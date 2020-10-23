 Skip to content
(Komo)   Refusing to wear a mask in the local grocery co-op? That's an arresting for criminal trespass   (komonews.com) divider line
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Not quite. Subby. Refusing to leave the store when told by store management to do so, which is entirely within their legal rights if you can't abide by the rules, that's an arresting. For criminal trespassing. Which is illegal.
 
stan unusual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Professor_Doctor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Serious Black [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
You know, for as much as they crow about property rights, Republicans sure seem to hate property owners who want to exercise their rights.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Good
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Serious Black: You know, for as much as they crow about property rights, Republicans sure seem to hate property owners who want to exercise their rights.


Laws and rules only apply to "others"
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
According to police a group of around 60 to 70 people gathered in front of a grocery store in the 22600 block of Bothell Everett Highway Southeast on Oct. 17. Police say the group was allegedly harassing customers as they entered the store.

Planned Parenthood was closed?
 
davynelson [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
uh huh.  And this being Trump.s Amerika, I would as the store owner be prepared for the return of said customer with a firearm.
 
mcsiegs
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Professor_Doctor: [Fark user image 425x376]


I am stealing that...I love it.
 
recombobulator [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
For now there's just a town called Bothell, but soon enough we'll all be living in that hell.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Serious Black: You know, for as much as they crow about property rights, Republicans sure seem to hate property owners who want to exercise their rights.


Just like everything else Republican, they only want people to exercise their rights who agree with them and have a certain skin tone. Otherwise they want you to go to some kind of camp that helps you to concentrate.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Yet, they have no problem with no shirt, no shoes,  no service.

Seems like those freedom loving independent thinkers are being manipulated.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Why do I always get blamed for everything I do?
D Trump
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Woodinville > Bothell
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

mcsiegs: Professor_Doctor: [Fark user image 425x376]

I am stealing that...I love it.


I have liked since I first saw it too.

there are quite a few out there, just google the phrase

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wellon Dowd
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I see the Fark headline makes the usual "Person doing X ends up violating Law Y; Person arrested for doing X" headline mistake. To its credit, the news story actually got it correct.
 
Tyrosine [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Right wing logic:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kindms
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
is it really a big deal to put a face covering on for the few minutes you are inside a store ? I mean i pull up, i put mask on,, i go in to store, conduct business return to vehicle and remove mask

Its so simple and yet people get so emotional about it.

Please can you do this one favor for me ? NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO
 
rewind2846
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Serious Black: You know, for as much as they crow about property rights, Republicans sure seem to hate property owners who want to exercise their rights.


Fits in with their idea of "small government": Government small enough not to prevent republicans from doing anything they want, but big enough to stop other people from doing whatever republicans don't like..
 
TheGogmagog
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

recombobulator: For now there's just a town called Bothell, but soon enough we'll all be living in that hell.


With 60 people harassing people as they enter grocery stores? Weird prediction, but it jives with this timeline.
 
ifky
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Brothel police? Never mind Bothell police.
 
eKonk
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Serious Black: You know, for as much as they crow about property rights, Republicans sure seem to hate property owners who want to exercise their rights.


Right. Just like freedom of religion means they can enact their own 'religious' code into law and enforce it against anyone who refuses to comply.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Breaking the law and endangering lives, that's an arresting.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Read the Article subby went to the Trump school of "understanding."
 
kindms
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
also imagine how bored you would have to be to go out and protest masks at a grocery store

like the store manager can change state/local policy
 
kobrakai
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
She probably thinks she's Rosa Parks
 
DanInKansas
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Serious Black: You know, for as much as they crow about property rights, Republicans sure seem to hate property owners who want to exercise their rights.

Just like everything else Republican, they only want people to exercise their rights who agree with them and have a certain skin tone. Otherwise they want you to go to some kind of camp that helps you to concentrate.


The Kansas Farm Bureau will constantly shriek about "property rights", until you do something with your property they don't like, such as reintroduce native wildlife or assign the development rights to a land conservancy.
 
StoPPeRmobile [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: According to police a group of around 60 to 70 people gathered in front of a grocery store in the 22600 block of Bothell Everett Highway Southeast on Oct. 17. Police say the group was allegedly harassing customers as they entered the store.

Planned Parenthood was closed?


I thought the altar to the sacrifice of life to the pleasure gods never close but do require the covering of the face in strict adherence to the rituals.
 
mcsiegs
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: mcsiegs: Professor_Doctor: [Fark user image 425x376]

I am stealing that...I love it.

I have liked since I first saw it too.

there are quite a few out there, just google the phrase

[Fark user image 425x425]


Ha!  Thanks, I will.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: Not quite. Subby. Refusing to leave the store when told by store management to do so, which is entirely within their legal rights if you can't abide by the rules, that's an arresting. For criminal trespassing. Which is illegal.


Typical Fark headline, designed to get people to comment "no, subby!" +5 points for it being about someone not wearing a mask, which brings the usual "plague rat" and "MAGAt" comments that may as well be copied and pasted from every other thread on the same heckn topic.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.