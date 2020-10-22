 Skip to content
(YouTube)   Will Trump keep talking over the moderator? Wil Biden say "malarkey" again? Will the fly make an appearance? It's your Presidential Debate Thread 2
EKU Colonel [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Boobies
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Anybody want to sum up what's happened so far?
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Huh.
 
Znuh [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
muskellunge.
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Weeners!
 
Realms of the Colon
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Tits
 
Bacon of Hope and Justice [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I really, really hate this timeline. Can we get a new one please?
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Someone please shut him the fark up, Jesus. You have a mute button. Use it.
 
DrFuko
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
This debate is giving me a headache.
 
TheTrueHoo [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Trump lied...
 
Dallymo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
THAT'S ALL HE DID WAS BUILD CAGES DAY AFTER DAY
 
saintstryfe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Getting in early. Please, gods, let this be over soon.
 
usahole
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Noobs
 
Wrongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Trump looks ready for a stroke.
 
Ken S. [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Now we will get to the nuts and bolts of infrastructure week.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Trumptoast!
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Just racist lie after racist lie on America's concentration camps.  fark you, Trump.
 
Koodz
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Jesus fark the projection.
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Stinking great, part deux.
 
starzman2003
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I like angry Joe
 
Mollari [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

EKU Colonel: Boobies


Aha! you have not learned the magic incantation...
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Stutter showing up.

I'm sure Fox will give him crap about that for hours.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
What a meme-ing arsehole. Imagine thinking that who built a cage matters when you're ripping families apart
 
40 degree day
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Infrastructure week for the win!
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
ooga boog a catch and release
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I mean, if those cages weren't there, Trump couldn't use them to commit atrocities!
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Wrongo: Trump looks ready for a stroke.


May he get his wish then.
 
Duck_of_Doom [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

TheTrueHoo: Trump lied...


It's not news, it's...
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The last thread crashed.

Is it because Donald Trump finally became president?!?!
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
duh cages duh cages the jonny cages the nic cages the luke cages!!!??!!!
 
Dallymo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
What is with Fat Donnie's facial expressions? Christ, what a freak.
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
... stoopid ottokurreckt
 
OrionXVI
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

TheTrueHoo: Trump lied...


Water's wet....

/I'm drunk
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Anybody want to sum up what's happened so far?


Donnie Pandemic-Recession lied and interrupted the moderator while spewing conspiracy theories.

Joe keeps trying to talk about policy.
 
gregz18 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Immigration of the laws?
 
Mindlock [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

TheTrueHoo: Trump lied...


And the Sun also rose today...
 
RyogaM
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
You built the cages, and, instead of getting rid of them, I put more kids in them, if you don't like kids in cages, vote for the guy who put more kids in cages.
 
thehobbes [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

DrFuko: This debate is giving me a headache.


This debate has me motivated for Biden, and I'm a Sanderista.
His righteous anger over family separation was good.
 
Jojo_TheDogFacedBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
This isn't nearly the train wreck that the first one was
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Anybody want to sum up what's happened so far?


Barricaded Gunman: Huh.


Well, these two Farkers got a simulpost, which was pretty neat.

And I'm drunk, but that's not really news.

Oh, you mean, about the debate.

Nevermind.
 
TheDarkSaintOfGin [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
FINALLY A NEW THREAD. TINY FLAGS FOR ALL!
 
AkaranD
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Unpopular opinion:
Set everyone on fire that built the cages, stocked the cages, and managed the cages.

Both parties.
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Feisty Biden is best Biden
 
SiriusClown
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
This moderator is terrible. Absolutely useless.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Wrongo: Trump looks ready for a stroke.


PLEASE!!!
 
Alley Rat [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Squid_for_Brains: The last thread crashed.

Is it because Donald Trump finally became president?!?!


HAHAHAHAHAHAHA!
 
BeesNuts [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Sup, fellow dumb motherfarkers?
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Bullshiat. 1% of the people didn't show up.
 
eagles95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Yea...Mcconnell totally let things pass when he controlled the Senate during the Obama years
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Thanks mods for the service restart. I noticed lag times this morning.
 
