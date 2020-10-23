 Skip to content
 
(Guardian)   Doctors who attended party with no social distancing rules catch Covid-19   (theguardian.com) divider line
14
    More: Obvious  
•       •       •

441 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Oct 2020 at 6:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
 
makerofbadjokes
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
This is like the doctors that still smoke... like, they know better, but they still just kinda... Fark it.

Oh, except this can spread to others and kill them.

So, like smoking asbestos wrapped cigars, i guess...
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
cdn.collider.comView Full Size
 
ghost_who_walks [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I live in Melbourne, Australia. We have just lived though months of lockdown, while the rest of the country was relatively free to do as they wished. It was- it continues to be hard... Difficult in ways I never anticipated, and will have repercussions we feel for ages.

But it stopped the spread. Fewer people got sick, lives were saved. They is hope that the sacrifice was worth it.

It's staggering to me that other countries are failing to even try...
 
Robo Beat
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

ghost_who_walks: I live in Melbourne, Australia. We have just lived though months of lockdown, while the rest of the country was relatively free to do as they wished. It was- it continues to be hard... Difficult in ways I never anticipated, and will have repercussions we feel for ages.

But it stopped the spread. Fewer people got sick, lives were saved. They is hope that the sacrifice was worth it.

It's staggering to me that other countries are failing to even try...


That's 'Murka for you.
 
DigitalDirt [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Good test cases if they die. My dad is a 70+ year Vietnam vet, had to endure argent orange.  Every day of his life might be his last. Any A-hole not wearing a mask or think this is not real well F-You.
 
Vacation Bible School
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Robo Beat: That's 'Murka for you.

But it stopped the spread. Fewer people got sick, lives were saved. They is hope that the sacrifice was worth it.

It's staggering to me that other countries are failing to even try...

That's 'Murka for you.


''MURICA! FARK YEAH! Wait, that's too hard. Better to not even try."
Also our approach to universal healthcare, universal education, etc.
 
haknudsen
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Robo Beat: That's 'Murka for you.

But it stopped the spread. Fewer people got sick, lives were saved. They is hope that the sacrifice was worth it.

It's staggering to me that other countries are failing to even try...

That's 'Murka for you.


America's new motto: "If it is hard, we're not even going to try."
 
Obryn
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

haknudsen: America's new motto: "If it is hard, we're not even going to try."

But it stopped the spread. Fewer people got sick, lives were saved. They is hope that the sacrifice was worth it.

It's staggering to me that other countries are failing to even try...

That's 'Murka for you.

America's new motto: "If it is hard, we're not even going to try."


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Robo Beat: That's 'Murka for you.

But it stopped the spread. Fewer people got sick, lives were saved. They is hope that the sacrifice was worth it.

It's staggering to me that other countries are failing to even try...

That's 'Murka Merciafor you.

ftfy

/I know, I know, Surrey is actually more like Sussex.
 
MBooda
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
People still trust doctors?

Fark user imageView Full Size

/how quaint
 
flood222
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Ohhh nooooes!!!!
 
rightClick [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Robo Beat: That's 'Murka for you.

But it stopped the spread. Fewer people got sick, lives were saved. They is hope that the sacrifice was worth it.

It's staggering to me that other countries are failing to even try...

That's 'Murka for you.


'murka, "trying and working is for chumps."
 
tuxq
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

ghost_who_walks: I live in Melbourne, Australia. We have just lived though months of lockdown, while the rest of the country was relatively free to do as they wished. It was- it continues to be hard... Difficult in ways I never anticipated, and will have repercussions we feel for ages.

But it stopped the spread. Fewer people got sick, lives were saved. They is hope that the sacrifice was worth it.

It's staggering to me that other countries are failing to even try...


I think it speaks more for the government's inability to protect its people. It's economically infeasible for the US govt to sustain its population, even a small percentage, for several months.

And yet, no one has called them out on it...yet.
 
Gramma
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I went to the ophthalmologist yesterday.  Five nurses/technicians were not wearing masks.

Covid is surging here in Michigan, so there is no excuse for this behavior.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

