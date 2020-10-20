 Skip to content
(Boston Globe)   Since it's almost Halloween and this is 2020, headless horseman roams Revolutionary-era town. On a bicycle, strumming a guitar   (bostonglobe.com) divider line
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The lesser-known Fifth Horseman, called Annoyance. Famine, Death, War, and Pestilence don't talk about him much.
 
OtherLittleGuy [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unavailable for comment:

syfy.comView Full Size
 
Wendigogo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Paywall.
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Wendigogo: Paywall.


Thought there was a "close" button at the upper left of the popup?
 
sourballs
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Another paywall...
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Headless Cyclist, he doesn't have a horse.
 
saywhonow
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Man, these Adam Sandler sequels are getting weirder by the minute.
 
Two16
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
And I suppose Mr. Headless Cyclist is excused from wearing a covid mask? IT'S NOT FAIR!!
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Horseman On Bicycle is the name of my The Lone Rangers tribute band
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: Headless Cyclist, he doesn't have a horse.


He kills by telling you how many miles he rides and what great shape he's in. And cars, you know cars don't respect the cyclist. They act like they own the road .  You know who's the worst? Moms in SUVs. No really.  They scream at you.  Scream. Rude people.
 
PapermonkeyExpress [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The Fret-less horseman?
 
