(Boing Boing)   Yo dawg, I herd you like reporting on shoplifting. So I shoplift where you report on shoplifting so you can report on my shoplifting while reporting on shoplifting   (boingboing.net) divider line
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GrymRpr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Without driving AD revenue to failfail, Here's the YouTube link:
Customer Seen Jumping Over Counter to Shoplift at Walgreens
Youtube 7FmN4e1fNUo
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
jfc london breed redefines useless
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GrymRpr: Without driving AD revenue to failfail, Here's the YouTube link:
[YouTube video: Customer Seen Jumping Over Counter to Shoplift at Walgreens]


Are you still considered a customer if you're robbing the place?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I 'm pretty sure that goes way beyond shoplifting.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Since when does Walgreens keep their air mattresses behind the counter?
 
stinkynuts [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Knew without looking..
 
Call the Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
What's a herd of shoplifters called?

A theiving of shoplifters?

A heist of shoplifters?

A pilfer of shoplifters?

I'll turn the question over to you, so let us know your thoughts in the comments below
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
3.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
https://www.sfchronicle.com/bayarea/p​h​ilmatier/article/Rampant-shoplifting-l​eads-to-another-Walgreens-15654730.php​

The drugstore, which serves many older people who live in the Opera Plaza area, is the seventh Walgreens to close in the city since 2019.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Might wanna hire a security guard....or a cop.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

MattyBlast: Since when does Walgreens keep their air mattresses behind the counter?


When they're located right by a high concentration of homeless.

This is 'new' news to most, but these places have had to live with this element for many years now, and have tried to find ways to adapt and fortify. The WG by my office keeps a full-time guard (cop, I believe) right inside the door.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Call the Guy: What's a herd of shoplifters called?

A theiving of shoplifters?

A heist of shoplifters?

A pilfer of shoplifters?

I'll turn the question over to you, so let us know your thoughts in the comments below


A larceny of shoplifters.
 
zang
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

stinkynuts: Knew without looking..


RACIST I FOUND THE RACIST!!!1

That said, from the description I thought he was going to leave on one of those complimentary mobility scooters.
 
davynelson [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
MattyBlast Since when does Walgreens keep their air mattresses behind the counter?


I have no idea why all stores don't have double doors between which to trap shoplifters or robbers without having to confront them.  He gets through the first set of doors, they lock behind him, the second set of doors won't open....now wait for the police to arrive and take him into custody from behind the bulletproof enclosure.

Easy peasy.  In fact items electronically marked until sold can actually trigger the doors to behave in this way if someone tried to escape with merchandise.

As a lifetime student of shoplifting, I gotta say it just wouldn't be too hard to stop 75% of it.
 
kqc7011
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Think this might have something to do with the increase in shoplifting?
"Shoplifting in now mostly a misdemeanor if the dollar amount stolen was less than $950."
With, few if any shoplifters doing any jail time, most are released on their own recognizance.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Hey, Danny Ocean, cool getaway scooter.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

davynelson: MattyBlast Since when does Walgreens keep their air mattresses behind the counter?


I have no idea why all stores don't have double doors between which to trap shoplifters or robbers without having to confront them.  He gets through the first set of doors, they lock behind him, the second set of doors won't open....now wait for the police to arrive and take him into custody from behind the bulletproof enclosure.

Easy peasy.


You'd be on the hook for feeding them about 6 meals between the time you called and the time the police actually show up.
 
stinkynuts [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"Mostly free of shoplifting news report"
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"The store typically has a guard, but the employee said guard are not allowed to touch or grab customers because of potential lawsuits. The employee said they want additional security at the store, such as off-duty or on-duty police officers posted there.
"The shoplifters already know that security will not do anything to them," the employee said"

"The employee said they've witnessed other troubling behavior, such as customers coming in, eating food off the shelves, and telling staff they have COVID-19. They said customers and employees fear for their safety - from shoplifters and the virus. "

"Under California law, theft of less than $950 in goods is treated as a nonviolent misdemeanor. The maximum sentence for petty theft is six months in county jail. But most of the time the suspect is released with conditions attached "

"We've already seen California Attorney General Xavier Becerra uncover a major Bay Area retail theft ring with over $8 million in stolen merchandise," Cheng said. "These crimes make it dangerous for businesses, employees and customers, and need to be addressed."

So they dont do anything to the criminals if they are caught, security can't intervene for fear of lawsuits , and the attorney General says somone needs to address this,

Wouldn't threatening to infect somone with covid make it assault and up grade it?
 
Ecobuckeye
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: davynelson: MattyBlast Since when does Walgreens keep their air mattresses behind the counter?


I have no idea why all stores don't have double doors between which to trap shoplifters or robbers without having to confront them.  He gets through the first set of doors, they lock behind him, the second set of doors won't open....now wait for the police to arrive and take him into custody from behind the bulletproof enclosure.

Easy peasy.

You'd be on the hook for feeding them about 6 meals between the time you called and the time the police actually show up.


You could put in a vending machine

LOST - The Fish Biscuit
Youtube GiS1FuJsSLw
 
