 'Castle of the Devil'.


And even better than "Tat Warehouse".
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"There were people who called themselves Satanists who made Crowley squirm. It wasn't just the things they did, it was the way they blamed it all on Hell. They'd come up with some stomach-churning idea that no demon could have thought of in a thousand years, some dark and mindless unpleasantness that only a fully-functioning human brain could conceive, then shout "The Devil Made Me Do It" and get the sympathy of the court when the whole point was that the Devil hardly ever made anyone do anything. He didn't have to. That was what some humans found hard to understand. Hell wasn't a major reservoir of evil, any more than Heaven, in Crowley's opinion, was a fountain of goodness; they were just sides in the great cosmic chess game. Where you found the real McCoy, the real grace and the real heart-stopping evil, was right inside the human mind."

― Terry Pratchett, Good Omens: The Nice and Accurate Prophecies of Agnes Nutter, Witch
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
reveal101
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

HailRobonia: "There were people who called themselves Satanists who made Crowley squirm. It wasn't just the things they did, it was the way they blamed it all on Hell. They'd come up with some stomach-churning idea that no demon could have thought of in a thousand years, some dark and mindless unpleasantness that only a fully-functioning human brain could conceive, then shout "The Devil Made Me Do It" and get the sympathy of the court when the whole point was that the Devil hardly ever made anyone do anything. He didn't have to. That was what some humans found hard to understand. Hell wasn't a major reservoir of evil, any more than Heaven, in Crowley's opinion, was a fountain of goodness; they were just sides in the great cosmic chess game. Where you found the real McCoy, the real grace and the real heart-stopping evil, was right inside the human mind."

― Terry Pratchett, Good Omens: The Nice and Accurate Prophecies of Agnes Nutter, Witch


Ok but Crowley was still just a narcissistic trust fund kid with too much time on his hands. Nothing more.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"Hey there copper,
Mr. Crime Stopper,
what's wrong with what we're doin'?
We just like to dance
in our goat skin pants
around this ancient ruin."
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I prefer Haunted Mansion.

scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I have one.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
the-sun.comView Full Size

"Thats just like, your opinion, senor."
 
