(Irish Post US)   Irishman does something very unIrish, goes on spirit and wine bottle-smashing rampage in supermarket at the booze aisle after being asked to wear face-mask   (irishpost.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass  
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
You always hurt the ones you love.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yeah, that should get you served.
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He looked like such an old man trying to smash those bottles.  CGI only goes so far.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Dumb...It's EVERYWHERE!!!!
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like he may have already had too much to drink.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As every devout Irishman can tell you, when you die you go up to heaven and they suspend you upside down in a barrel filled with all the alcohol you ever wasted in your life, and if you drown?  To Hell with you.

So yeah, this lad is fooked
 
Joshudan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

grokca: Yeah, that should get you served.


yeah he was arrested and charged. I am sure he will be very sad and tell people that isn't like him. He has friends who wear masks! He is just going through a tough time, he would prefer that you leave him alone and stop with the personal attacks. People are telling him they wish he gets COVID! That is a horrid thing to say; that shiat is deadly!
 
Cormee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He looks like a junky. Has that aged, pointy-face heroin addict look, you can spot them a mile away.
 
Tyrosine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
According to the Daily Mail, Mr McCormack told the court he would not agree to a bail condition to stay away from all Tesco outlets in Ireland and to remain sober.

For some reason I suspect he won't have the money on hand to pay restitution either.
 
Nocrash [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
McCormack told the court he would not agree to a bail condition to stay away from all Tesco outlets in Ireland and to remain sober.
 
phenn
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
He's not one of us.
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Co. louth....(quickly scans article for names)...whew! I'm not related to him.
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Breaking them was a cover-up; he drank the contents first.
 
Group W Bench
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

phenn: He's not one of us.


Gooble gobble.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Cormee: He looks like a junky. Has that aged, pointy-face heroin addict look, you can spot them a mile away.

Choose life. Choose a job. Choose a career. Choose a family. Choose a farking big television, Choose washing machines, cars, compact disc players, and electrical tin openers. Choose good health, low cholesterol and dental insurance. Choose fixed-interest mortgage repayments. Choose a starter home. Choose your friends. Choose leisure wear and matching luggage. Choose a three piece suite on hire purchase in a range of farking fabrics. Choose DIY and wondering who the fark you are on a Sunday morning. Choose sitting on that couch watching mind-numbing spirit-crushing game shows, stuffing farking junk food into your mouth. Choose rotting away at the end of it all, pissing your last in a miserable home, nothing more than an embarrassment to the selfish, farked-up brats you have spawned to replace yourselves. Choose your future. Choose life . . . But why would I want to do a thing like that? I chose not to choose life: I chose something else. And the reasons? There are no reasons. Who needs reasons when you've got heroin?
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size

Suspect has been collared
 
A Screaming Man with Two-Toned Shoes
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
AS A MAN OF FOIN IRISH DESCENT, I JUST WANT TO SAY THAT IT'S UGLY STEREOTYPES SUCH AS THOSE IMPLIED IN THIS HARE HEADLINE

Whoa. Is that Uncle Graham?

AH... CARRY ON. CARRY ON.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



Looks like he's wearing a mask or he's really Irish. Lady on the left isn't wearing a mask maybe.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Nothing un-Irish about this.  Angry drunks are angry drunks the world over.  Fighting Irish isn't really a compliment. Ireland has a drinking problem.  Nothing glamorous about it.  Binge drinking is the normal, more than half of the male adults, and a third of the female are classified as "harmful" drinkers.

Then there's the disconnect.  They categorize each other as problem drinkers, but only a small percentage believe they they personally have a drinking problem.  Uh huh.

I'm merely of Irish descent in America, and half my family has had serious drinking issues.  What a legacy to give your kids.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Martin Quinn, who reportedly took the original video, summed the situation up perfectly: "A very sad day watching all the whiskey and wine gone to waste."


Martha Quinn best VJ (That outfit was 'fashion')
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Crewmannumber6: Co. louth....(quickly scans article for names)...whew! I'm not related to him.


Ugh.

Drogheda is my mother's home town. (My father is from Bettystown, a nearby village.)

Name doesn't ring any bells but Drogheda's not that big a place, so it's just possible we are related (very distantly).
 
brendanoconnell
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
What a waste.
 
