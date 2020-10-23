 Skip to content
(Santa Fe New Mexican)   Whole Foods in Santa Fe is so fresh they restock their covid positive employees 3 times a week   (santafenewmexican.com) divider line
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
This is only because of testing

😳😔🙄😠
Stop supporting Trump, ladies and gentlemen
 
phishrace
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
To be fair subby, the covid is 100% organic and locally sourced, so...
 
makerofbadjokes
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Sick people hide being sick so they can get hours.  They need hours to pay bills, eat, and not be homeless.

Man, if only someone had come up with an idea for everyone getting a baseline pay, and your job's pay would be gravy.

Like some kind of... Basic income.  But, for everyone.  Like some kind of universal concept...

Then people could quarantine without worrying about losing their house and car... or, you know, starving to death.
 
LordJiro [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

makerofbadjokes: Sick people hide being sick so they can get hours.  They need hours to pay bills, eat, and not be homeless.

Man, if only someone had come up with an idea for everyone getting a baseline pay, and your job's pay would be gravy.

Like some kind of... Basic income.  But, for everyone.  Like some kind of universal concept...

Then people could quarantine without worrying about losing their house and car... or, you know, starving to death.


But then people might be able to quit shiatty jobs with abusive bosses without worrying about ending up homeless and/or dead! And businesses might have to actually start punishing shiatty bosses for scaring away all the workers. I bet you want some kind of universal health care and a strong social safety net too, you farking Communist.
 
makerofbadjokes
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

LordJiro: makerofbadjokes: Sick people hide being sick so they can get hours.  They need hours to pay bills, eat, and not be homeless.

Man, if only someone had come up with an idea for everyone getting a baseline pay, and your job's pay would be gravy.

Like some kind of... Basic income.  But, for everyone.  Like some kind of universal concept...

Then people could quarantine without worrying about losing their house and car... or, you know, starving to death.

But then people might be able to quit shiatty jobs with abusive bosses without worrying about ending up homeless and/or dead! And businesses might have to actually start punishing shiatty bosses for scaring away all the workers. I bet you want some kind of universal health care and a strong social safety net too, you farking Communist.



We, comrade.But uh, yeah... more like Capitalism Mk2: Electric Boogaloo.

A government that protects its Citizens from the overreaching/overcontrolling Corporations.  You know, the opposite of what is happening now.  Just... flip it over.  Instead of Trickle "Down" we have now (Giving gold coins to Smaug) - We try trickle up.  Give broke people money, and they'll spend it... then tax the super rich... which they won't even feel a pinch out of... Like Robin Hood.  The "tax" the poor pay is called fueling the economy with bills, rent/mortgage, and consuming... Which trickles up to the corporate overlords anyway.

But, yeah... getting sick shouldn't put you into permanent debt, and fear of going to the hospital shouldn't be a thing...  So, yeah... Health care too.  Fark it, make college accessible again.  You know, like a first world country.
 
