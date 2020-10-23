 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Apparently Studman69 has been found on Tinder, and has gotten shamed over his 'audacious' list of dating rules (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
current/ future incel... or, in Ireland I think they call him a sheperd.
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"No genders, no mental health."
Right, so he's looking for an agender person who is severely mentally unwell. Got it.
 
Pinche Mateo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Obvious troll is oblivious and vice versa.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's called standards.
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Narrow boating, Love Island and West End Musicals? So he's looking for a beard? (NTTAWWT)
 
mangobunny
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thing is, if you don't set the standards high you'll get all kinds of uggos bothering you.

/Why yes, I am over 200 lbs and balding, how did you know?
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Schlubbe: Narrow boating, Love Island and West End Musicals? So he's looking for a beard? (NTTAWWT)


I hate to admit it, but that was my first impression as well.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mangobunny: Thing is, if you don't set the standards high you'll get all kinds of uggos bothering you.

/Why yes, I am over 200 lbs and balding, how did you know?


Sucks to be you, I've got a nice full head of hair.
 
Marcos P [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Holy shiat 10 stone is skinner than my malnourished, body-by-ritalin physique.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bslim: It's called standards.


I've been assured by Fark that people should have no standards when it comes to dating.
 
Xetal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't see the problem. He put up silly expectations and he'll get however many interested parties as he deserves to get.

Which is probably zero.
 
functionisalwaystaken [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcos P: Holy shiat 10 stone is skinner than my malnourished, body-by-ritalin physique.


How many Rhode Islands is it?
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bslim: It's called standards.


And if you set your standards high enough, no one will ever reject you.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you stop at 10 stone, you're cheating yourself
img.discogs.comView Full Size
 
Koodz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcos P: Holy shiat 10 stone is skinner than my malnourished, body-by-ritalin physique.


My wife weighs less than that and she's 21 weeks pregnant.
 
Stretchy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love when dudes have a set weight limit for dates with no regard to height. 4' 11" and 140 lbs vs 5' 10" and 140 lbs....same difference, right?
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On the one hand, people go onto dating apps with preferences: Maybe you're looking for someone with a career at a certain level, no kids, a preferred body type, and...well, maybe you even have a racial preference. Okay. You like what you like.

But when you spend valuable profile space calling out things you don't want, I immediately know you're an asshole when you drink.

/ A more accurate headline might have been "Youtuber mocks guy's Tinder profile, earning an article in a British tabloid"
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought calling out Farkers in headlines was verboten?
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So I gotta Google how much 10 Stone would weigh but I'm going to run with this guy is "TotallyRealNotFake" and just trolling the trollers of Tinder.

Apparently there is a UK Stone and an American Stone unit of measurement.

10UK Stone would be 140lbs
10US Stone would be 125lbs
 
mindset zero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bet this lady is a hypocrite. Only dates guys with a job, or a direction in life.
 
orbister
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nothing particularly wrong with any of that. "No genders, no mental health" is just another way of saying "Don't stick your dick into crazy" and other than that he wants someone in reasonable physical condition and reasonably solvent, just like 99% of people looking for a partner.
 
PapermonkeyExpress [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In other news, Tik Toc user creates content in order to generate clicks.
 
wage0048
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jeez, and I thought my standards were unreasonable:
1) Be reasonably attractive
2) No kids
3) Don't be a biatch
4) Don't be needy or whiny.
 
Tyrosine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh, the way the guy presents it is truly dickish but in reality everyone sets their own standards, they're just not usually as in your face about it. The whole point of dating is to find someone you're compatible with and that involves having a certain amount of shared values. Personally, I wouldn't be interested in someone who bought into the whole essential oil crap. It, in and of itself, wouldn't be a deal breaker but if it came with a side of "alternative health", anti-vax, or "cleansing diets", I'm out. Likewise mental health issues. I grew up with a mother who had untreated bipolar depression. I've done my time in hell and I don't have it in me to live through that nightmare again.

In reality everyone has similar lists. This guy is just really crass and callous in how he makes his preferences known.
 
cefm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What, no knee sharpness standards? Amateur.

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because no woman has ever had unreasonable expectations for a date, right?  I used to work with a young woman who got set up on a blind date with a KC Chief. She declined a second date because he was "only a kicker".
 
tdyak [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What does this mean?

"who have paid for a full phone contract"

And why would it be on a dating ad?
 
sys_64738
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Stretchy Cat: I love when dudes have a set weight limit for dates with no regard to height. 4' 11" and 140 lbs vs 5' 10" and 140 lbs....same difference, right?


Well, if your goal is "someone light enough that I can carry them" rather than appearance, it kinda makes sense; height is irrelevant for that. But somehow I suspect that would make the limit closer to two stone for "Stephen".

/honestly, everything above the phone contract line is not that unreasonable as standards go, even if the way he  phrased them makes him sound like a Grade A wanker
//everything from there down is a big ol' bag of crazy though
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wage0048: 2) No kids


Kids guarantees that she puts out
 
optimistic_cynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Back when I was online dating I saw a lot of women who would specify they didn't want anyone under 6ft tall, I didn't blast them on social media.

/short
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My only fine print reads: "Anti-vaxxers and Jimmy Buffett fans need not apply."
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 1 hour ago  

InfoFreako: Because no woman has ever had unreasonable expectations for a date, right?  I used to work with a young woman who got set up on a blind date with a KC Chief. She declined a second date because he was "only a kicker".


Well, in her defense, Jan Stenerud is pretty old these days.
 
Stretchy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sys_64738: Stretchy Cat: I love when dudes have a set weight limit for dates with no regard to height. 4' 11" and 140 lbs vs 5' 10" and 140 lbs....same difference, right?

Well, if your goal is "someone light enough that I can carry them" rather than appearance, it kinda makes sense; height is irrelevant for that. But somehow I suspect that would make the limit closer to two stone for "Stephen".

/honestly, everything above the phone contract line is not that unreasonable as standards go, even if the way he  phrased them makes him sound like a Grade A wanker
//everything from there down is a big ol' bag of crazy though


You're right; "Able to move under her own power" wasn't on the list, so maybe he's planning to carry his dream girl everywhere.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

InfoFreako: Because no woman has ever had unreasonable expectations for a date, right?  I used to work with a young woman who got set up on a blind date with a KC Chief. She declined a second date because he was "only a kicker".


So he didn't score, then?
 
PapermonkeyExpress [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

InfoFreako: Because no woman has ever had unreasonable expectations for a date, right?  I used to work with a young woman who got set up on a blind date with a KC Chief. She declined a second date because he was "only a kicker".


I first read that as a 'KFC Chef" and thought she had a point.
 
thehobbes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Yellow Beard: wage0048: 2) No kids

Kids guarantees that she puts out


Single mom thirst is a different sort of thirst... 

They know they're on a time crunch.
 
Cormee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He talks a lot of sense, that guy.
He basically doesn't want to end up with someone like:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
As WSOP announcer Norman Chad would often say, "Ah, he's just another kid with a dream."
 
silverjets
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Women have rules about who they will and won't date...and if they say otherwise they're lying.

The only difference here is the guy has the balls to be up front about his.
 
zgrizz
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
He did pretty well. If he was as these shining examples of womanhood are trying to paint him his ad would have read

"Wanted, woman with a working mind, strong work ethic, fundamental understanding of genetics and a degree of personal responsibility that does not bear a resemblance to a herd animal"

But in Cancel Culture times apparently only woman can have standards.
 
Mad Canadian
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: InfoFreako: Because no woman has ever had unreasonable expectations for a date, right?  I used to work with a young woman who got set up on a blind date with a KC Chief. She declined a second date because he was "only a kicker".

Well, in her defense, Jan Stenerud is pretty old these days.


Surprised he isn't still in the league.

Pretty sure he's still decent at 40 yards.

/I may or may not be serious...
 
Target Builder
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
So I don't see the full list but this:

"No single mothers, firm. Nothing over 10 stone. No pansexuals, no genders, no mental health [...] (must not rely on DHSS Department of Health and Social Security)"

Doesn't seem unreasonable.

If you have zero interest in promptly starting a family or being in any way responsible for a child in the immediate future then dating someone with kids is a terrible idea for everyone involved, and not being upfront about that is just wasting people's time. If your sexual preferences and orientation are strictly heterosexual/homosexual and don't include trans people then be upfront about that, or again you're wasting everyone's time. Mental health? Dating someone with mental health issues can involve a lot of mental and psychological effort, if you're not interested in being a pillar of support for someone you recently met then be up front about that - it's not an unreasonable stance. No DHSS? He doesn't want to date someone who subsists on welfare and doesn't have a job. I seriously doubt anyone would blink an eye at a woman's profile that included "employed and not on welfare". No over 10 stone (140 lbs). He's on tinder. He's there in part to fark, and that's gonna involve physical attraction which involves physical preferences. He has a body preference that for an average height woman goes almost all the way to "overweight" BMI. He's not asking for a runway model here.

Maybe the rest of the profile is worse, but if those are the lowlights... gotta say there are a LOT worse out there.
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Not seeing the source of the outrage;

No single moms - he doesn't want to be around kids
Under 10 stone - under 140lbs.  Not something I'd put in, but women put height restrictions all the time, people don't call them on that...and you can't do anything about your height, barring some risky, painful, ill advised surgery
No mental health issues - people keep saying "don't stick your dick in crazy" here, how is that different?
Gender thing - he's an asshole here
No welfare women - "No Scrubs" was a pretty popular song for a while.  Lots of women put in "must be employed" things in their profile (I've been told), same thing in reverse
No essential oil = no person easily duped into buying snake oil/crystals/homeopathic bullshiate.   No idea WTF skinny coffee is but I'll pass
Bath bombs thing - weird, but I'm betting an ex left a bunch of rings around the bathtub/was shiate at cleaning up after herself.  Also might be trying to avoid this dynamic:

Fark user imageView Full Size


/shrug, glad I never had to deal with online dating.
 
oa330_man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
When I moved to New Mexico, I was told that if I liked short, fat Hispanic women, I would love it there
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

PapermonkeyExpress: InfoFreako: Because no woman has ever had unreasonable expectations for a date, right?  I used to work with a young woman who got set up on a blind date with a KC Chief. She declined a second date because he was "only a kicker".

I first read that as a 'KFC Chef" and thought she had a point.


If I met a woman that could make me some authentic KFC, that would be a point in her favor.

Popeye's would be better, though. shiat, maybe I am Studman69.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Actually, that list doesn't seem unreasonable if you ask me.

No single mothers.  -  That doesn't seem to be an unreasonable thing to request.  If he doesn't want to have to deal with someone who has other priorities in their lives, and children are (or should be) a priority, that doesn't seem to unreasonable in any way.  Especially true if he's thinking of starting his own family.

Nothing over 10 stone. - Again, his choice.  If he doesn't like plump ladies, well, his loss, but again, that's not even all that unreasonable.  If you have a type you like, you have a type you like.  For Americans, that's 140 lbs, btw, or 63.6 kilometers per hour for you metric heathens.

No pansexuals, no genders, any of that bollox. -  Again, sounds reasonable to me.   If you're a cis-gendered heterosexual and you want a cis-gendered heterosexual partner, it's smart to say so up front so you don't end up like Tone Loc in "Funky Cold Medina" or Blowfly in "Blowfly's Rapp".   If you're into that kind of thing, fine, but if you're not, best to say so upfront so you don't waste anybody's time or hurt any feelings.

No DHSS - Again, seems pretty reasonable that he doesn't want someone on the dole.  Consider this a proxy for wanting an independent and capable partner, one who can support themselves if necessary.  That encompasses a whole lot of things, and helps ensure he isn't approached by Chevy Chavettes.

No mental health - Again, seems reasonable, to the extent it's possible when looking for a sexual partner.  I've been told "Don't stick your dick in crazy", but from my observation that leaves out straight women and gay men, and lesbians are apparently off the table.   Maybe I should get my socks psychoanalyzed.

No using essential oils - I can completely understand this, as some people are more sensitive to that kind of thing.  My brother is very sensitive to smell, for example, and hates all kinds of perfume, cologne, scented air spray, etc., because it bothers him.

No posting of inspirational quotes - This one is a bit "out there", I guess, but he's probably got a reason for it.   Maybe he previously dated Stuart Smalley with tits, and doesn't want to have to deal with that anymore.  Who knows?


None of those strike me as particularly bad things.   Maybe it's because of the interface he has to use terse language in order to fit them in, but none of them are particularly heinous.

Of course, the danger in that sort of thing is that if you have too many filters, you might actually filter out someone you might be very compatible with in spite of them not matching every single requirement on your list.  Maybe someone meets all the requirements but happens to be on public assistance temporarily because they lost their job because of COVID-19*.

Or maybe they post pictures of teh kittehs saying "Hang in there, Baby!".

But that's someone's choices (I guess "preference" is now offensive according to the Newspeak Dictionary.  Who knew that RBG was so homophobic/transphobic?).


Quite frankly, I've never been that picky myself.   And before you even start, the distaffbopper and I just celebrated our 25th wedding anniversary, and we've been together now for 28 years total.


*Which originated in [CENSORED] City, [CENSORED] Province, The People's Republic of [CENSORED].
 
El Dudereno
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Stretchy Cat: I love when dudes have a set weight limit for dates with no regard to height. 4' 11" and 140 lbs vs 5' 10" and 140 lbs....same difference, right?


This guy doesn't sound like a real deep thinker.
 
El Dudereno
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

InfoFreako: Because no woman has ever had unreasonable expectations for a date, right?  I used to work with a young woman who got set up on a blind date with a KC Chief. She declined a second date because he was "only a kicker".


I know several women who won't date men shorter than them. One will only date men 6'4 or taller. She's 5'4.


/my wife is one of those women who wouldn't date shorter men
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
How much does Plymouth Rock weigh?

One stone.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Men over-estimate their current market value

Not if they have money.
 
